Schadenfrest (Open Thread)

In this forum, I’ve heard many of you express dismay at how angry and spite-filled you became with the rise of the Persimmon Pustule, over the course of his interminable season of catastrophic misrule, and at the prospect of sharing a nation with the millions of barking mad cultists that are his permanent legacy of crazy and stupid. I’ve said that too: Life went on because it had to, but I pretty much lived in a fog of incandescent rage and gnawing anxiety from 11/9/2016 to 1/20/2021.

Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too. But the constant, draining disgust and anger have abated a bit. Still, I enjoy the spectacle of a good comeuppance, and watching the insurrectionists’ incredulous and/or outraged reactions when their crimes result in consequences warms the cockles of my shriveled heart. Like this arrogant motherfucker: [NYT]

The man who put his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot throws a tantrum in court.

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man charged with breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and stealing her mail during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, threw a tantrum during a virtual court hearing on Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it wasn’t “fair” that he was still in jail weeks after his arrest.

One of the most recognizable figures from the Capitol assault, Mr. Barnett, 60, was photographed on Jan. 6 with his feet up on a desk in Ms. Pelosi’s office and a cattle-prod-like stun gun dangling from his belt.

From the moment he was taken into custody, he has waged an ongoing — and so far unsuccessful — effort to be freed on bond, and he loudly lost his patience with the process at an otherwise routine hearing in front of Judge Christopher Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington.

Appearing by video from jail, Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”

“They’re dragging this out!” he hollered. “They’re letting everybody else out!”

LOL! I’d bet my next paycheck that his family, who are probably every bit as loathsome as himself, rejoice with each continuance that keeps the whiny prick behind bars.

In other insurrectionist trash news, remember that ridiculous goober who painted his face and paraded around shirtless with an absurd horned-pelt get-up while bellowing like a brain-injured goat? That dumb motherfucker, who is facing a 20-year sentence, was interviewed in jail for “60 Minutes!”

He claims that he was ushered into the Capitol and was merely bestowing blessings upon it, not rising up violently against the government. He also claims to have prevented the theft of muffins from a congressional breakroom. (No, I am not making this up.)

If you’re wondering, as I was, what deluded and entitled wretch could have possibly raised such a colossal fool, wonder no more, for the dam of the horned whelp speaks:

After regurgitating the lawyer’s careful talking points about her dumb son’s invitation-only promenade through the Capitol Building, dim-son’s mom blows it by asserting that her boy had the right to interfere with the process of certifying a democratic election because it was stolen from The Former Guy. It’s safe to conclude that neither mother nor son will ever be invited to bring the noodle salad to the Mensa picnic.

Anyhoo, I know there are more important things to talk about than these nitwits, but watching them squirm amuses me. Please feel free to discuss whatever because open thread.

    97Comments

    4. 4.

      Johnnybuck

      I began to feel better as I was watching Jen Psaki’s first press briefing. We are a long way from being whole again but i feel like we can get there if we hold together. We have too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      The Q-nuts who attacked our Capitol can all go to hell and stay there. I hope every last possible one of them (300 and counting, last I heard) is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and I really, REALLY want the Reps and Senators who were in on the plot to be thrown in jail, too.

      I just wish it would hurry. up. I know the Dems are doing tremendous amount of cleaning up after the orange moron, but I want the Covid bill passed, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed and I want the 1/6 Truth and Retribution Commission up and running sprinting before we get to Memorial Day.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Noncarborundum

      Who dresses her?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sasha

      Do not forget for a moment that if The Former Guy ever gets in office again, he will almost certainly pardon or commute every single one of these would-be terrorists.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BruceFromOhio

      “They’re letting everybody else out!”

      “Everybody else” didn’t do what he did. I relish my tax dollars keeping him and his ilk in prison to stew in their own bitter juices. Perhaps he can get some mental health services while there.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TheTruffle

      I’m morbidly curious: the wannabe shaman has a father. Where is he? Obviously the mother shouldn’t shoulder all the blame for how her son turned out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      A Ghost to Most

      I truly won’t feel better until I find myself in my brother’s company, and knock the Little Prince’s ass into the dirt. I’ve been dealing with these assholes for 40 years, and I am done with their shit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too.

