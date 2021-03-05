BREAKING: I will straight-up murder the next PR flack that emails me with a header suggesting I’m about to get a vaccine but are really checking to see if I want to cover a vaccine rollout. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 4, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 82.6 million, or 24.9 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.04 million per day. 16.3% of Americans have received at least one shot; 8.4% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Q89zgBLdCa — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 5, 2021

Unless the vaccines start making a big dent soon, we will match the absolute number of deaths seen in the US from the 1918 flu. If you had told people that a year ago, they would have laughed you off Twitter. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 5, 2021

The US had +68,321 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.5 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 65,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 22. pic.twitter.com/YNvX4IYIp4 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 5, 2021

======

SCOOP: WHO team probing Covid-19 origins to scrap interim report on its recent mission to Wuhan. International group of scientists calls for new probe. With @betswrites @drewhinshaw https://t.co/FuGHIpQtoR — Jeremy Page ?? (@JNBPage) March 4, 2021



Unpaywall’d PDF:

Scientists say abandon @WHO investig of origins of #COVID19 in China:

"Because we believe the joint team process & efforts to date do not constitute a credible & transparent investigation, we call on the intl community to put in place a process that does."https://t.co/RGAMlLbNnr pic.twitter.com/agd0WqQhpF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 4, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine confidence grows as side effect worries fade https://t.co/n1GaTRhJTz pic.twitter.com/2x9Tq1r65t — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2021

The vaccination math is not pretty: About 1/3 of shots are being administered in the U.S. More startling, 75% of vaccinations are occurring in only 10 countries, leaving the rest of the world behind and SARSCoV2 to mutate into more variants https://t.co/oquF1e5xeJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 4, 2021

Be honest: If someone last year had asked you whether America (then lead by Trump), Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain or Merkel's Germany would be least effective at vaccinating people, would you have picked Deutschland? I wouldn't have. But here we are — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 4, 2021

And yet, UK > US >>> Germany pic.twitter.com/1LN36voxvu — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 4, 2021

In fairness the death rates in the US and UK in comparison to Deutschland are also different .Prevention measures which work there do not work in the other two so vaccination is the better option and best for all of us that they get their act together soon. — martin lawlor (@martinlawlor) March 4, 2021

Covid-19 outbreak among students in Ireland led to 442 further cases https://t.co/71twq4jxVD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2021

Hungary, which currently has one of the world's worst COVID-19 death rates, is tightening pandemic restrictions starting next week. Nonessential stores will close, along with many schools, as the government continues its rapid vaccination drive. https://t.co/x9E1ZER5SG — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 4, 2021

Australia has asked the EU to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing the missing doses would not affect the rollout of Australia’s inoculation program https://t.co/xvCJUHus4k pic.twitter.com/ZOgo6TTVE0 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2021

What happens when a variant #SARSCoV2 strain sweeps a State that lifts its #COVID19 restrictions?

Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you THE cautionary tale: BRAZIL.

“The acceleration of the epidemic is leading to collapse of public & private hospital systems…"https://t.co/UJY3W7XoeS — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 4, 2021

Covid-19 Variant in Brazil Overwhelms Local Hospitals, Hits Younger Patients: New #coronavirus strain is more contagious and more capable of reinfecting people than earlier strain, studies show https://t.co/9MCltoPC77 via @DubeRyan — Ash Paul (@pash22) March 5, 2021

President Jair Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to "stop whining" about Covid as deaths spikehttps://t.co/dULMOyQ42k — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2021

What future generations will find in a global pandemic time capsule. Archivists are assembling an international scrapbook that chronicles what we got right — and what we got wrong https://t.co/tsY37poSCw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 5, 2021

======

Recent data on new COVID-19 variants has undercut optimism about containing the pandemic, with many scientists now believing that SARS-CoV-2 will likely cause a significant burden of illness and death for years to come https://t.co/ssjLI3A5bz pic.twitter.com/8uQqskCKqR — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2021

The impact of vaccines and comparison with respect to efficacy @TheEconomist https://t.co/ZAbvXRLUDN pic.twitter.com/DHSTioW8Tl — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 4, 2021

Rogue antibodies could be driving severe COVID-19 https://t.co/0fd6v4wt5w via @rkhamsi — Ash Paul (@pash22) March 3, 2021

By tracking locations of cell phones researchers prove that #COVID19 restrictions work, and lifting them is dangerous. Following easing of the rules, there is an initial surge in cell phone movement, but as illness sweeps, the phones go home w/the sick.https://t.co/DM4IOQQ73Z — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 4, 2021

San Diego zoo apes given experimental Covid vaccine https://t.co/YM3yIp9p8T — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2021

======

Breaking News: Aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York rewrote a report by state health officials to hide how many nursing home residents died in the pandemic. https://t.co/VBdu4w2Taz — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2021

Computer, show me “Not hiding it.” pic.twitter.com/MK3xkiHFl7 — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 4, 2021

Props to Governor Ivey:

Heeding the advice of public health experts and breaking with decisions of southern neighbors Mississippi and Texas, Alabama governor Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask mandate for another month https://t.co/gQ7hv4QqER pic.twitter.com/uUInpuojGh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2021

‘Florida man/woman’ looks to be an ongoing vaccination-warz subcategory…

Wealthy Floridians are seeking out #Covid19 vaccine at clinics for disadvantaged communities, @OliviaGoldhill reports. "Vaccine events intended for underserved communities became destinations for those accustomed to getting their way." https://t.co/VNUjYGYYiL — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 4, 2021

