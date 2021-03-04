I have a weakness for dead Republican politician twitters, and a couple of them had their A game going today.

I am honestly sorry to have associated hammers, one of mankind's fundamental tools, with Rubio, who has never built anything, never will, and would crush his own skull if you gave him one. https://t.co/Tdq7Kq0RN3 — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) March 4, 2021



There must be some political consultant who gives Republicans like Rubio, who can’t figure it out for themselves, shitposting lessons. That guy probably feels the same way as my piano teacher did when I’d come in for a lesson as a kid: can’t this dumb fuck learn anything?

America is about to find out how Jane Johnson feels during sex. https://t.co/2BKchIxE8v — Senator Milton Young (@SenMiltonYoung) March 4, 2021



I know who writes Dick Nixon (playwright Justin Sherin), but I have no idea who writes Sen. Milton Young. My guess is some TV writer from North Dakota who lives in LA, because the ND references are solid, but they’re interspersed with SoCal references (Ralph’s, for example) that Young would never use.

Open thread.