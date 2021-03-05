President Joe Biden congratulated the NASA team responsible for the Mars rover landing, saying the successful mission helped bring back the American spirit after the nation’s reputation as a scientific leader took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/DYEXG6yZdi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

Excelsior, Ever upward, is the motto of the state of New York. (Guess where Marvel Comic’s Stan Lee grew up.) The nuns in our Bronx parochial school joked that it meant the packaging material otherwise known as wood wool, ‘because you’re not allowed to put b*** s*** on an official logo.’ The GOP is busy putting the… wood wool… in their opposition to the Pandemic Recovery Act…

Worth noting again that reading the bill – which may take 12+ hours – is just a stalling tactic. After the reading, up to 20 hours of debate and a lengthy vote-a-rama, the bill will likely pass. Congress has until March 14, when unemployment benefits expire, to pass a final bill. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 4, 2021

Nothing makes Treason Turtle madder than Democrats giving away money he had hoped to steal for the rich. https://t.co/CKqO4CUu7J — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 4, 2021

Pretty much at the 27% Crazification Factor…