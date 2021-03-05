Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I personally stopped the public option…

What fresh hell is this?

The house always wins.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Wetsuit optional.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

No one could have predicted…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Han shot first.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Pour Directly Into My Veins

Open Thread: Pour Directly Into My Veins

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: , ,

So happy to see this after the last 4+ years:

 

What are your favorite Psaki moments?

Open thread

(did you miss the new duckling post from last night…they are good for some respite)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ...now I try to be amused
  • Amir Khalid
  • Arclite
  • Baud
  • bcw
  • Ben Cisco
  • Benw
  • catclub
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • craigie
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Evap
  • feebog
  • Geoboy
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hueyplong
  • jeffreyw
  • JustRuss
  • lahke
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nicole
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • patrick II
  • polyorchnid octopunch
  • RandomMonster
  • rp
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • TomatoQueen
  • trollhattan
  • VOR
  • Wag
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    62Comments

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      She’s fantastic. It’s interesting that certain suspects in the right wing echo chamber thought she would bomb at this

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      In both tweets, the reporter asked the question without attributing it as coming from a GOP official, and only when pressed by Psaki, did they name names.

      An important lesson for all of us.  And good job, Psaki.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Yeah. That reporter was just repeating GOP talking points uncritically at Psaki. Is this how that journalmalism thing is done? lol

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mary G

      @Benw: That’s me. I watch a few clips like these when I see them, but I don’t watch the whole press conferences. I trust that she won’t make much news, because this administration doesn’t leak like a sieve and they put out announcements when there’s something new. No drama.
      So nice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      I love, love, love when she pushes back on  that vague bullshit: “some people” or “some policies.” OK, who? I could watch that all day.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick II

      I liked:
      Reporter: A lot of Americans are saying…
      Psaki: Who are the Americans?
      Reporter (begrudgingly): Former President Trump…

      Psaki has been pretty consistent about asking “who” every time she hears “some people” or “a lot of Americans” or variations on that theme.
      It’s a nice trick Psaki isn’t falling for.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      Psaki’s first couple of briefings, some commentators here complained about her frequent use of “uh,” but really, she is such a straight shooter, sets such clear boundaries, and has such a wickedly dry sense of humor, who can care about a few placeholder “uh’s”?

      She is a master of her craft, and a reflection of how intelligently and strategically Biden has staffed his administration.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Baud: Yup, she pushes back on the “some say” and many Americans say/think. And I love it. so sick of reporter(Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd who have right wing politicians on and let them spout lies and do not push back.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      My favorite Psaki moments are when she answers “questions” from doocey (spelling?) son of doocey (spelling?)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      craigie

      Except she should have said “from the former person” – we need to erase that guy from history.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bcw

      She has been very good at collapsing FOX reporter attempts to define the narrative by demanding evidence for assertions made by talking-point question phrasing.  Over and over again, biased reporters are made to look foolish when she turns the tables and demands facts to support their questions.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud
      I love that they refuses to take their “many Americans” or “some are saying” bait. It’s brilliant. They can never give an answer that doesn’t look ridiculous!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      feebog

      In both those clips she is like a running back stiff arming a would be tackler. No yelling, no histrionics, just factual rebuttals.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      After Fox News reporter Peter Doocy tries to attack President Biden with innuendo over ethics and conflicts of interest, Jen Psaki reminds him that – unlike Donald Trump – with Biden "there's not a single member of the family who is employed at the White House." pic.twitter.com/vrde2yM6vb
      — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) February 9, 2021

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nicole

      I live for everyone of those, “Who is saying?” retorts.  You guys are right; Psaki doesn’t accept the framing of a question asked in bad faith.  That reporter from CBS literally asked about something Trump said, and tried to pass it off as a “concern” of many Americans. Ugh.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      She is fast, thorough, and sharp as a tack

      Being able to do what she does in real time like that just amazes me.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hueyplong

      What’s in this thread, standing alone, makes Psaki the best WH communications person of all time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Arclite

      One of the strangest disconnects during Trump’s handling of the pandemic is how his lack of leadership actually affected things.  Personally, I wouldn’t have done anything differently if Clinton had been president: work from home, wear masks, socially distance, order supplies delivered or go shopping when the stores were empty, etc.  The path to avoiding the virus and getting the country through the pandemic was clear to me. How was it not clear to so many others? Why would people listen to Trump over doctors and scientists? It makes no sense to me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I have a fanboy crush on her – she’s definitely a type in my wheelhouse.

