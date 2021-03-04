Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two Questions

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

As John pointed out yesterday, the “concession” that Biden made to Manchin et. al. on the stimulus package is not that much (around $15 billion) and the people who will be hurt are those who were making between $80K and $100K (or couples making $160K-200K).  So it’s a little trim on what is shaping up to be a pretty large and surprisingly good disaster relief package.   That trim will still hurt some people, like those who were making a solid middle-class income then lost their job, because we need to hurt people for reasons, I guess.

My first question:  who is the audience for this nonsense?   It can’t be Fox News and Republicans, because they’ll still be able to dig up stories of undeserving (i.e., black and brown) stimulus recipients, no matter what caps we put on it.  Are there some Democrats who give a shit about the $15 or so billion that will be saved from a $1.9 trillion package?   Is there some quirk of West Virginia or Arizona politics that means that Manchin and Sinema will prosper because of this tiny cut?  Or are those two just like a dogs that have to piss on every tree to show the world that they exist?  Maybe I answered my own question.

My second question is why the Capital is not ringed with soldiers, why every member and staffer doesn’t have an armed escort, and why some kind of armored vehicles aren’t patrolling streets around the building so the House can meet today?  (The Senate is in session, which makes little sense if you’re closing the House for a threat.)  Is not capitulating to terrorists reserved for foreign terrorists only?

Open thread.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      Nina

      The House did its work, passing the stimulus and voting rights bills.  The Senate has a crapton of work they need to make up thanks to Republicans stalling.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BruceFromOhio

      My first question: who is the audience for this nonsense?

      Both-siderists, wherever they may reside, and the NY Times opinion page.

      My second question is why the Capital is not ringed with soldiers, why every member and staffer doesn’t have an armed escort, and why some kind of armored vehicles aren’t patrolling streets around the building so the House can meet today?

      Most of the National Guard units from 1/6 are still there. And the House has members that are committed Q’pers that have embraced violence. Would you want to have a meeting with colleagues who are bona fide whacko gun owners? I’ll take the day off, thanks.​
       

      @schrodingers_cat: ​ See also: Cleek’s Law.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      It doesn’t even save money from the bill.  The size of the reconciliation bill is set at $1.9 billion, so $15 billion less in direct payments will just get reallocated to other parts of the package.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wag

      If a minor concession is all that it takes to keep the Dem coalition in line, then I say make the concession.  It also buys loyalty for the upcoming voting rights bill.  “Senators AZ and WV, we gave you you a concession on the COVID bill, now you owe us on voting rights.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Pelosi is giving her weekly press briefing now. Dunno if she’s going to talk about the House security, etc.

      Join me for my weekly press conference as I speak with reporters live at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/uxyJCFgijJ

      — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 4, 2021

      ETA – She said today is a short day because the GOP is having some sort of in-person meeting this afternoon (Democrats did their meeting virtually).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gkoutnik

      Given their constituents, I think that Manchin and Sinema getting on the front page for, single-handedly forcing the Congress to cut money from a really big bill will play very, very well.  Any moment in the sun like that will benefit their ratings, regardless of whether it was fiscally meaningful at all.  They are playing to people who have no idea of how the numbers work.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I’m okay with the House not meeting. It’s one day. They finished a lot of work last night.

      The message this sends to the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers is “We’re ready for you.” Which will deter any action from them. And the naysayers will take this absence of action to mean that the House overreacted.

      Year 2000. What we might have done with Covid. Rinse and repear.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      m.glafmer

      Regarding Q1

      Multiple Democratic sources also told me that, aside from pressure by moderates, party leaders agreed to cut the checks for procedural reasons having to do with the rules of budget reconciliation, the maddeningly byzantine parliamentary procedure lawmakers are using to get around the Senate filibuster. Under the process, each committee is given a budget cap for what it is permitted to spend. The checks were sliced down a bit in order to make sure that Senate Finance Committee’s section stays under its limit when the Congressional Budget Office scores the bill. It’s mind-numbing, but it’s how policy is being made.

      Democrats are sending fewer people relief checks for no good reason. (slate.com)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cervantes

      I think Manchin just wants to do something so he can tell WV voters he isn’t a tool of Chuck and Nancy. It’s essentially symbolic.

