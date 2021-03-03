Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Eat Audit the Rich!

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Eat Audit the Rich!

by

One of my senior Senator’s campaign proposals that I’m glad to see revived, because she’s proposing to spend those new taxes on educational services that really need to be implemented.

It will, doubters insist, lead to a proliferation of cryptocurrency and money-laundering schemes. On the other hand, I’m seeing a lot of stories about new & creative methods in grey-area finance already (GameStonks! Non-Fungible Tokens!), along with hand-wringing that such schemes usually indicate the end of a ‘bubble’, so…

To the moon, Alice!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    1.

      Baud

      Only assets worth more than $50,000 have to be counted and a lot of that is stock and real estate.

      I wonder who this is determined because it’s easy to subdivide both.

    4.

      trollhattan

      The only thing that will freak rich Republicans out more than having E. Warren in charge is an IRS large enough to again be functional. Popcorn, Siri, lots.

    5.

      guachi

      I’m all for giving more money to the IRS and auditing the wealthy. It’ll easily pay for itself

      Though I do think a wealth tax is a dumb idea. I think that capital gains should be taxed as regular income and there should be a tiny transaction tax on stock trades.

    8.

      Betty Cracker

      Have y’all ever seen that video where a guy uses rice to demonstrate the difference in scale between $100K, $1M, $1B and then the wealth of Jeff Bezos? If I were queen for a day, I’d make everyone watch it because I think our collective inability to wrap our minds around the enormity of the difference in scale results in insufficient outrage and bad policy decisions.

    9.

      Spanky

      Not only am I wildly in favor of this, I’d also point out how criminally underfunded NASA is. So boost ’em both!

    10.

      JMG

      The ultra rich are not gonna put their assets in cryptocurrency or any of those new dodges, because they offer no return on principle nor are they safe.

    11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Is she gonna talk to John Roberts about how this will survive the court challenge? Cause that’s who’s gonna decide. If it ever gets that far.

      HR1.

    13.

      RSA

      It will, doubters insist, lead to a proliferation of cryptocurrency and money-laundering schemes.

      Only if you assume a lot of rich people are crooks who don’t want to contribute to society. Oh, wait.

    14.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: I never got to the video.  I had to sit through a stupid ad, then i hit skip ads as soon as I could, then I had to sit through another LONG ad about a stupid podcast, then I got to a 54 minute video of Jeff Bezos, at which point i bailed.

      Can you describe the video?

    16.

      A Ghost to Most

      Cryptocurrency should be banned, because of its exorbitant energy use. Mining consumes more electricity than some countries.

    19.

      PJ

      @WaterGirl: ​
        You have to go to the beginning of the video – Betty linked to an ad at the end of it.

      I have to say, it’s pretty poorly done – he needs to learn how to hold his phone horizontally, not just for aesthetics but so that we can actually see the different piles of rice all in the same frame.

    21.

      JaneE

      A major point of the estate tax was capturing untaxed capital gains that had accrued on assets held till death.  That is something else that should be brought back.  Either tax it every year for a small amount like Warren’s proposal, or go for a much much higher rate at death.  Every year is probably better from a planning/funding standpoint.

    22.

      PJ

      @Baud: There’s only so much real estate to invest in (though new super tall buildings in places like NYC and Vancouver increase the investment/money laundering opportunities while driving up existing real estate prices), so, yeah, securities are where the really wealthy are going to put the bulk of their wealth.

    25.

      laura

      Dang, and right when favs beans are showing up at the farmer’s market.

      Also, what A Ghost To Most said.

    27.

      burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      Isn’t it always stock with respect to the top people?

      Nope. The very rich have access to non-publicly held, difficult-to-value assets that the merely well off don’t—hedge fund and private-equity interests, professional sports teams, art, big-ass boats, commercial real estate, etc.

      Sen. Warren has consistently refused to acknowledge the administrative problems inherent in her wealth-tax proposals. There’s a reason why virtually every industrialized country that once had a wealth tax gave up on it. It’s difficult enough to deal with these issues once a generation, in the context of estate or inheritance taxes. Making it an annual exercise just doesn’t work.

