Easy Targets Open Thread: BoBo Brooks Is Back on His… Thought Leadership

Professional ethics are for the little people, eh, Mr. Brooks?…

    1. 1.

      debbie

      One would have to be pretty stupid not to tell your employer about an outside job. Where I work, it would result in instant dismissal for violating the Code of Conduct.

    9. 9.

      Nicole

      Ugh.  David Brooks was one of those columnists that, about 5-10 years ago, friends on FB (natch) LOVED to link to, with, “I’m not a conservative but this is really smart-” and it was never smart and (to borrow from John Rogers) I always felt like Kevin McCarthy in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, screaming “CAN’T YOU SEE IT?”

    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Unfortunately Brooks is far too well aligned with the NYTs long-time subtly pro-GQP ethos, so I have no doubt that he and they will just shrug it off.

      it’s funny, I haven’t actually read any of his columns in a few months.  Too predictable, and there is enough to be outraged about as it is.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: Yeah, no kidding. I have to, every year, fill out a long form informing my employer of anything that could even potentially be a conflict of interest. And it’s the sort of thing that they have very little sense of humor about.

    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      @Jeffro:

      it’s funny, I haven’t actually read any of his columns in a few months. Too predictable, and there is enough to be outraged about as it is.

      Never really found him to be worth worrying about one way or another. He’s just an empty buffet station.

    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie: ​
       

      One would have to be pretty stupid not to tell your employer about an outside job.

      I think a lot of newspaper columnists are expected to do other opinonating on the side. So, for example, Brooks has a column at NYT, but he also appears on NPR and PBS and writes books. I don’t know if he has to get permission to do all those things or if he’s just allowed to hustle as much as he wants as long as he turns his columns in on time. It’s also likely that a big name like Brooks gets more leeway than a rookie would.

    15. 15.

      Baud

      I guess I should disclose to you all that I’m on the payroll of Piggly Wiggly. I would like to assure you all that this relationship played no influence of my criticism of Kroger’s.

      Also, too, the NYT is garbage.

    16. 16.

      debbie

      @dmsilev:

      We have yearly training on this. They present all kinds of scenarios and then ask if you think it would be permitted. The quickest way to get through the hourlong training (my record is 12 minutes) is to click “No, it would not be permitted” every single time.

    18. 18.

      Kropacetic

      @Nicole: David Brooks was one of those columnists that, about 5-10 years ago, friends on FB (natch) LOVED to link to, with, “I’m not a conservative but this is really smart-” and it was never smart

      The only reason I found Brooks somewhat more tolerable than other NYT conservatives was that he often spoke of building and maintaining communities. That’s at least a reasonable value I can latch onto.

      Then again, see above re: preaching social cohesion while taking pay from FB. Bonus points: AndyG’s article that seems to prize the pursuit of money above all else.

    20. 20.

      Nutmeg again

      Adultery and cheating on your wife of xx decades is expensive. Trying to front with a baby-wife downgrade, in a new religion no less, is expensive. Buying that big fancy house for parties (uh-oh) is expensive. Wow this complete personal makeover and what? personality breakdown, was expensive. Lying about his side hustle is just par for the course with this spineless gasbag.

    22. 22.

      Timurid

      Jesus Christ. People were speculating about Sinema’s mental health earlier, but Manchin is having a full on psychotic break this evening.

    25. 25.

      Darkrose

      @Roger Moore: I’ve noticed that WaPo columnists (the ones that I read, at least), disclose their outside affiliations. Jennifer Rubin always mentions that she’s an MSNBC contributor. I think it’s also company policy to note that they’re owned by Bezos when they’re writing about Amazon.

    27. 27.

      Freemark

      @Baud: ​
       He’s been trying to make the Democrats look like idiots. Keeps demanding aid reduction, gets it, then demands some more. Doing his best to turn a victory and needed aid to a loss and less aid. Considering his state really wants it with more aid he appears to be mentally deficient.

    29. 29.

      Timurid

      @BaudSinema, earlier today. Manchin is apparently threatening to withhold his vote for the stimulus unless the Democrats agree to at least one and possibly multiple amendments proposed by GOP senators. They involve reducing the unemployment benefits and the tax exemptions for those benefits included in the bill.