      As for DC security, I’m pretty sure it’s good enough, that nobody with the means to do harm can get anywhere near the Capitol complex. I’m not worried about that. So I agree with people who think that the House not being in session is just giving the wingnuts a cheap win.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Manchin: Ego and that nagging fear so common in so many Americans that somewhere, some Undeserving will get a couple of hundred dollars

      Sinema: I can’t quite get a handle on. Maybe she does a lot of local press, but as a political junkie, including twitter, I never see her face. The fact that she’s gone from Greenie to Blue Dog suggests to me she may be a bit squirrelly.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      natem

      @gkoutnik:

      and since we’re better off with AZ and WV sending Sinema and Manchin to the Senate rather than some Q-Nut or Paulite douchebags I’d say on balance that’s a win-win

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PJ

      @natem: WV isn’t moving leftward any time soon, but AZ is.  Sinema (how many times can autocorrect creatively change her name) seems mostly out to protect her political career, but if she doesn’t get with what is a very mainstream Democratic program to restore this country economically and morally, she should be primaried with someone who is on board.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @gkoutnik:

      That may be. I think there are people in the center who like seeing their representatives stand up to those liberal Democrats just like there are people on the left who like seeing their representatives stand up to those Establishment Democrats. I couldn’t tell you how many people like that exist, however.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @natem: Manchin and Sinema messing with this legislation is problematic, and very frustrating for many. On the other hand, this legislation would not even be considered if the two had not hung with the rest of their Caucus to get Schumer elected Majority Leader, capabable of bringing such legislation to the Senate floor. They are not my state’s Senators, and I take what we get from them and try not to get too strung out over their failings.                                               But they obviously are driving a lot of folks crazy, and will continue to unless and until we pick up five or six winnable Senate seats in 2022, as well as retain those of Warnock, Kelly, Hassan, and Cortez-Masto.  Even then, we’ll need a successful 2024 cycle to make lasting progress in some areas. This may be tough to swallow for some, but I think it’s a fact.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @PJ: I don’t think Sinema is stupid– though I am open to argument– and I’m sure she has some kind of numbers/polling/on-the-ground evidence she’s responding to, but it seems to me she would get great press for promoting filibuster reform– “We need to preserve the tradition of the Senate as the cooling saucer of the legislative branch, but we must also ensure that the minority is not allowed to obstruct the will of the American people…”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gravenstone

      The Senate is in session, which makes little sense if you’re closing the House for a threat.

      To be honest, the Senate would be the higher priority target for the insurrectionists right now. If they somehow succeeded in killing even a single Democratic Senator, who was not then replaced with the same party, they would stop the Senate from doing a single thing for Biden and his administration going forward. An overwhelming victory from their point of view.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Served

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It is much easier to be the paragon of the filibuster and moderation than to talk about actual policy or run on defending tough votes.

      In its own way, it’s kind of a variation of the McCain “maverick” gig.

      It probably works in Arizona, but I will never understand the mindset of people who run for an office and don’t seem to actually care about anything or getting anything done.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Doc Sardonic

      @gkoutnik: Manchin maybe…Sinema is further guaranteeing a primary challenge I think, and given that she barely beat Martha McSally the first time there is no sure thing that she will survive a primary by continuing to piss off the Democrats. Biden knows how to play fuck you politics and I am thinking she and Manchin both are soon going to get an object lesson in it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      janesays

      The people who had a solid middle class income that disqualifies them based on their 2019 earnings but lost their jobs in 2020 and would qualify based on last year’s income will get the stimulus, they just won’t get it right away with those who met the thresholds based on 2019 income. I presume within a month or two of filing their 2020 returns (where they can claim it as a refundable credit) they’ll get the money.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Served:

      but I will never understand the mindset of people who run for an office and don’t seem to actually care about anything or getting anything done.

      Isn’t that how most people treat their jobs?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      janesays

      @gkoutnik: I don’t think very many of Joe Manchin’s constituents are going to be impacted by this, because West Virginia is a low income, low cost of living state.

      The few people who make between $160-200K in household income in West Virginia are solidly in the upper middle class and doing much, much better than most of their fellow West Virginians. Single people without kids who make $80K per year in that state are mostly getting by just fine as well.

      It is a luxury problem to make more money than 80-90% of the country and having to “suffer” the pain of not getting a check for $1,100 or so. I’m sure there are over a hundred million Americans who would absolutely love to experience that kind of suffering.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      I think the “I’m in-dur dur-pendant” argument holds water for Manchinema given their electorates.  Would love to see the Dem Senate caucus do some virtual ball-kicking of Joe, but I’m afraid if he is held too much to account he’ll switch parties.  Seems the type.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Monala

      I posted this last night after the thread was pretty much dead:

      Two things to add to this discussion:

      1. For people whose income increased due to early distributions from a retirement plan, they have the option to claim the distribution over three years (in other words, they can choose to only claim 1/3 of it this year), and the usual early distribution penalties are waived. This may enable them to remain under the stimulus limits.

      2. Although some people will lose out on stimulus, others who were left out of the earlier stimulus payments are getting it this time around. This includes dependents ages 17 and up, who got nothing in the earlier payments. So if your family included a high school senior, a college student, and grandma, you were screwed before. Well, no longer under this bill.

      The second group who were screwed before but no longer, are the US citizen spouses and children of undocumented immigrants. They got nothing in the earlier stimulus packages, but now will receive their payments under this bill.

      I guarantee you that many families with older dependents and those who are spouses/children of someone undocumented make a hell of a lot less than the upper income thresholds. They were completely iced out before and didn’t even get the partial payments of some higher income folks.

      Reply

