Elizabeth Warren's plan isn't just Tax the Rich. It's also Audit the Rich. She wants wealthiest ~100,000 to have an audit once every ~3 years, and to nearly double the budget for the IRS, she tells @kevcirilli https://t.co/1S0fXgAtc5 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 3, 2021

One of my senior Senator’s campaign proposals that I’m glad to see revived, because she’s proposing to spend those new taxes on educational services that really need to be implemented.

It will, doubters insist, lead to a proliferation of cryptocurrency and money-laundering schemes. On the other hand, I’m seeing a lot of stories about new & creative methods in grey-area finance already (GameStonks! Non-Fungible Tokens!), along with hand-wringing that such schemes usually indicate the end of a ‘bubble’, so…

Warren says she plans to talk to Yellen about how to implement a wealth tax; she discounts talk that it will be difficult to tally. Only assets worth more than $50,000 have to be counted and a lot of that is stock and real estate. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 3, 2021

At about ~$22B a year, IRS would still be a very small % of federal spending. In ballpark of NASA. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 3, 2021

To the moon, Alice!