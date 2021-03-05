Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, March 4-5

Unpaywall'd PDF:

Props to Governor Ivey:

'Florida man/woman' looks to be an ongoing vaccination-warz subcategory…

They're called condoms. (Too bad your old man didn't use one, as the old saying goes.)

    1.

      JAFD

      Good morning, everyone !

      Thanks again to Amir Khalid for the Malaysia maps.  Oneovdezedaze must find and read a comprehensive history of that land.

      Have a great weekend.

    3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/4 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/4 China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, Israel, Mali (via Paris CdG), the DRC (via Paris CdG) & Switzerland, and a French national coming from France; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania (via Nairobi)
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning the UAE and Lebanon (via Istanbul), off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chongqing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both arriving from Nepal
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Algeria
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Netherlands

       

      Overall in China, 8 confirmed cases recovered, 4 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 840 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 178 active confirmed cases in the country (167 imported), 1 in critical/serious condition (imported), 255 asymptomatic cases (253 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 4,440 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/5 Hong Kong reported 11 new cases, 3 imported & 8 domestic (4 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

    4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      142 new cases, 1154 deaths
      1.6% positivity
      181 cases hospitalized, 53 cases in the ICU
      40% of regular hospital beds available, 35% of ICU beds available

      My sister in Virginia had her 1st jab of Pfizer yesterday. She said the whole operation was run by Walmart and it was very well organized. She has an appointment for her 2nd dose in 3 weeks.

    5.

      p.a.

      Anyone think Florida Rs will react against DiSantis for putting donors & rich Rs to the head of the line by voting D?  Bueller?  Bueller?
Me either.
      Me either.

    6.

      sab

      Ohio here. All the 65+ I know will be vaccinated this week. Plowing through the websites was horrible. I am white and middle class. My councilman lives in my neighborhood. He is technically not white but culturally entitled ( Pakistani dad, white mom, Harvard). I think I will bug him about senior public housing. Lots of it here. Easy to vaccinate (per rikiyah) Why haven't we thought of that?

    7.

      Baud

      I remember when Republicans thought spreading awareness about condom use would lead to moral decline in this country.

      I have to admit, they weren’t lying about the effect it would have on them.

