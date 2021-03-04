Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Policy For The Middle Class

President Joe Biden has said it. Antony Blinken has said it. Jake Sullivan has said it. “Foreign policy for the middle class.” I think I’ve heard Kamala Harris say it too. It comes from a report that Sullivan and others wrote while he was at the Carnegie Endowment.

Yesterday (March 3) Secretary Blinken gave a speech, “A Foreign Policy for the American People.” It looks like that speech is an upgraded version of the report. What I take from the report and the speech is that the Biden administration is bringing a new approach to foreign policy, and, more importantly, that they can change. I’ll work through the speech in a later post, but here’s the report.

 “Foreign policy for the middle class” combines two concepts not usually combined, but the two interact in many ways. The report highlights these interactions and attempts to provide ways to make those interactions more favorable. International trade is an obvious point of contact, but others are addressed in the report as well.

The report has eleven authors, about evenly divided between foreign policy and economic experts, some expert in both. The team is bipartisan, with a tilt towards Democrats. Part of the study was a survey of people in Colorado, Nebraska, and Ohio to determine how they saw the connection between their economic prospects and foreign policy. The three states were chosen to represent different aspects of the American economy: Colorado, resource extraction; Nebraska, farming; and Ohio, industrial. Of course, there is overlap among the categories. The surveys were published separately but are not referenced in the report.

The report defines “foreign policy” and “middle class” on page 9.

“Foreign policy” in this study serves as shorthand for foreign, defense, development, international economic, trade, and other internationally oriented policies perceived by those interviewed for the project as impactful to their economic well-being.

The report takes its definition of “middle class” from the Pew Research Center: a middle-income range for a family of three of $48,505–145,516. That range was adjusted for the cost of living in the three states.

Those interviewed for the project often described a “middle-class standard of living” as the ability to secure a job with adequate pay and benefits to meet their monthly expenses, tend to their families’ medical needs, buy a car, own a home, help their kids pursue decent postsecondary school education, take an annual vacation, save for retirement, and not be saddled with crippling debt.

The preface notes why it’s important to link the middle class and foreign policy. Despite the conflation of racial antagonism with economic issues by Donald Trump and others, the United States faces real economic issues, particularly the expanding income gap and uneven opportunities for participating in the economy. It is the interplay of foreign policy with those issues that the report attempts to address.

A 68-page report by 11 authors cannot work through that interplay and provide detailed recommendations for action. The authors lean toward recommendations; some justification is offered, but the organization of the report is unclear in its purpose and uneven in its treatment. Exploring the links between domestic politics and international relations is important. Too many Americans believe that 10% of the national budget or more goes outside the country, when the total Department of State and aid budgets are more like 1% of the whole. Globalization isn’t going away, so we need better ways to deal with it and get the public behind the policies relating to it.

Unfortunately, this report can’t be used in this way. I’ve puzzled over it for several weeks now and can’t distill a message beyond “Foreign policy for the middle class.” Which I’m hearing less frequently. It’s significant that the administration isn’t distributing thousands of copies of the report.

Let me throw up my hands and list the main ideas. If you are interested in polls, the material from Colorado, Nebraska, and Ohio may be worth perusing if it is released. By and large, according to the report, the people polled in Colorado, Nebraska, and Ohio see interconnection with the world as a good thing but have reservations. In a later post, I may make suggestions on how the report might have been better.

Their overall conclusions:

  • First, the prime directive of everyone in the foreign policy community— not just those responsible for international economics and trade—should include developing and advancing a wide range of policies abroad that contribute to economic and societal renewal at home.
  • Second, foreign and domestic policymakers need to collectively redress the country’s growing distributional challenges. The broad middle class and those struggling to join it do not benefit enough from the fruits of global economic growth and market access. And they also bear too much of the burden of global shocks and dislocations and of the trade-offs that come with foreign policy–related decisions made in Washington.
  • Third, the policy community needs to adopt a more collaborative, integrated approach to domestic and foreign policy making and to embrace more policy innovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates many of these issues, but it also provides impetus to make the recovery match the goals of a foreign policy for the middle class.

Pages 6 through 33 deal with why previous approaches are found wanting and explaining the approach. To summarize those 27 pages, I’ll assume that yes, we need a new approach.

  • The global pandemic provides an opportunity for changing policies. Much of this discussion is consistent with the American Rescue Plan now in Congress. Much needs to be done at home.
  • How to expand international trade so that it benefits all sectors of the economy. The report recognizes this as a hard problem. Trade agreements like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) should be reviewed for their effects on various economic sectors in deciding whether similar agreements should be sought. Public hearings could be held throughout the country as major U.S. trade policy decisions are being formulated and finalized.
  • US trade laws should be modernized to improve responses to unfair trade practices such as state subsidies that lead to overcapacity. Trade enforcement authorities are spread across the government, which makes it harder to provide a clear and decisive response. Likewise, conflict resolution in international trade needs to be improved.
  • Close gaps in national tax and regulatory frameworks and in labor and environmental protections. These gaps allow practices that undermine the middle class. Large multinationals can reduce their tax liabilities and erode tax bases at home. Gaps in regulatory frameworks allow large, dominant firms to engage in anticompetitive practices. Gaps in labor and environmental practices give firms leverage against US labor and allow them to avoid the cost of polluting. (p. 40)

Of course we must have a National Competitiveness Strategy (NCS), which, the report says, will drive policy innovation (p. 42). The record of such things, particularly when focused on an abstraction, is not encouraging.

