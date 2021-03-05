I can understand why Biden might be reluctant to have a press conference pic.twitter.com/FczexsCMzg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2021

They’re fekking desperate, at this point.

Maybe Psaki should start winging nerf balls at the most egregious offenders. Get outa here! And don’t come back until you have a question worth asking!

(The yammering class would *love* it. There’d be a mad scramble for possession, and the trophy projectiles would be proudly enshrined in the happy possessors’ home offices.)

.@PressSec Jen Psaki's response when asked if Trump admin deserves any credit for getting the ball rolling on vaccines "I don't think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died of this pandemic" pic.twitter.com/rjT5BmhSNz — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) March 4, 2021

Asked if Biden should be doing more to set an example and limit personal travel, when CDC discourages it during pandemic, instead of making weekend trips to Delaware:

“It's his home,” @PressSec Jen Psaki says. “I think most Americans would also see that as a unique circumstance.” https://t.co/JSa7oBgRIZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 4, 2021

in the old days if dems would've tried to pass a bill with a $2 trillion price tag, fox would've done 24/7 coverage about america becoming communist russia or something. now it's just mr potato head, "silencing seuss," and running back some old hillary stuff. https://t.co/poWrPt7BpB — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 4, 2021