    31. 31.

      Cacti

      @Baud: Not sure about Manchin.  Sinema is taking some deserved heat for not just voting against the minimum wage increase, but giving a theatrical thumbs down when doing so.

    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      I read Bobos in Paradise when it came out, and thought it was a hoot.  On the basis of that, I was inclined to give Brooks-the-columnist a read, but whatever points he’d earned from amusing me with the book soon died under the onslaught of his smug ignorance.

      And then I saw him on a few talk shows, back when I watched TV news, and he sounded to me like a child molester.  That almost-monotonal, mild, soporific voice gave me a horrid case of the creeps.  Haven’t watched him, read him, or had any positive feelings for him since.

      (And I had no idea Bobos in Paradise was mostly, if not all, made up. Figures.)

    33. 33.

      Bill Arnold

      @Timurid:

      Manchin is apparently threatening to withhold his vote for the stimulus unless the Democrats agree to at least one and possibly multiple amendments proposed by GOP senators.

      Does he (seriously) expect to gain 1 or more Republican Senator votes?

    36. 36.

      tokyokie

      Several years ago, while I was still working as a newspaper copy editor, I wrote a piece for an obscure website about a couple of Seijun Suzuki films making their debuts on home video. It was for a different medium, headquartered two time zones away, and it covered a couple of films about which the newspaper would have no interest because Suzuki films are far outside the cultural mainstream, even in Japan. And I worked for free to help out a friend.

      A few days after the piece showed up online, the newsroom staff received a memo restating the need to obtain prior approval for all work done for publications other than the newspaper and that ALL other media outlets should be considered competitors.

      Different rules for different fools, I guess.

    37. 37.

      Cacti

      @Baud: McCain’s vote was to spite Trump, but had the side effect of actually helping people.

      Not sure what Sinema thinks she’s accomplishing here.

    38. 38.

      patrick II

      Brooks just didn’t want to sound too boastful about his Aspen Institute project, after all, he taught a class named “Humility” at Yale a few years back, featuring the analysis of a few deeply insightful David Brooks columns.

    41. 41.

      patrick II

      John Cole has, in the past, been respectful of Manchin’s need to vote against some Democratic bills because Democrat from WV, but voting D when the vote was important or needed. I wonder what he is thinking now?

    42. 42.

      Baud

      @Timurid:

      unless the Democrats agree to at least one and possibly multiple amendments proposed by GOP senators.

      I don’t understand this.  Do amendments require 60 votes? Machin can otherwise pass any GOP amendment by voting with them on it.

    45. 45.

      Mary G

      Wasn’t it here where someone would write long outraged condemnations of David Brooks’ columns? Tom maybe?

    46. 46.

      Subsole

      @Cacti: Is it possible she’s just weird?

      Like, I get nerves are raw, but it just seemed an eccentricity.

      Manchin, on the other hand, I am starting to suspect is an actual goddamned Republican mole.

    49. 49.

      Mary G

      Wasn’t it here where someone would write long outraged condemnations of David Brooks’ columns? Tom maybe?

      The LOOK AT ME, I’M A CONTRARIAN senator from WV has graciously folded after agreeing with some GOP amendments:

      NEWS: Dem aide says a deal has been reached w/ Sen. Manchin-$300 weekly benefit through Sept. 6-First $10,200 of UI benefits non-taxable, applies only to household with incomes under $150,000— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 6, 2021

      The change here from this morning’s compromise effort is duration of the benefit (was through Sept, now ends Sept. 6) And eligibility for non-taxable UI benefits (now applies only to households with incomes under $150,000)— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 6, 2021

    50. 50.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      My gut feeling is that management either knew or didn’t want to know; this isn’t something he was carefully hiding from them. Management is just fine with columnists like Brooks doing things at the Aspen Ideas Festival or whatever.  Maybe they will have problems with him taking money from companies and organizations he gives favorable treatment in his columns, but I doubt it.  FTFNYT management wouldn’t know ethics if it hit them in the face.

