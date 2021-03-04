Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Right-Wing Domestic Terrorists Score Another 'Victory'

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Right-Wing Domestic Terrorists Score Another ‘Victory’

77 Comments

domestic terrorists



(Strong suggestions it’s the Three Percenters / Oath Keepers, but that mustn’t be averred directly, because so many members of that cohort are also working law enforcement officials.)

Comprehensive explainer, by the BBC, of our quaint ex-colonial ways:

The idea stems from the belief among some QAnon followers that the United States turned from a country into a corporation after the passage of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

It’s an odd, unfounded theory drawn from the sovereign citizen movement, an extreme libertarian fringe that opposes federal laws, general taxation and even the US currency on the grounds that they restrict individual rights.

Believers in the QAnon offshoot maintain that every US president, act and amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate…

Come, fellow SovCits, let us declare a return to the halcyon days when not-Whites were livestock, and women not much more privileged!

Somebody keep an eye on Rand Paul; I don’t think he’s a sovereign-citizen believer, but he’s surely aware of their propaganda and ready to take advantage of any opening they might wedge.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      Notice the difference between the headline and the synopsis.

      Republicans Won Blue-Collar Votes. They’re Not Offering Much in Return.

      NYT > Top Stories / by Trip Gabriel / 1h

      Party leaders want to capitalize on Donald Trump’s appeal to the white working class. But in recent weeks, they’ve offered very little to advance working people’s economic interests

      I didn’t click.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      They shouldn’t have cancelled, they should have staged enough law enforcement inside and as out of sight as possible and then had a normal session, letting any potential insurrectionists get a huge surprise if they tried anything.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @satby:

      Maybe the chatter showed a real threat to Nancy. I can’t imagine she would have gone along with cancellation unless there was a genuine threat.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Low Key Swagger

      Really don’t like this decision. Knowing in advance means we can plan. Are they going to shut down for every threat?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      Maybe the chatter showed a real threat to Nancy. I can’t imagine she would have gone along with cancellation unless there was a genuine threat.

      Maybe Gym Jordan, Boebert, Greene, and the rest of the RWMFs should be pre-emptively “detained.” In Somalia or the Marianas Trench, perhaps. For their own safety, of course.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nicole

      Oh my god, I’m so tired of these losers.  Bunch of over privileged bullies whose parents did a crap job raising. And now we’re stuck with their jackass behavior.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      For the House, the threat includes the GOP caucus.

      But does it really? Not that I think it was really going to happen, but I would bet those of evil intent could recognize the Speaker, as well as Hoyer, AOC, and so forth. Unless they’re planning to go full-Gilead — always a possibility, albeit unlikely (I hope) — the Rethug reps are probably relatively safe.

      ETA: Ah, I see your clarification. Consider my comment withdrawn, because I agree with you.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ksmiami

      @Nicole: I want them obliterated- try something and just fucking droned or hit with mortar return fire. I mean we did to Bin Laden et al.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      FlyingToaster

      @satby: The problem may be that the calls are coming from inside the house

      They haven’t completed their purge investigation of Capitol Police with ties to the insurrectionist groups.  So I am not nearly as unhappy as I probably should be.

      Of course, I’d have shut every hotel and motel within 40 miles of DC, if I were the Padishah Empress.  And then kept Congress in session.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      ET

      I know these people are idiots but JFC these people are FUCKING IDIOTS.

      As a DC resident, I am somewhat familiar with the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. It is about the government of the District of Columbia and not about Congress or the federal government.  What is sad is that the Wikipedia entry for this now how has to address the idiot conspiracy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The BBC has issued a correction and apology on its website for airing an interview with a man who claimed to be the US senator Cory Booker but was actually someone impersonating the Democratic politician from New Jersey.

      The UK’s public broadcasting service said that the interview appeared “to be a deliberate hoax” and that it had reached out with an apology to Booker and “are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again”.

      The interview was aired on 26 February on the BBC’s Newshour radio program. The BBC said that the interview “has not appeared elsewhere”, and no audio clips or videos are circulating online, though one Twitter user heard the interview on New York’s WNYC public radio station and could tell something was amiss.

      “Listening to the @bbcworldservice Newshour on @wnyc and trying to figure out how they did an entire interview with someone they introduced as Senator Cory Booker, who I’m pretty sure was definitely not Senator Booker, and didn’t realize it,” wrote Twitter user Amy Eason.
      ……………………………..
      It is unclear whether Booker’s impersonator was a general troll or had a more deliberate agenda.

      A competent reporter would have asked about that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nicole

      @Baud: You think the introduction of participation trophies, demonstrating to kids that there is a tangible reward for putting in effort and showing up every week, rather than just awarding prizes to kids lucky enough to have been born with specific advantages valued by our society is what set off the rage of a bunch of financially comfortable, heterosexual white guys?

      Oh… wait…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @OzarkHillbilly: Wow. I assume this was just over the radio with no visuals, but still, Booker is pretty identifiable not only by his voice but also by the things he says. He’s not quite “love is love is love” but he’s in that territory, bless his heart.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @SFAW: The sovereign citizens are not pro-anarchy if they believe their own militias will be enforcing order. Under the direction of elected county sheriffs, who are deemed the cornerstones of this imaginary republic.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SFAW

      @Geminid:

      Libertarians, anarchists, fascists — what’s the diff, right?

      I expect they’d get their knickers in a twist if the sheriffs actually tried to hold them accountable for any wrongdoing.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Democrats need to do something about this press belief that “working class” or “blue collar” means “white”, and that there are no other blue collar workers.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Soprano2:

      Honestly, it’s not the Dems’ responsibility to fix other people. The Dems just need to remember who makes up the working class and which portion of them will actually consider voting for the Dem ticket.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I’m inclined to believe that Rand Paul really is a sovereign citizen believer. On that, at least, I don’t think he is just pretending.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Soprano2

      @SFAW: I expect they’d get their knickers in a twist if the sheriffs actually tried to hold them accountable for any wrongdoing.

