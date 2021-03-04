Abbott might have surrendered, but we don’t have to. Join us as we go door to door (masked and socially distanced) to register Texans for the covid vaccine this weekend. Vaccine canvasses taking place in 18 different cities:https://t.co/YVL7RWH3ME — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 3, 2021





Cases of #COVID19 are on the rise. As of March 1, the 7-day moving average of new cases is 66,010, a 3.5% increase from the previous week. Now is not the time to relax prevention measures. Wear a well-fitting mask. Stay 6 feet apart. Avoid crowds. More: https://t.co/YT7LKi6sF2. pic.twitter.com/5fjf0h0G9e — CDC (@CDCgov) March 3, 2021

.@CDCDirector warns COVID is "on the cusp" of potential resurgence, with cases and deaths rising. She says highly-transmissible B117 variant could "hijack our successes" in fighting the virus, and fatigue has led to precautions being "flagrantly ignored" https://t.co/Ft33UVRkSU pic.twitter.com/Kx0dzKiedW — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2021

Only about 10% of Americans have been vaccinated, & many of those at greatest risk have yet to receive a vaccine. Abandoning measures such as masking & social distancing will postpone the day we can put COVID-19 behind us. Public health support is needed: https://t.co/sVjPsq8OL9 pic.twitter.com/qENyNQZxmB — IDSA (@IDSAInfo) March 3, 2021

Lasy year just about everything shut down by by March 15th. On March 15th, 2020 total US deaths from COVID had just passed 100. https://t.co/w3rcocexq7 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 4, 2021

"There are going to be massive disruptions to our social fabric in terms of your day-to-day." A year ago Friday, @juliettekayyem said that at the start of a @harvardiop panel with @michaelmina_lab, @rickberke & me.

We're getting the band back together. https://t.co/uzDGKvgu2a — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 4, 2021

This is very exciting. Let's pressure our wealthy govts to give more support to COVAX so that this new #COVID19 #vaccine distribution chain can be increased and sustained. https://t.co/0SbYUQ3L47 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 3, 2021

Efficacy data for India's own COVID-19 vaccine could boost public acceptance https://t.co/6SnT2wNFqa pic.twitter.com/oPzqdBbbHm — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2021

Cambodian Prime Minister Hu Sen has been inoculated with a vaccine supplied by the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as a plan to immunize up to two thirds of the country’s population remains on track to be completed by the end of the year. https://t.co/9CiinmKrOA — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

Russia on Thursday confirmed 11,385 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,290,135https://t.co/WEVY5Rbv1C — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 4, 2021

Hospitals in Czech Republic, which is one of the hardest-hit European countries right now in the coronavirus pandemic, are at breaking point. The government is turning to Germany and other nearby nations to take in some Czech patients who have COVID-19. https://t.co/U6Z44naHaT — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 3, 2021

React study finds virus decline slowing in England https://t.co/NIiinQw41M — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2021

Covid: Germany to approve AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s https://t.co/1CgdRjjfwD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2021

Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks but also easing some restrictions. The moves are aimed at balancing concern over more contagious variants with a growing clamor for a return to a more normal life. https://t.co/WVAWG7l9K4 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2021

Brazil's daily Covid deaths reach all-time highhttps://t.co/qyKgw5CVvo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2021

Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires, the 2 biggest cities in each of the neighboring S. American countries, head in opposite directions in the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting how places lessening restrictions despite scientists' warnings see a spike in the pandemic. https://t.co/NP7ZYjV7Od — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada has recommended that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to quickly inoculate more people. https://t.co/1oXb5AGKlD — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

How to track variants of the pandemic much faster: A global group of researchers is calling for better integration of viral genetics, bioinformatics & public health to enable better pandemic response now and better pandemic preparedness in the future https://t.co/zYJIuEYVe0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 3, 2021

Regulators in the U.K. and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease. https://t.co/CgO1gyfhfS — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

Very nice study by colleagues at University of Maryland, Mohammad Sajadi, Anthony Harris @MattFrieman, showing great immune responses after one mRNA vaccine shot in people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. Now out as peer reviewed paper. https://t.co/3oFOmVIxI0 — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) March 3, 2021

CDC: States should prioritize people with disabilities as they broaden vaccine access https://t.co/juhQ8NizRU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 3, 2021

Overweight people should be prioritized for vaccinations says a study that shows a strong link between obesity and #coronavirus deaths https://t.co/9wEkHQYWTo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 4, 2021

BREAKING: California to designate 40% of vaccine doses for poorest areas and revise metrics for quicker business reopenings. https://t.co/PoertCFBR8 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2021

Houston: 1st city to have almost all major coronavirus variants in circulation. The as yet unpublished findings arrive as public health measures are lifted in Texas. Houston Methodist researchers confirmed the UK, Brazil, S. Africa & Calif variants in Houston patients (from @CNN) pic.twitter.com/s2MBlajBkR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 3, 2021

BREAKING: CVS now listing teachers as eligible to make vaccine appointments in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, just one day after President Biden issued a challenge to states to get educators and school staff one dose by the end of March. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7kbhZ0uqew — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) March 3, 2021

Former Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner wrote a $250,000 check to Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after the gated Florida Keys complex where Rauner now lives got vaccines before the rest of Florida. Miami Herald —> https://t.co/Y74VdO0t7H — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) March 4, 2021

Texas's governor is lifting the state-wide mask mandate But not all businesses are on-board https://t.co/mo177lc9L2 pic.twitter.com/HjSyBtd3xY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 4, 2021