    28.

      PJ

      @PJ: ​
        I mean, they could invest it in opening businesses that employ a lot of people, and in paying employees more, but what would be the point of that?

    29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty Cracker: ​
       

      Have y’all ever seen that video where a guy uses rice to demonstrate the difference in scale between $100K, $1M, $1B and then the wealth of Jeff Bezos?

      And isn’t Bezos worth much more than the $122 billion now that’s noted in the video?

      Yeah, it’s insane. So much concentrated wealth that they decide to go into the rocketry as a hobby.

    37.

      Martin

      @burnspbesq: but all of that stuff is either insured, and therefore has a valuation, or can be assessed.

      I mean, we’ve been doing it for property taxes for 200+ years. Its inconceivable that it was easier to assess property value in 1796 than to assess the value of the Golden State Warriors today.

    39.

      mrmoshpotato

      @A Ghost to Most: Cryptocurrency should be banned, because of its exorbitant energy use. Mining consumes more electricity than some countries.

      Something that’s always confused me about cryptocurency is the calculating/mining.  What’s the point of the calculations that are being done?  I understand the computing power behind protein folding for example; it has a medical and useful purpose.  But all the calculations for “mining” cryptocurrency are just for the hell of it?

    42.

      burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      She talks right on by it.

      And why does she want to talk to Yellen about it? Yellen has neither background nor experience in tax administration. If she talks to Chuck Rettig or Mike Desmond (the Commissioner and Chief Counsel of the IRS), both of whom are experienced tax litigators, she’ll get an earful about how difficult it is to resolve valuation issues.

      I love Sen. Warren, but she has one huge blind spot, and this is it.

    44.

      Baud

      @burnspbesq:

      Yellen has raised administration concerns. She’s ultimately in charge of the IRS, so I’d I’ll imagine the conversation would include having experts in the room.

    45.

      Ohio Mom

      My favorite illustration of how wealthy the wealthy are is this:
      https://mkorostoff.github.io/1-pixel-wealth/

      Be forewarned, there is a lot of scrolling involved.

      I like it because it compares amounts of money we recognize and think in terms of “If I had that much, I’d be set” — for example, how much money a doctor or Beyoncé has (I think I remember Queen Bey included) — and they are such small amounts compared to Bezo’s wealth, that you can miss the little boxes symbolizing those amounts as you scroll and scroll and scroll through Jeff’s fortune.

      Another interesting feature are the boxes indicating how much it would cost to do things like House every homeless veteran, and again, while that is a good amount of money, it’s nothing compared to Bezo’s wealth.

    46.

      burnspbesq

      @Martin:

      Ok, I’ll play. Tell me what you think the Warriors are worth. Any competent valuation professional can come back tomorrow with a 20-page analysis explaining why you’re way off. And they can come back on Friday with another 20-page analysis explaining why you’re exactly right. And they can do that for ANY number you propose.

      Can you say “inherently imprecise?”

    47.

      topclimber

      @JaneE: Perhaps more important than taxing unrealized capital gains at time of death is insisting that those who inherit have the same “cost” (basis) as the deceased.

      Dad buys $1K GM stock back in the day and never sells it. No realized gain = no tax.

      Daughter inherits it at a fair market value of $1 Million and sells a year later for $1.5 million. Her tax is on $500K of gain, not $1.5 M.

      The original owner pays no tax on gains during his lifetime, the beneficiary pays only on gains over $1 million.

      Republicans muddied the water with their “death tax” BS when what they really want is the “no-tax.”

      In historical terms, the Tea Party position is:

      1776: “No taxation without representation!”

      2021: “No taxation No Way No How.”

    49.

      Kent

      @JMG:The ultra rich are not gonna put their assets in cryptocurrency or any of those new dodges, because they offer no return on principle nor are they safe.

      Nope, they are going to invest in Republican politicians.  Much better return on investment.

    50.

      Baud

      @topclimber:

      The original owner pays no tax on gains during his lifetime, the beneficiary pays only on gains over $1 million

       
      Are you sure that’s how it works? I think the daughter pays on $1.5 million. But I’m not sure.