      The sheriff’s job is to control “those people” and keep them out, not to actually enforce the laws against white people.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: No, what I’m suggesting is that whenever it’s appropriate, Democrats need to emphasize that they have the support of the blue collar/pink collar working class electorate, and talk about who is in that group. Way too many people think “factory workers” and “coal miners” when you say blue collar, and it’s gone way beyond that. Democrats need to take any opportunity to raise people’s awareness about that.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jeffreyw

      The house took the day off to try to impress on the media that they were taking the attack on 1/6 seriously.  That the insurrectionists were not a motley crew of clowns and misfits.  They are saying to the judges and the grand juries that they need to bring the hammer down.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: According to the story, a number of people familiar with his voice and speech patterns picked up on it immediately.

      Stories like this make me think I could get on the radio by pretending to be the ghost of Stalin.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cmorenc

      @Geminid:

      @SFAW: The sovereign citizens are not pro-anarchy if they believe their own militias will be enforcing order. Under the direction of elected county sheriffs, who are deemed the cornerstones of this imaginary republic.

      I can understand the notion of extreme minimal-to-vanishing-point libertarian view of government, wrongheaded as it is – but where in Hell did the notion come from that the foundation of what legitimate government that exists is “elected county sheriffs“?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Events like these give me  new understanding of  Napoleon’s “Whiff of grapeshot” policy for those who want to violently overthrow the government

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Stories like this make me think I could get on the radio by pretending to be the ghost of Stalin.

      Look how well it’s worked for you here on BJ.

      I prefer the version of this prank where it’s a reporter calling a politician and pretending to be someone. When it works, they can get such startling admissions from the mark.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @cmorenc: You’re missing the point – Sovereign Citizens is a confidence scam that targets tax evaders. The main point is and excuse to pay no taxes but collect all the government benefits, but you have to attend this seminar for a reasonable fee.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @cmorenc: US Constitution, Article mumble, Section cough.

      I suspect the real answer is “because they think they can control the election for sheriff.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: Borat has made himself a lot of money doing just that. WHF at Veritas has tried to, but he’s really just a 2 bit grifter.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

      By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLERtoday

       

      WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @OzarkHillbilly: Stories like this make me think I could get on the radio by pretending to be the ghost of Stalin.

      I bet you could by claiming to be Hugo Chavez, and you wouldn’t even need to fake an Hispanic accent.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: And in the new republic, a majority of armed citizens would be able to “recall” wayward sheriffs and elect replacements. Ownership of both a hand gun and a long gun probably would be required for the voting franchise.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      President Biden plans to host a bipartisan group of House members at the White House on Thursday as he prepares to push a major infrastructure package, his next ambitious goal following the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation that is pending in the Senate.

      He should call it Infrastructure Fortnight, just for the one-upmanship.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jinchi

      QAnon followers that the United States turned from a country into a corporation after the passage of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871.

      So do they consider that a good thing or a bad thing?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Shalimar

      @satby: I like the idea, but don’t think it would work with Boebert/Gosar etc. directly communicating with the enemy.   No surprise is possible .

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Another Scott

      @OzarkHillbilly: A few years ago a Black guy was interviewing with the BBCTV for a job at the headquarters.  They brought him on as an expert/official from some African country and interviewed him live on the World News for several minutes.

      Because it must be him, right??!

      Sounds like they didn’t fix that problem…

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Baud

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I bet you could by claiming to be Hugo Chavez, and you wouldn’t even need to fake an Hispanic accent

       
      If he called into a right wing broadcast and admitted to working with Dems to rig the election, no one would question his bona fides.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Geminid:And in the new republic, a majority of armed citizens would be able to “recall” wayward sheriffs and elect replacements. Ownership of both a hand gun and a long gun probably would be required for the voting franchise.

      Not quite how it works, there is some magical phrase you need to recite to “reclaim your strawman” at which point you become a one man sovereign nation and since everyone else is a slave of the Rothchilds you can do as you please.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jeffro

      @cmorenc: where in Hell did the notion come from that the foundation of what legitimate government that exists is “elected county sheriffs“?

      I think it might be related to “we have enough white folks in this county (if not the state or the country) to keep electing/keep control of the sheriff’s office, so that’s what we’re going to go with”

      ETA: or what Ken said at #58  ;)

      Reply
    71. 71.

      SFAW

      @Nicole:

      Last I heard, his trophies were in the mail… oh… wait…

      Until now, I had completely missed the idea the Shitgibbon installed DeJoy just so Baud’s trophies would get “lost” in the mail.

      Schemes within schemes within schemes …

      Thanks for bringing this to our attention!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: If he called into a right wing broadcast and admitted to working with Dems to rig the election, no one would question his bona fides.

      Exactly!

      And bonus points for

      • claiming to be on the International Space Station.
      • Doing in the thickest Southern Drawl Ozark can manage,
      • Claiming Soros gave him the cure for cancer.

      Back in the day the Creationists started their own Wiki because Wikipeada was a hive of libertard villainy, so it was real game so see who could get the most outrageous edit passed the Creationist Wiki moderators; Stalin invented the dog, that kind of stuff. It sure seems like the Right Wing media is going there,

      Reply
    77. 77.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

      “Eager to prevent President Biden and Democrats from doing anything to help non-wealthy America, Republicans leave America behind”

      ETA: And the ” Republicans who MAY never compromise” should be “WILL never compromise”

      Reply

