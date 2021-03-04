The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its session planned after Washington D.C. Police warned that a militia group could be plotting to attack the Capitol https://t.co/w8rksD4cXz pic.twitter.com/SvjtpRQDVc — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2021





fox news getting the inside dirt on clandestine far right operations by interviewing their employees https://t.co/oBrWmsYXYg — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 3, 2021

Capitol Police did not identify the militia group that it says has threatened to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman declined in testimony before a House panel to provide any more details publicly. https://t.co/VokvZKS9ST — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2021



(Strong suggestions it’s the Three Percenters / Oath Keepers, but that mustn’t be averred directly, because so many members of that cohort are also working law enforcement officials.)

I love this world where we're on pins and needles bimonthly because some shitposting soothsayer turned our most divorced uncles into Templars. https://t.co/gfX4L5Kgm2 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 3, 2021

Comprehensive explainer, by the BBC, of our quaint ex-colonial ways:

Why are QAnon believers obsessed with 4 March?https://t.co/J1VHEZH2hn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2021

… The idea stems from the belief among some QAnon followers that the United States turned from a country into a corporation after the passage of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. It’s an odd, unfounded theory drawn from the sovereign citizen movement, an extreme libertarian fringe that opposes federal laws, general taxation and even the US currency on the grounds that they restrict individual rights. Believers in the QAnon offshoot maintain that every US president, act and amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate…

Come, fellow SovCits, let us declare a return to the halcyon days when not-Whites were livestock, and women not much more privileged!

Somebody keep an eye on Rand Paul; I don’t think he’s a sovereign-citizen believer, but he’s surely aware of their propaganda and ready to take advantage of any opening they might wedge.