      *sigh*

      On an unrelated note, I’ve noticed that my brain is completely like swiss cheese post surgery – lots of very large holes where information used to sit, plus excessive fatigue, plus the attention span of a 7 year old on a Nerds sugar high.

      It’s like the trauma of the surgery and that initial five days of painkillers (along with all the bedrest and the depression of feeling useless and homebound, unable to drive) have really done a number on me.

      Anybody else experience this sort of thing?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rp

      That first question about immigration is bananas. That reporter should be (but I know won’t be) fired immediately.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      It’s interesting that certain suspects in the right wing echo chamber thought she would bomb at this

      Of course they did. She isn’t a man. Misogyny is one of fuels of right wing grievance.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I agree with all of you who pointed out how well she responds to the “some Americans think” BS and puts the onus right back on the yahoos who lazily preface their pointless questions with it. I love her straight non-blinking stare. If it were me, my eyes would’ve rolled back into my head by now.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MisterForkbeard

      She’s really good. In regards to the “Does Trump deserve credit for the vaccinations” she was really good. But I’d like her to say something like “I don’t believe that’s the case at all. But even if it were, remember that humans share 99% of their DNA with chimpanzees. Even a 1% change can mean the difference between 500k Americans dead and a rational response where everything was under control.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Yes. I have had all of that to varying degrees along with after one surgery the damndest case of vertigo/motion sickness I have ever had and I never had that before that surgery. I think it has to do with the anesthesia cocktail they use and unfortunately it can take sometime for it to clear your system.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MattF

      Got an appointment this morning for a J&J vaccine shot! Tried yesterday to make an appointment with the Maryland mass vaccine site, and it was a disaster— dozens of error messages, timing out, and after (finally) managing to make appointments, no confirmations.

      The success came from CVS pharmacy. So, it’s one shot and the pharmacy is within walking distance from my front door. Happier now.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JustRuss

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone:  Yup, she pushes back on the “some say” and many Americans say/think. And I love it. so sick of reporter(Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd who have right wing politicians on and let them spout lies and do not push back.

       

      Yeah, I hope she gets her own show some day, I’d totally watch it.  Of course, no Republican would have the balls to appear on it, but that’s not a bad thing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Ohio Mom: Back then I said that I thought the Uhh was a placeholder to give the initial reflex response of “That’s the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever heard” a chance to pass before answering.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TomatoQueen

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:  Absolutely, having had a sufficient number of surgeries over time to recognize all the signs of one’s brain struggling to become the boss again.  For you there’s the trauma, the repair, and the pain meds to recover from, plus wotever gets in the way of your recognizing that time is the healer. It’ll get better.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WereBear

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I’ve noticed that my brain is completely like swiss cheese post surgery – lots of very large holes where information used to sit, plus excessive fatigue, plus the attention span of a 7 year old on a Nerds sugar high.

       
      I’m like that and I haven’t even had surgery.

      Fragile as a forgotten Jell-O salad on the backseat of a closed car on a hot summer’s day…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      She’s all that, surely one of the best at this job I’ve seen (and not just because we’ve recently had a continual four years of the worst of the worst). Redhead is a significant plus (just ask my kid).

      “But, but, but what about Marlin Fitzwater, huh? She’s no Marlin Fitzwater.”

      No, and thank heavens for that.

      Is that trixie from OAN(?) who used to give those “How is it that President dreamypants Donald Trump can be so awesome [throws in awesomeness example] and yet nobody appreciates him?” softballs still in the press room? I swear she was the very rock bottom of a pool filled entirely with rocks. Trying to imagine her framing a Biden question.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      RandomMonster

      I also like that she doesn’t start off every answer with “Looook” delivered in a trailer park drawl a la Sarah Hucksterbee Sanders.

      I’m suddenly realizing that the no talent press secretaries of the Former Guy administration were PTSD-inducing, too.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Doc Sardonic:

      I will say this – I now TOTALLY get Fentanyl. In the recovery room, the pain was coming in increasing waves like a tsunami. I was in a stone panic and expressed it – they got their order and hit me with that stuff.

      It was like somebody flipped a switch on the pain.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      catclub

      @Doc Sardonic: ​
       

      Uhh was a placeholder to give the initial reflex response of “That’s the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever heard” a chance to pass before answering.

      Obama did that also.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      ...now I try to be amused

      The only way Jen Psaki could be better is if she responded to questions why Biden isn’t following the Former Guy’s policies with a reminder that the Former Guy was thoroughly repudiated at the polls last November. Elections have consequences and all that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.