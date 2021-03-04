Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Wisconsin, Can't You Do Better Than This?

Did we ever find out, she asked rhetorically, why RonJon spent July 4th, 2018 in Moscow, meeting with Putin’s assistants?

Is there a challenger who stands a decent chance of ousting this putz?

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      Old School

      Does Sen. Tammy Baldwin give Wisconsin some points back?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      Looks like Johnson returned to the chambers:

      Andrew Solender

      @AndrewSolender

      Ron Johnson really toughing it out. He’s basically been the only one in the Senate chamber for the last hour as clerks power through the bill. Rick Scott came in briefly to chat. Now Johnson is reading something.

      4:26 PM · Mar 4, 2021 from Washington, DC

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      People out to destroy him? I don’t think he knows what that means, but I’m willing to help educate him.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      randy khan

      If Johnson leaves for any period of time, some Dem should slip in and ask if there’s any further objection to waiving reading of the bill.  Just for kicks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      John Revolta

      I was gonna say that RoJo had at LEAST better stick around for the reading part but I see that didn’t happen. Christ, what an asshole.
      Like the filibuster, they need to change the rule so that if you want to hear a bill read you have to BE THERE to hear it. Maybe make your whole caucus stay too.

      ETA: And now I see he’s back in there. Good. Somebody must’ve called him on the carpet. Asshole.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      First relief bill: $2.2 trillion

      Second relief and funding bill: $2.3 trillion

      United States: forecast for nominal GDP of USD 25.3 trillion in 2024

      If Johnson is going to play with numbers he should put them into some context.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Is this the same Ron Johnson who spent the 4th of July in Mother Яussia?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      Rhetorically, it was no big deal:

      A top Republican senator shocked his colleagues when he suggested, after returning from a trip to Moscow with fellow GOP lawmakers, that U.S. sanctions targeting Russia were not working and the Kremlin’s election interference was really no big deal.

      Now, the senators who joined him for the series of meetings with senior Russian officials are sharply disputing not only Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) conclusions—but also his account of what went on behind closed doors in Moscow.

      […]

      Shocked, shocked I say!!1

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      On Wednesday night, Giuliani got on a pedestal about the dangers of “misinformation” and how it endangers democracy.… Source

      The snark writes itself on this one.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      Ron Johnson stands out among the wackier Republican Senators if only for representing a purple state. He has not yet announced for reelection, and it looks like Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-8) intends to run for that Senate seat regardless of Johnson’s decision. At age 37, Gallagher is a young man on the make, and may be tougher for a Democrat to beat than Johnson.                                                                   Gallagher shows up often on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, where he and the host talk about their dream of a really big Navy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bbleh

      Oh please. It’s Marjorie Taylor Johnson. He’s just getting his face on tv and getting the yokel a**holes to cheer for him being a yokel a**hole.

      it ain’t complicated. It can’t be, given who’s involved.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @John Revolta:

      Nobody talked to him.

      First, why bother? As others have stated, he may not be exactly as dumb as a post, there is the real possibility that he is dumber.

      Second, who would want to talk to him? Anyone? No one?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Old School

      Is anyone following along with the reading of the bill?  Would it be noticed if 10 pages were skipped every now and then?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Geminid: Hilariously, there’s a right-wing asshole radio guy who’s also named Mike Gallagher (ugh).

      I know this Gallagher because he’s one of the ones who “converted” when Rush got really popular; his show was hosted out of my home area and I used to call in pre-conversion, in the early 90s.

      …christ, so many assholes.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Ruckus: he may not be exactly as dumb as a post, there is the real possibility that he is dumber.

      If you win votes via stunting — and the current iteration of these assholes do, far too often — then pulling stunts isn’t dumb. There are different kinds of Intelligence; just because Johnston’s comes with some odious, horrific implications doesn’t make it not “smart” for who he is, and the roles he thinks will get him votes.

      The trick is assuming, as a lot of “our side” does, that stunting is the only way to win.

      Reply

