Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

We still have time to mess this up!

What fresh hell is this?

Too inconsequential to be sued

The revolution will be supervised.

No one could have predicted…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Shocking, but not surprising

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Morning Open Thread: EXCELSIOR!

Friday Morning Open Thread: EXCELSIOR!

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Excelsior, Ever upward, is the motto of the state of New York. (Guess where Marvel Comic’s Stan Lee grew up.) The nuns in our Bronx parochial school joked that it meant the packaging material otherwise known as wood wool, ‘because you’re not allowed to put b*** s*** on an official logo.’ The GOP is busy putting the… wood wool… in their opposition to the Pandemic Recovery Act…

Pretty much at the 27% Crazification Factor…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • Immanentize
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Low Key Swagger
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Low Key Swagger

      Morning, all.  Tired of getting pushback when I tell people here how to get vaccinated.  It isn’t angry pushback, just still so much uncertainty.  What’s that saying here?  Blech?  Think I’ve got it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      It’s against the law for a Democrat to be successful.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      Johnson better be at his desk, listening closely. And the clerks better receive double overtime for this bullshit.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      President Joe Biden intends to work with Congress to repeal the war authorizations that have underpinned U.S. military operations across the globe for the past two decades and negotiate a new one that reins in the open-ended nature of America’s foreign wars, the White House said Friday.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Twitter isn’t just nonsense, sometimes it’s entertaining nonsense, even educational nonsense. This tweet thread is a good example:

      Vincent Alexander
      @NonsenseIsland
      THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.

      One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry.

      As one who grew up watching Looney Tunes, I knew I was getting an education in classical music, but some of the details have faded. For instance, I have clear memories of my 4 or 5 year old self walking around singing “Fiiiigaro, FigaroFigaroFigaro…”

      Vincent Alexander
      @NonsenseIsland
      ·
      Mar 1
      An aria of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” that shows up constantly in animation is “Largo al Factotum,” which introduces the Figaro character. Even the piece’s Wikipedia article credits the tune’s lasting legacy to its use in cartoons. Here are just a few iconic examples:

      Now I know why.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      A midlevel member of the Trump State Dept. has been arrested on charges related to the Capitol attack.

      NYT > Top Stories / by Katie Benner / 7h

      You’ll have to google.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The US Senate is the world’s worst and most useless deliberative body.

      After the Revolution, we burn every book on parliamentary procedure, and have a dance and orgy in celebration.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      The nuns in our Bronx parochial school joked that it meant the packaging material otherwise known as wood wool

      The original (1952) book version of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying uses ‘excelsior’ in this manner.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @satby:

      This sounds like it’s from the school that sees T**** as an unexcelled brilliant genius rather than the brutish incompetent portrayed by the libtard left. If I ever have doubts about how I see him, I remember his thoughts about injecting bleach or swallowing lightbulbs and know we were right all along.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Adam’s post last night about the numbers of Congresspeople and even Capitol Police sympathetic to the insurrection was very frightening.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      @debbie: ?

      Not sure how you came up with that interpretation. I took it to mean that it’s the usual Republican assassin maneuver to get rid of a Democrat they see as an obstacle. Which in this case would be an attempt to scuttle the state investigation of their god-king so he’s free to run again in 2024. And I totally buy them trying that.

      Edit: and I didn’t infer direct T**** involvement in it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      One thing which can be said of Excelsior! — it rolls off the tongue easier than Hawaii’s Ua Mau ke Ea o ka ‘Āina i ka Pono (The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness).

      ;)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Delk

      Annual echocardiogram day! Hope they don’t need contrast because I already have Comfortably Numb echoing in my head.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      @satby:

      I took it to mean T**** pressuring the GQPer legislators to get Cuomo out of there solely to save him from Leticia James and others.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SFAW

      @Baud

      Trump’s statement was obviously written by someone who is semi-fluent in English, and Rove’s “firing back” was about as milquetoast-y as they come.
      Unless they’re going to settle their differences with M60s at dawn, who cares? It’s not even popcorn-worthy.
      Not your fault, of course.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Great that it’s all together in one place now. Based on Hawley’s and Lee’s reactions the other day to privacy (or not) of their phones, I can’t believe it never occurred to any of them that their doings wouldn’t be found out.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      (Have been holding the link in abeyance until a suitable opportunity to slide it in arose.)

      Not sure why you threw out that stricture.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      satby

      Wounded feral cat update for those who saw my earlier comments: he’s using the hurt paw fully, as far as I can tell from 20 feet away. He’s been getting amoxicillin mixed with food once a day for four days and I’ll keep him on it for a full 10 day course of treatment. Now that he’s feeling better he’s back to staying well away from me when I bring food, and I don’t try to get closer to avoid him freaking out and jumping off the porch potentially hurting his leg again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.