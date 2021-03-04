In this forum, I’ve heard many of you express dismay at how angry and spite-filled you became with the rise of the Persimmon Pustule, over the course of his interminable season of catastrophic misrule, and at the prospect of sharing a nation with the millions of barking mad cultists that are his permanent legacy of crazy and stupid. I’ve said that too: Life went on because it had to, but I pretty much lived in a fog of incandescent rage and gnawing anxiety from 11/9/2016 to 1/20/2021.

Do you feel better now? I do, a little. The anxiety is permanent because the danger is too. But the constant, draining disgust and anger have abated a bit. Still, I enjoy the spectacle of a good comeuppance, and watching the insurrectionists’ incredulous and/or outraged reactions when their crimes result in consequences warms the cockles of my shriveled heart. Like this arrogant motherfucker: [NYT]

The man who put his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot throws a tantrum in court. Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man charged with breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and stealing her mail during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, threw a tantrum during a virtual court hearing on Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it wasn’t “fair” that he was still in jail weeks after his arrest. One of the most recognizable figures from the Capitol assault, Mr. Barnett, 60, was photographed on Jan. 6 with his feet up on a desk in Ms. Pelosi’s office and a cattle-prod-like stun gun dangling from his belt. From the moment he was taken into custody, he has waged an ongoing — and so far unsuccessful — effort to be freed on bond, and he loudly lost his patience with the process at an otherwise routine hearing in front of Judge Christopher Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington. Appearing by video from jail, Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.” “They’re dragging this out!” he hollered. “They’re letting everybody else out!”

LOL! I’d bet my next paycheck that his family, who are probably every bit as loathsome as himself, rejoice with each continuance that keeps the whiny prick behind bars.

In other insurrectionist trash news, remember that ridiculous goober who painted his face and paraded around shirtless with an absurd horned-pelt get-up while bellowing like a brain-injured goat? That dumb motherfucker, who is facing a 20-year sentence, was interviewed in jail for “60 Minutes!”

He claims that he was ushered into the Capitol and was merely bestowing blessings upon it, not rising up violently against the government. He also claims to have prevented the theft of muffins from a congressional breakroom. (No, I am not making this up.)

If you’re wondering, as I was, what deluded and entitled wretch could have possibly raised such a colossal fool, wonder no more, for the dam of the horned whelp speaks:

"He walked through open doors." – Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son — aka the QAnon Shaman — during the Capitol siege. This exchange was one of the most telling from the piece. Would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf — Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021

After regurgitating the lawyer’s careful talking points about her dumb son’s invitation-only promenade through the Capitol Building, dim-son’s mom blows it by asserting that her boy had the right to interfere with the process of certifying a democratic election because it was stolen from The Former Guy. It’s safe to conclude that neither mother nor son will ever be invited to bring the noodle salad to the Mensa picnic.

Anyhoo, I know there are more important things to talk about than these nitwits, but watching them squirm amuses me. Please feel free to discuss whatever because open thread.