  • The NCS would drive both public and private investment in industry. The bulk of the investment would be private, and more creative policies are needed to stimulate that investment. Suggestions are given, like competition among communities for government grants that would stimulate private investment (p. 45).

The report focuses correctly on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as centers of job creation. They need to be helped to compete globally. US Export Assistance Centers need to be beefed up. Export promotion needs stronger internal coordination within the federal government (p. 47).

Chapter 4 begins with the idea of foreign policy protecting the middle class from “the worst happening.” That last is not explicitly defined. Seven points to protect the middle class (p. 49):

  1. Bolster U.S. diplomatic leadership to mobilize effective global action and better advance middle-class interests.
  2. Manage strategic competition with China to mitigate risk of destabilizing conflict and counter its efforts toward economic and technological hegemony (Summary on p. 53).
  3. Anticipate risks in a digital future and improve international policy coordination to reduce the threat of a digital crisis and promote an open and healthy digital ecosystem.
  4. Boost strategic warning systems and intelligence support to better head off costly shocks and build up protective systems at home.
  5. Shift some defense spending toward R&D and technological workforce development to protect our innovative edge and enhance long-term readiness.
  6. Strengthen economic adjustment programs to improve the ability of middleclass communities to adjust to inevitable changes in the pattern of economic activity.
  7. Safeguard critical supply chains to bolster economic security.

The international affairs budget must be preserved, but so must the defense budget. “Major defense cuts are unwise.” A defense of continuing the defense budget at current levels is on p. 58. The report does not come to terms with the great disparity in the two. Production of essential goods must be brought back to the US. Increased R&D funding in the national laboratories and elsewhere is a response to technological competition.

The recommendations are fairly standard for a report of this type. Many of the recommendations are good. The report is something that might be used to urge Congress to support legislation. It can also serve as a checklist for the public to watch the direction of the administration.

The recommendations change little in any fundamental way. Whether the public can be engaged is an open question, although it will take more than this report to do it. The framing of the report and the use of the slogan by top Biden officials indicate a willingness to change.

Cross-posted at Nuclear Diner

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Frank Wilhoit

      There can be no such thing as American foreign policy. Every mention of any overseas entity is a allegory for some domestic faction. This goes back at least as far as the Red Scare of 1919 and probably all the way back to the beginning.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      brantl

      I am so sick of the democratic party and the professional commentariat talking solely about the middle class; the rich can take care of themselves, but what about the working poor? I hate that we have apparently ceded that segment of the population as some kind of lost cause. WTF is up with that? John Edwards was the last person to say diddly squat about the poor, and while there were several things wrong with John Edwards, this was one of the things that he was right about.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      Wow.  It’s nice to have a real administration again.

      Is it too much to ask we get eight years to fix things, while keeping the House and Senate?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      @brantl:  but what about the working poor?

      Those two words shouldn’t even be next to each other.

      The working poor shouldn’t even exist.

      If a person is working, then they shouldn’t be poor.  But we’ve had a low wage economy for years.  That needs to change.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @brantl: When I was working on this post and talked to people about it, that was the most common reaction I got. Blinken’s speech yesterday was “Foreign Policy for the American People,” so I suspect he got that reaction too.

      I’m going to write a post about the speech too. I think one of the messages to take from both the report and the later speech is that this administration can learn. Fast.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      brantl

      @germy: yep, and I will bet you that they are half of the population. Not in terms of what we statistically call poor, I’m talking about the people that are existentially jammed up by one missed paycheck.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @brantl:

      …but what about the working poor? I hate that we have apparently ceded that segment of the population as some kind of lost cause.

      Have you taken notice of the fact that Biden’s American Rescue Plan will cut child poverty in half?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The definition also notes

      – I think you need to finish that sentence (or FYWP ate part of it). I see it’s the same at NuclearDiner.

      Thanks for the summary and your thoughts. The report sounds like a useful addition to the things that policy makers should be thinking about in the short-medium term.

      It does sound, though, like it reflects continued conventional thinking. Like since the USSR imploded the US needs a new big enemy and of course it has to be China. There are obvious issues with Xi’s China, especially for the Uighurs and for neighboring countries, but I don’t know that 19th Century thinking about Great Power Competition is the way to address it…

      I would hope that COVID-19 would be a wakeup call for policy-makers. The lesson isn’t that “China makes too much of our stuff, so obviously we need to make it all here again”, it’s that supply chains are global and world-wide resilience is needed. No country can be self-sufficient anymore. We have to work together or we will all suffer.

