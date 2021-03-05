Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Respite: Lunchin' on the Grass

Afternoon Respite: Lunchin’ on the Grass

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Samwise just loves “cat grass” (wheatgrass), but I rarely get it for him. The ones they sell at the pet store are really easy to knock over, and he’s good at making a big dirty mess. So a friend of mine got him this handsome wheatgrass planter! It will be no surprise to anybody who remembers the first sentence of this post that Samwise loves it.

Shuts him right up between mealtimes. (Yes, I know that cats can get a little sick eating this stuff, which is why he always does so supervised.)

What non-political good things are going on in your neck of the woods? And does anybody have suggestions for cat-friendly indoor plants? Our windows face north. Respiteful open thread!

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Gravenstone

      Never had a response from cat grass or catnip, but my chunky orange boy will come running when he hears me open a bag of lettuce. If there’s not a large leaf forthcoming for him to gnaw on over the next day or two, I will hear no end of it. Unfortunately, that same desire is why I have to bury corn husks in the trash, because he will devour them. Then I’m left with bright green cat vomit in the near future.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      @tom: ​
       
      first shot, frist post! Congratulations!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      I got my first Moderna jab yesterday. At a local pharmacy, and not a lot of other people waiting.

      Slightly sore arm persisting today, but so far no other issues.

      I am incredibly relieved to have finally got the shot.

      I feel as though I have been ducking and dodging the pandemic for a long, long time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      Here is a list of indoor plants that are both cat and dog friendly from Architectural Digest. I’ve owned most of these over the forty odd years I’ve had cats and never had a problem. One quibble – though, they say (certain succulents) and you need to check carefully if you’re considering one. Euphorbias can have hideously toxicity to cats, dogs, and people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      VOR

      My furry feline friend likes to eat corn silk when we shuck corn on the cob. He will go into the grocery bags after the corn cobs. Pretty sure that’s not a great idea for him. His late mother lost all her dignity when the catnip came out, rolling in it and getting it all over her fur.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      I get my first covid vaccine on March 13 and the second on May 30. Looking forward to getting it over with.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Lyrebird

      @Brachiator: such good news!

      And even if you can’t brachiate as fully as you would like for a few days, so worth it.  I cried with relief when each of my parents got their first shots in Feb., and I bet I will cry when I get mine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BruceFromOhio

      The blue jay posse that visits every morning have been noisier than ever with the clear, cold sunny days. They make such a racket, and are fun to watch as they chase each other around the back yard and then disappear for the rest of the day. It’s ironic that they are so obnoxious, as they are quite beautiful birds.

      MrsFromOhio and I have taken to mimicking blue jay calls when we start to disagree on something.

      We have a big potted schefflera that does pretty well with north light when it winters inside. In the summer it lives out on the patio in the shade. Unknown how well it does with cats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Benw

      Going to take the kids out to pick out a piñata and candy for my oldest kid’s birthday (family only) party

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Keith P.

      A semi feral cat I help care for got killed by a car this morning. I drove past him on the way to the store and had to tell the other caregivers. Tough day

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      A number of years ago, I rescued (from an office, maybe?) this old neglected plant–a begonia, maybe? not even sure. It survived nicely, especially after repotting, but never grew or did much, for maybe a decade? Then I watered it a few times with rinse water from my farm share veggies, and it bloomed with a couple of flowers, much to my surprise. I’ve continued to water it, but not a lot else–and it currently has SEVEN  buds on it. It’s a little scraggly, but I cannot tell you how happy those flowers are going to make me. I will likely repot again, after it’s done blooming, because it really wants a bigger pot, but damn. FLOWERS!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BC in Illinois

      Got the first (Pfizer) shot today.

      Two and a half hours notice. All went well.

      I did not, however, receive a lollipop.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      pacem appellant

      Our cat just vomited cat grass this morning. She’s got to cut back. She loves the stuff. She’s a weird kitty. She’s the only cat I’ve ever known who prefers dry food to wet. She’d never touch wet food if we didn’t limit her calories and force her to eat it out of desperation.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      Our crocuses are out and Ohio Family is well on its way: Ohio Son is done with both shots, I get my second on Thursday, which is also the day Ohio Dad gets his first.

      By my calculations, our immune systems and the local weather should combine to make it possible for us to enjoy our first outdoor restaurant meal on or about April 15.

      In bird news, a woodpecker has moved into our neighborhood. His pecking is LOUD.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Already bitched about Pfizer #2 day-after effects in the Covid thread with my consumer review, and will just note here that the day after day-after am back to normal, plus it’s Friday and sunny.

      Now the task is to get the family jabbed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @Evap: Most of the folks I’ve talked to have said that the first shot was no big deal. One of my minions reported today that the first basically had him flat on his back for a day and that “I’m really not looking forward to the second one”, but that seems to be pretty rare. I had a day of soreness in the upper arm, and that was about it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      I missed this. Apparently we’re now 6 hours ahead of schedule for Covid relief bill because Chris Van Hollen got up at the end of the bill reading, proposed reducing the 20 hours of debate to 3 hours, and there were no Republicans in the chamber to object.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @Ohio Mom:

      In bird news, a woodpecker has moved into our neighborhood. His pecking is LOUD.

      I have a flock of feral parrots living nearby. They’ve been described as “a city-wide dawn alarm clock”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      I adopted a new kitty a little over a month ago, and she’s got an appetite like a fucking linebacker. I tried keeping her on the same feeding schedule and amounts as they were doing at the shelter, which the vet concurred with at her initial exam last week, but anytime I go to the kitchen, even if it’s only like an hour after she ate, she runs in there and prowls around my feet, yowling at me. She’ll even lay down on the floor next to her empty bowl. I’ve caved and started giving her a little more, but as much as I love a chonky cat, I don’t want the vet to yell at me next year when it’s time for her next check-up and she’s gained 10 pounds or something. But I feel like a monster because she’s constantly crying for more food!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      I got my 2nd Pfizer vaccination this morning! Surprisingly, so far I’m experiencing no side effects – as yet. First vaccination, I had low-grade headache for the day and low energy plus very achy arm for about three days.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      StringOnAStick

      I keep two pots of cat grass in constant rotation, they mow it down pretty fast but rarely vomit from it.  One cat of the pair will eat any fabric within reach so all towel bars are hung extra high and a cover sheet over the bed is tucked in on all sides every morning.  We “solved” her chewing problem by making sure we never leave anything she might like unattended and after having to fix the hems and cuffs of several jackets, she’s not allowed in the closets anymore either!  I consulted with Wearbear about it, and though she might outgrow it (age 3.6 now), it’s more likely that as an orphan at 2 weeks old, she’s not quite right.  She’s such a lover though so we deal with it and love her as she is.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      debbie

      @Major Major Major Major:

      The back of my NYC apartment looked out on all the courtyards on the block. There were many blue jays, and the feral cats were always harassing them and their nests. Some days, the battles and the squawking  were almost non-stop. Then, one of the neighbors got a Weimaraner puppy. The first time the puppy bounded out into his owner’s yard, the cats couldn’t get out of there fast enough and disappeared totally. The blue jays seemed very smug.

      P.S. Blue jays are beautiful against white snow.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ohio Mom

      mrmoshpotato:

      What kind of NYC landlord does not want to milk every penny out of their residential holdings? Why does that apartment remain unfinished and unoccupied?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: definitely! What’s funny about this one is that it really didn’t do ANYTHING for years. When I moved it out of this old plastic pot it grew some more stems, but otherwise . . . nada. The dirt-water from the farm share, though? boom! It’s leggy, and not neat/tidy/pretty, but I’ve come to love it. it’s a survivor.

      Reply

