NEW: NYT columnist David Brooks draws a second salary for leading an Aspen Institute project funded by Facebook, Jeff Bezos’ dad, & others. He didn’t disclose this to readers. The Times refused to say if the paper was aware of Brooks’ second salary: https://t.co/7WN3zrtrKp — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) March 3, 2021

Professional ethics are for the little people, eh, Mr. Brooks?…

At the Applebee’s salad bar, these men with younger wives discuss the importance of David Brooks being given a mulligan for this one. https://t.co/YMLPhylfXu — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 4, 2021

Along with columns about Weave, Brooks published Times columns that mention Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, and the company’s products without disclosing his financial ties to the social networking giant. — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) March 3, 2021

here’s some of the ways he responded: called the reporter ‘totally unethical,’ asked ‘if this was the way you want to start your career’ and told him he wasn’t ‘acting in the spirit of an honest reporter’ — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 4, 2021

this seems like an open-and-shut violation of what i have to assume is NYT internal company policy. not that i think that will actually dictate whether any action is taken. https://t.co/ZX0XSijNw0 — cobras for alligators scheme machine (@golikehellmachi) March 4, 2021

i’m a broken record here, but most of the NYTs problems are not editorial in nature, they’re managerial. the editorial problems are downstream from the managerial ones. — cobras for alligators scheme machine (@golikehellmachi) March 4, 2021