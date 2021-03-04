As John pointed out yesterday, the “concession” that Biden made to Manchin et. al. on the stimulus package is not that much (around $15 billion) and the people who will be hurt are those who were making between $80K and $100K (or couples making $160K-200K). So it’s a little trim on what is shaping up to be a pretty large and surprisingly good disaster relief package. That trim will still hurt some people, like those who were making a solid middle-class income then lost their job, because we need to hurt people for reasons, I guess.

My first question: who is the audience for this nonsense? It can’t be Fox News and Republicans, because they’ll still be able to dig up stories of undeserving (i.e., black and brown) stimulus recipients, no matter what caps we put on it. Are there some Democrats who give a shit about the $15 or so billion that will be saved from a $1.9 trillion package? Is there some quirk of West Virginia or Arizona politics that means that Manchin and Sinema will prosper because of this tiny cut? Or are those two just like a dogs that have to piss on every tree to show the world that they exist? Maybe I answered my own question.

My second question is why the Capital is not ringed with soldiers, why every member and staffer doesn’t have an armed escort, and why some kind of armored vehicles aren’t patrolling streets around the building so the House can meet today? (The Senate is in session, which makes little sense if you’re closing the House for a threat.) Is not capitulating to terrorists reserved for foreign terrorists only?

Open thread.