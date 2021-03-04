Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Think You Need Some Respite

Zander’s look says it all: What the hell have you done now??

You’ll see below the fold:

The duckings have landed

They are unnamed and adorable

Bixby has decided he’s the daddy

There is video and more photos at this link.

They tucker themselves out and sleep in a little heart shape:

Bonus Maddie and Mabel enjoying the last snowstorm:

So here’s the caveat. I’ll keep you updated, but you cannot get ATTACHED. My record with raising baby ducks to adulthood is about 50/50. I’m willing to risk my heart, but not willing to risk yours unless you understand our odds. I’m not even going to name them until they are a few weeks old. I do not know if they are girls or boys…we’ll figure it out as they get a bit older. There are ways 😉

Respite open thread

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Zander’s coat and color is stunning. He looks like the MGM lion — Rrrrrr

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TomatoQueen

      Oh the waddlers! What if they imprint on Xander? Who looks….nonplussed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @schrodingers_cat: The local farm store – sweet people there who are very knowledgable about their poultry, which is how I got two – they convinced me it’s better for their mental health to grow up as a pair.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      Woooot! I called it – I told you there would be new ducks. Did you call one of them Agnes as I predicted?????!

      Also, we might need some respite from all the damn postings today. Front pagers have been on it today. Must be a thursday.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MagdaInBlack

      OMG, I love them. (And Zanders pretty handsome too.)

      My husband brought home our first pair of ducks, and pair of geese, in a 6-pack cooler. He was working for a small town feed/grain/fertilizer company, and they were the local ” baby chick” store in the spring.

      Enjoy ❤️

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      SO FREAKING CUTE, can’t decide what’s cuter, but I do love Daddy Bixby, and the little heart-shaped sleeping position.

      Here are two buildings whose architect should be tarred and feathered.

      tell me you had no women involved in your design process without telling me you had no women involved in your design process pic.twitter.com/LgK78Mx1UP— Florence Schechter (@floschechter) March 3, 2021

      Me: hmm i don’t see anything wrong with — OH MY LORD https://t.co/HiNKwBb7Mu— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) March 4, 2021

      People are going way too far in their dedication to internet trolling.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @TomatoQueen: Who looks….nonplussed.

      Nonplussed is better than hungry.  Dogs are usually OK, once their human makes it clear these are not dinner. Do cats manage to learn that?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I forgot to mention, this is all because of Penelope Pearl – I missed her so much, I knew I needed to bring in some Pekins to the yard…they are just a special kind of duck.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PsiFighter37

      Not exactly a total respite, but came across on Twitter that Meteor Blades over at dKos is retiring. Read Markos’ post, and yeah – it is hard to believe that the GOS has been around for almost 20 years. That probably means Markos himself is no longer a youngish-looking dude any longer. I saw a picture of his first son – who I remember seeing photos of as a cute little toddler – all grown up and going off to the National Guard. The Internet is an easy way to really measure just how old someone can feel.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Keith P.

      Just finished “Coming 2 America”.  It was OK.  Really unnecessary, and more about letting a bunch of current actors play with it.  If you can get past the first 10 minutes (which is ALL callbacks), it’s OK. The cameos got out-of-hand, though….you literally had at one point En Vogue get interrupted by Salt n Peppa get interrupted by Glady Knight (with Morgan Freeman emcee’ing.  And they even let John Legend cover “Queen to Be” at the end for no apparent reason other than he’s famous and wanted in on the sequel too.  But the core story was there….it just needed a better editor.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PsiFighter37

      @Keith P.: Even from the synopsis, I still don’t really get it. The gist seems to be that Eddie Murphy’s character has an illegitimate child from his wild times in NYC in the first movie. But it seemed quite clear in the first movie that he was inept at that. If anything, Arsenio Hall’s character seemed more likely to end up with a bastard child.

      I may watch it for nostalgia, but almost all of these movie sequels, done decades after the fact, turn out way worse than the original. The only one I think was better right off was Blade Runner 2049 vs. the original.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @J.

      Love your cat. So what are you, a fairy duck mother? Do people just leave animals on your doorstep? 🐕🐈🦆

      she’s just a quack. ::ducks::

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Keith P.

      @PsiFighter37: They do an OK job covering how the kid was conceived (along with some decent anti-aging).  The main problems were that there were just so many damn callbacks to the first movie, like they went into it with a list of stuff from the first movie they had to do again.  And they had another list of Eddie Murphy’s friends that all wanted to be in the movie, so the movie was constantly cramming cameos into it.  The core story was pretty good, and there was a lot of good stuff in there, but damn, that film needed a better editor willing to save more of that shit for Blu-Ray extras.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      Babies!! Adorable yellow fluff babies!!

      What could be more springlike than a pair of baby ducks?

      Two cautionary notes that you probably already know:

      I remember reading somewhere you need to be careful letting them get wet too young, because their oil glands aren’t working right away and/or they lack the grooming ability to work the oils through their feathers.

      Also Pekins are apparently bred to put weight on very quickly, and that can led to fatal health problems while they’re still rather young. You need to be vigilant about weight gain and potential fatty organ issues. Keep them on a light diet, apparently. (Wonder if that’s what happened to Penelope Pearl?)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @CaseyL: I bought specialized baby duck food to keep them from gaining too fast. And yes, since Penelope was about 2 months old when I rescued her, I’m not sure how she was raised.

      BTW, you try keeping ducks dry, LOL. I’d read the same thing, but it’s impossible, any water and they are covered in it – we’ve compromised with very dry bedding and a heating pad when they are done splashing in the water. 🤦‍♀️

      It’s more important that they are able to keep their nostrils clean of food (by dunking their head in water) than to keep dry, IMO.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: Mine do – they’ve been duck friendly since Maddie and Mabel arrived. The dogs, cats and ducks all hang in the backyard. When they had to spend the weekend in the bathroom, the ducks visited them regularly.

      So far with the babies, they peek their heads in (when Bixby isn’t chasing them off, LOL) and then go about their business.

      That being said, the ducklings are secured whenever I’m not around, because animals are unpredictable.

      Reply