      Yes, and you got that right. At the risk of going all purity-pony, the darts and barbs at the Biden Administration from the left is Gaia-damned irritating. Point those things at the GQP and its zealots!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Note to self:

      If ever jailed, claim being a shaman whose religious requirements include a daily meal of surf ‘n’ turf.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      Honestly, I feel like I have PTSD from the chaos and crazy of the last 4+ years. It will take me some time to recover, but I will.

      I currently have a strong avoidance of any cable or national news program that is broadcast live. I only read news stories online where I can click or not click on a story.  Avoiding news that reminds me of the former guy’s reign of crazy does help but it still will take time

      Thank you for this, Betty.  It’s a very useful and helpful post

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RandomMonster

      but I pretty much lived in a fog of incandescent rage and gnawing anxiety from 11/9/2016 to 1/20/2021

      That is the best characterization of my Trump years yet. And I will say I feel better all the time. I even managed not to see one millisecond of Covigula’s performance at QPAC.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Immanentize

      I cannot imagine what defense attorney on the planet allowed her client to go on teevee.  Unless that was the it way said attorney is going to get paid?  I bet the prosecutors are laughing their asses off.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too. But the constant, draining disgust and anger have abated a bit.

      Well put.  Waking up every day saying “What shit will the orange shitstain do today?” grew old after a month.  But we had to pay attention because he was in the Oval Office.

      The election being called on November 7th for Biden/Harris was an enormous relief.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      I feel much, much better. I still avoid live news. I get all my news filtered through BJ.

      Full of apprehension about the insurrectionists, though, and furious at the sniping at Biden when we’re in the middle of this struggle.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      I love history twitter:

      Still seeing people say “in ancient times we would have been dead by 40!” But It has never in human history been weird for a person to live into their 70s.

      Average human lifespan was, for a long time, mid 30s, but that average was wildly dragged down by infant mortality.

      — Hank Green (@hankgreen) March 3, 2021

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”

      Stupid 60-year-old kid!

      Cry harder, Trump trash!

      Seriously, fuck all these people.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      @mrmoshpotato:

      This is a good opportunity for them to learn about the many schmucks in Rikers for years before even getting arraigned. “How you like our criminal justice system now, mister Patriot?”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      • Rufus T. Firefly : Gentlemen, Chicolini here may talk like an idiot, and look like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you: he really is an idiot. I implore you, send him back to his father and brothers, who are waiting for him with open arms in the penitentiary. I suggest that we give him ten years in Leavenworth, or eleven years in Twelveworth.

        Chicolini : I’ll tell you what I’ll do: I’ll take five and ten in Woolworth.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      @TheTruffle:

      I’m morbidly curious: the wannabe shaman has a father. Where is he? Obviously the mother shouldn’t shoulder all the blame for how her son turned out.

      I actually googled the guy because I wondered what on earth he’s living on, a question that is still unanswered. As for father, doesn’t sound like he was ever in the picture. Per Wikipedia, “Jake Angeli was born c. 1988,[2] to Martha Chansley.[13] ” So there doesn’t appear to even be a father of record.

      As for employment, since he was discharged from the Navy in 2007, there’s nothing specific, though he calls himself an actor and voice-over artist. I’m guessing he lives in Mom’s basement and receives an allowance.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      @mrmoshpotato:The election being called on November 7th for Biden/Harris was an enormous relief.

      We were at a travel soccer game for Fro Jr that day, and my RWNJ brother met up with us to watch it.  I think about 2 minutes from the start of the game was when the blessed ‘call’ came in that Biden had truly won it, and we were just thrilled.

