Zander’s look says it all: What the hell have you done now??

You’ll see below the fold:

The duckings have landed

They are unnamed and adorable

Bixby has decided he’s the daddy

There is video and more photos at this link.

They tucker themselves out and sleep in a little heart shape:

Bonus Maddie and Mabel enjoying the last snowstorm:

So here’s the caveat. I’ll keep you updated, but you cannot get ATTACHED. My record with raising baby ducks to adulthood is about 50/50. I’m willing to risk my heart, but not willing to risk yours unless you understand our odds. I’m not even going to name them until they are a few weeks old. I do not know if they are girls or boys…we’ll figure it out as they get a bit older. There are ways 😉

Respite open thread