Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let there be snark.

Shocking, but not surprising

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

I personally stopped the public option…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

This really is a full service blog.

Yes we did.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Too inconsequential to be sued

People are complicated. Love is not.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Open Thread: *All* Repub Officials Are Corrupt, No Exceptions: Elaine Chao Edition

Open Thread: *All* Repub Officials Are Corrupt, No Exceptions: Elaine Chao Edition

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Per NPR (because no paywall):

In her time as former President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, Elaine Chao repeatedly used her position and agency staff to help family members who run a shipping business with ties to China, in potential violation of federal ethics laws, according to an Office of Inspector General report.

The findings were uncovered in the Transportation Department’s inspector general report released Wednesday that detailed the office’s investigation into Chao’s dealings as secretary.

The inspector general referred the findings to the Justice Department in December 2020. But with the Trump administration coming to a close, the DOJ declined to open its own investigation, citing “there is not predication” to do so.

Chao, who is married to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced her resignation Jan. 7, saying she was deeply troubled by the previous day’s mob attack on the Capitol “in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” Her term was set to end at President Biden’s swearing-in…

Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn B. Maloney of New York also requested an investigation into Chao following initial media reports.

Maloney on Wednesday called Chao’s use of her official position and resources to help her family a “flagrant abuse of her office.” The congresswoman added that lawmakers should use this report as evidence for further ethics and transparency reforms…

Bonus ‘such is the way of her people’ racism:

Secretary Chao made extensive plans to include family members in events during her official trip to China in November 2017. The itinerary included stops at Shanghai Maritime University and the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other locations that had received support from her family’s business.

Chao also requested, through the State Department, for China’s Transport Ministry to arrange for two vehicles for her delegation, which included her sister and father. Officials at the State and Transportation departments raised ethics concerns with the trip and it was ultimately canceled…

Transportation’s public affairs office also lent support to her father to help market his biography, to keep a running list of of his awards, and to edit his Wikipedia page, the OIG report said…

In defense of her actions, Chao’s office sent a memo dated Sept. 24, 2020, citing “filial piety.” The memo states, “Anyone familiar with Asian culture knows it is a core value in Asian communities to express honor and filial respect toward one’s parents, and this ingrained value of love, respect, and filial piety always takes precedence over self-promotion and self-aggrandizement.”

It went on to say, “As the eldest daughter, she is expected to assume a leadership role in family occasions that honor her father and her late mother.”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Patricia Kayden
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      And the really sad thing is that even with all this, she still was less corrupt than the average T**** Cabinet member.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Mitch and Elaine have been shamelessly grifting for decades. No wonder Trump hired her.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.