Murdered, By Words

I have a weakness for dead Republican politician twitters, and a couple of them had their A game going today.


There must be some political consultant who gives Republicans like Rubio, who can’t figure it out for themselves, shitposting lessons. That guy probably feels the same way as my piano teacher did when I’d come in for a lesson as a kid: can’t this dumb fuck learn anything?


I know who writes Dick Nixon (playwright Justin Sherin), but I have no idea who writes Sen. Milton Young. My guess is some TV writer from North Dakota who lives in LA, because the ND references are solid, but they’re interspersed with SoCal references (Ralph’s, for example) that Young would never use.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      BruceFromOhio

      Oh Ron.​
       

      There must be some political consultant who gives Republicans like Rubio, who can’t figure it out for themselves, shitposting lessons.

      Ben Shapiro comes to mind. Also that stupid guy in the back of my American Literature class who would never shut the fuck up, no matter how many times he got shit on.

    4. 4.

      debbie

      I have followed this Nixon guy for a long time, but I can’t figure out his issues with ‘Lil Marco.

    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      Oh for fuck’s sake!  Can we just have Shithead Ted read Green Eggs and Ham again?