      RWNJ bro goes, like a sulky middle-schooler, “you’re going to be soooo disappointed.”  And I just laughed and laughed…  =)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      randy khan

      I am a bit surprised at how much better I felt.  And there’s been a lot of good news, particularly on the COVID vaccine front, since Inauguration Day, which is making me feel better and better.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Brachiator

      Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too. But the constant, draining disgust and anger have abated a bit.

      I feel much better now. I don’t feel the dread or the dismay that an angry, vengeful fool was president of the United States. I feel now that a competent and honestly caring man is now president. I liked and trusted Obama. I like and trust Biden.

      Some people make a big deal about him being moderate and governing slightly from the left. I am more impressed that he has picked good people. It’s as though he knows his moment has come.

      I am angry to see that the Republicans refuse to free themselves from what Trump represents. We may be in the middle of slow burn civil war 2.0. A good chunk of the country want a white minority dictatorship.

      So I am glad for victories and note that the fight goes on.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gretchen

      Mom says shaman is sorry, not because he realized he did wrong (he doesn’t think so%) but because it landed him in prison.  Waaah!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s hard to disentangle my relief over the Former Guy being gone and my relief over the vaccine. They’re closely related anyway, since Biden actually has a plan to get more vaccine and get it out.

      I won’t watch or listen to the Former Guy at all. Seeing or hearing him literally makes me sick.

      And I don’t want to hear the whining of the seditionists either.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ruckus

      @Sasha:

      Do you really think he’ll be alive to run? I don’t. He deteriorated a lot in the last 4 years. I’m old enough to have seen a lot of people age out. Everyone shows the last few years in a similar way, because when things start shutting down the results are reasonably similar. I give him 3-5 years at most and the last one to three, the acceleration picks up. He’s not visually at warp speed yet, but he sure doesn’t look like he’s in neutral either.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JoyceH

      Do you feel better now? I do, a little.

      Same here. More than a little, I think. Inauguration Day was one long exhale, I watched television for fourteen hours straight.

      There’s still danger and still a lot that needs doing, but I enjoy the bits of normality returning. A press secretary holding daily press briefings. A president who considers his words carefully and doesn’t just blurt out whatever crosses his mind. Investigations and criminal referrals for crimes that took place in plain sight and have been ignored for years.

      I love the dogs. I love that there’s a working fireplace in the Oval Office and that Joe actually uses it. I loved Jill’s corny lawn hearts. I love it when they go to some little business establishment for muffins or something, and the Bidens don’t even own the place.

      I feel like I’ve been able to back down from red alert to yellow. I can stream actual fiction shows on television and pay attention to the plots. (I’m currently watching Buffy, up to season five.) I’ve started getting back into training with my dog, heeling backwards and tricks.

      There’s still a lot about the national scene that is irksome, but I feel like we’re going to make it. (But, sigh, I don’t think we’re going to escape a fourth wave, thanks to the Neanderthals.)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro:

      RWNJ bro goes, like a sulky middle-schooler, “you’re going to be soooo disappointed.”  And I just laughed and laughed…  =) 

      Disappointed at the end of the reign of the Soviet shitpile mobster crime family?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Citizen Alan

      I still don’t feel any better and probably won’t until (if!) a Voting Rights Act is passed and survives SCOTUS scrutiny. I am still paralyzed by fear and despair over the fact that I share a country with 73 million psychotics who, if given the power to do so, will herd me and people I care about into camps.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      stacib

      @mrmoshpotato: I must have prime rib (cooked medium, please), twice baked potato and Caesar salad with extra parm and dressing.  I can only survive prison if I get this meal at least twice a week.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      lumpy

      There’s a good podcast about QAnon (“QAnon Anonymous”) which has been following them in-depth. According to a recent podcast, the QAnon Shaman is not one of the leaders of the movement, he’s more like a mascot or “hype man”. He goes to all the rallies and gets a lot of attention from the crowd and the press, but he’s more of a follower; He’s not an organizer, or one of the brains behind the movement.

      I recommend the podcast, there’s a free 1 hour episode every week.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Barney

      “They were overcome by a group of people many of whom were armed.”

