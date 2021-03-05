So happy to see this after the last 4+ years:

White House press sec. Jen Psaki: "We don't take our advice or counsel from former Pres. Trump on immigration policy." https://t.co/kdimldYgxN pic.twitter.com/ohsrECEXfZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2021

Psaki is all of us. pic.twitter.com/lJ5G7ixY2d — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 4, 2021

What are your favorite Psaki moments?

Open thread

(did you miss the new duckling post from last night…they are good for some respite)