Ex-transportation chief Elaine Chao inappropriately used her office to benefit her family, an ethics probe found
The report showed she made plans to include relatives on an official trip to China and had her public affairs staff help market her dad's bookhttps://t.co/MZSTTK0JNn
— POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2021
Per NPR (because no paywall):
In her time as former President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, Elaine Chao repeatedly used her position and agency staff to help family members who run a shipping business with ties to China, in potential violation of federal ethics laws, according to an Office of Inspector General report.
The findings were uncovered in the Transportation Department’s inspector general report released Wednesday that detailed the office’s investigation into Chao’s dealings as secretary.
The inspector general referred the findings to the Justice Department in December 2020. But with the Trump administration coming to a close, the DOJ declined to open its own investigation, citing “there is not predication” to do so.
Chao, who is married to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced her resignation Jan. 7, saying she was deeply troubled by the previous day’s mob attack on the Capitol “in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” Her term was set to end at President Biden’s swearing-in…
Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn B. Maloney of New York also requested an investigation into Chao following initial media reports.
Maloney on Wednesday called Chao’s use of her official position and resources to help her family a “flagrant abuse of her office.” The congresswoman added that lawmakers should use this report as evidence for further ethics and transparency reforms…
Bonus ‘such is the way of her people’ racism:
Secretary Chao made extensive plans to include family members in events during her official trip to China in November 2017. The itinerary included stops at Shanghai Maritime University and the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other locations that had received support from her family’s business.
Chao also requested, through the State Department, for China’s Transport Ministry to arrange for two vehicles for her delegation, which included her sister and father. Officials at the State and Transportation departments raised ethics concerns with the trip and it was ultimately canceled…
Transportation’s public affairs office also lent support to her father to help market his biography, to keep a running list of of his awards, and to edit his Wikipedia page, the OIG report said…
In defense of her actions, Chao’s office sent a memo dated Sept. 24, 2020, citing “filial piety.” The memo states, “Anyone familiar with Asian culture knows it is a core value in Asian communities to express honor and filial respect toward one’s parents, and this ingrained value of love, respect, and filial piety always takes precedence over self-promotion and self-aggrandizement.”
It went on to say, “As the eldest daughter, she is expected to assume a leadership role in family occasions that honor her father and her late mother.”…
The Transportation Department’s watchdog wanted Elaine Chao to be criminally investigated last year for misusing her office when she was transportation secretary, but was rebuffed, according to a government report. https://t.co/dIy0zDo51f
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021
The timing here is extraordinary. The acting inspector general asks the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Elaine Chao, and the next day her husband, Mitch McConnell, uses his official position to push for replacing the acting inspector general. https://t.co/2Q0ySALGsn
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 4, 2021
Trump DOJ declined to investigate Elaine Chao, Mitch McConnell’s wife
Mitch voted to acquit Trump
The Q in GQP stands for Quid Pro Quo
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 3, 2021
From Pompeo's Madison dinners and errands to Elaine Chao's personal tasks to Scott Pruitt… you almost get the idea it was grifters as far as the eye could see…. a fish rots from the head, eh?
— Jennifer 'pro-reality' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 4, 2021