      “Jacob wasn’t a part of that.” (said, incredibly, with a grin)

      Jacob was carrying an effing spear.

      The reporter didn’t see fit to point that out, though. Maybe that’s why Mom was grinning – she sensed she was getting away with the bullshit, on national TV.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      opiejeanne

      I feel a little better these days, but I needed Zoloft starting in October just to get through to this point. I feel like we’re still watching a very aggressive driver in our rear-view mirror, hoping we can outrun him, hoping he turns off somewhere, hoping he gets a flat tire, or gets pulled over. .

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Nora Lenderbee

      Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”

      Right. People are only in jail because they want to be there. Just as people are only poor because they want to be poor.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      narya

      The two things giving me the most satisfaction are, first, the new administration is staffed with people who know how to do things, and they are DOING those things, quietly and competently, and, second, those who fucked around are finding out–again, pretty much quietly and as a result of competence. And the whining of the FA/FO crowd is even more apparent, because there isn’t a constant shitstorm of the orange menace taking up all the space. Also, as Chris Hayes noted last night, Faux is raging about . . . Dr. Seuss? Really? In part because they know that the relief bill has overwhelming support.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      feebog

      So I’m looking at my calendar and planning my vacations for the year.  Starting with a BBQ on Memorial Day weekend for local peeps (I know, not really a vacation, but an event I’m looking forward to).  Followed by a two week driving vacation in late July from SoCal to Coos Bay OR and then to see our first grandbaby and play some golf in NW Washington.  Then, a week in Cabo San Lucas in early December.  I forgot I had money in my Alaska Airlines wallet, so we are going first class.  Still hoping I can shoehorn in a few days in Steamboat Springs the first week in September.  Will sprinkle liberally with overnight golf trips to taste.  Hey, look no plans to stay in a federal prison.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      JaneE

      The sad part about people like the Shaman and his mom is that they have no idea how they look to others.  Crazy is only the beginning.  Utterly stupid, outrageously privileged and utter oblivious to the total lie their lives are.  Shaman at best is trying to appropriate a culture he doesn’t understand, and that is a very generous take.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      citizen dave

      @Spanky: “Cosplaying Sarah Palin? Nahhhh. Edith Prickley.”

      Yeah.  I watched the clip.  The outfit, my god, the outfit.  Jean jacket with leopard print trim, and flag scarf thing up the middle.  I won’t be getting this out of my head for a few days.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Kelly

      Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too. But the constant, draining disgust and anger have abated a bit.

      I feel better but the other way around. My anxiety is down because we have a couple years of Democratic control. Good things can happen. Still angry and disgusted with the right wing nut jobs. I spent the first half of my adult life convinced they RWNJs were dying out. We’re clearly stuck with them for the long haul.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jeffro

      @mrmoshpotato: no…he meant I’d be disappointed in Biden/Harris before too long, when they don’t magically turn the country into a soshulist paradise overnight (or even in four years).

      I was like, “oh, I’ll just have to take that chance”  ;)

      FoxBrained people are funny.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jeffro

      @Steeplejack (phone): I’m sticking with ‘orange moron’ and adding ‘former guy’.  That’s probably sufficient until we get to the money laundering and tax fraud trials…have to think of something along those lines at that point…

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Mary G

      Well, the clothes sense didn’t fall far from the tree.

      Here is why I feel happy at this moment:

      Harris breaks tie. Covid aid bill advances 51-50— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 4, 2021

      Republicans are going to whine and make the clerks read it all and yada, yada, yada, but it’s going to be done this week. Ron Johnson says he’s going to stretch it until Sunday. Ooh, we’re scared.//

      Reply
    92. 92.

      randy khan

      Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”

      He thinks he’s getting out.  He clearly does not understand his situation.  He’s going to be there for a while.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @citizen dave: to paraphrase what Colonel Potter once said to Corporal Klinger, I don’t know beans about fashion, but she looks like something the cat dragged out of a dark closet.

      Reply