      Similarly, the US is 4.mumble% of the world’s population. Industry and knowledge is expanding around the world and that is a GOOD THING. We cannot impose outcomes any more, but we can still lead among equals when we put in the work and the investment. We can also learn a lot from our fellow Earthlings.

      Climate Change is here and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We all need to work together on it. Doing so sensibly will make the world better, richer, and more peaceful.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      To be Frank

      But exporting jobs to fight communism in Asia has been such a successful technique.  No meaningful expansion of Communism beyond China, check.  Complete gutting of US unions, check.  Domestic reduction in icky industrial activities, check.  Expansion of financial services industry to create nice white-collar jobs for all the new college graduates, check.  Increased foreign demand for agricultural products allowing US farmers to over-produce without creating a domestic glut, check.  Cheaper goods allowing wage stagnation, increased return on capital, and expanding wealth gap, check.

      How could anyone complain, look at all the checks.  The only meaningful unions left are those involved in the production of Military goods which conflicts both parties.  It worked just like it was supposed too.

      And now the Chinese have a market-based economy, so according to the plan, it’s only a matter of time before they have a market-based government (democracy wins!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @brantl: I thought Joe Biden’s recent public endorsement of unionization supported the interests of working poor Americans. And the ACA’s provision for expanded Medicaid brought real benefits to the working poor. Virginia alone added 400,000 residents were added to the Medicaid rolls between 2018 and the onset of the pandemic.

      I read that changes by the Covid relief bill in the Earned Income Tax Credit would lift many families out of poverty. Although controversies over the minimum wage and eligibility for relief checks get much more attention. Increased SNAP funding is a good thing too.

      But much more can be done. I think a good infrastructure funding bill could create a lot of good paying jobs. What else would you suggest?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brantl

      @WaterGirl: that’s a start, but the rhetoric is still wrong. We need to start talking about the inherent dignity of all working people, and that it needs to be recognized with a livable, working wage. How much dignity is there in doing your best, and still having to starve, or not pay your other bills, or not be able to get medicine for your family? Over the past 30 years (rhetorically at least) liberals have written off the poor, and Republicans haven’t cared about them at all, for at least 50 years.

       

      AND the current definition of poverty doesn’t account for half of real poverty, either.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Carlo

      Thanks, Cheryl. I appreciate your diving into the report, and bringing back those takeaways.

      I like the architecture. Or, I should say, I like the fact that there is an architecture. So far as I can see, the last time the US had a coherent framework organizing national strategy was during the cold war. That strategy, which was, with some deformations over time, Kennan’s Long Telegram and “X” article, was entirely negative, in that it was defined completely in terms of ideological, diplomatic and military opposition to the Soviet Union. After 1991, when the USSR disappeared, the various stabs at national strategy — especially the neocon era under W — seemed like either revivals of cold war ideas with a new “main enemy”, or just muddlin’ through while dealing with domestic messes, or Trumpian chaos.

      The 30 years since the USSR collapsed have brought some clarifying elements into view — climate change, income (and wealth) inequality, populist threats to democracy, a financial crisis, recognition of the simplistic errors of classical liberal trade theory, interconnectedness and it’s implications for global security (e.g COVID-19), that allow a clearer view of the elements to be assembled into a new architecture, many of which are brought out in this report. It looks like a good and overdue start to me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JimV

      Thanks for your work on this. I get most of my important news from this site due to posts by you and Anne Laurie and others.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      brantl

      @Geminid: Democrats need to be fighting for upping the minimum wage, nationally and locally, everywhere. There should be no job that depends on a government contract, that doesn’t pay $15 an hour. We can legislate that. And the states should do it as well as the feds.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: ​
        I think the concern is that, no matter who the policies actually help, the working poor never really get mentioned. If they don’t get mentioned, fewer people talk about them. And thus they disappear from view – and policy. Hell, look at the discussion about the stimulus payments here yesterday. Lots of sturm und drang about few solidly middle class people not getting their reduced stimulus payments, but virtually no mention of the fact that people married to someone without an SSN could now be eligible to receive payments. Which do you think would more affect the working poor?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nettoyeur

      Sorry to say this, but most Americans who earn consistently below media income do not care about foreign policy, unless it concerns expression of gut feelings or family concerns (like military service). Most people above median income start with similar attitudes, but mostly care about how foreign policy might help or hinder them in making more money or provide them with interesting vacation travel. Anything more than that only concerns narrow groups of people who have reasons to care about one or another foreign policy issue. Forign policy only becomes a major political concern when it involves wars with real costs or large economic movements. Ypu can survey forever, but this is what recurrence to the mean will yield.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      guachi

      If I were in charge, I’d have a foreign policy centered on democracy and basic religious rights. Countries that were democracies or moving toward greater democracy would have enhanced trade and diplomatic relations.

      Reply

