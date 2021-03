Finally, a place to vent and share your vaccination “why is this so fucking hard” woes!

It can also be a place where you can share any hot tips about how to locate the vaccine in your particular state or area.

Plus, *stickers!

If any of the stickers speak to you, let me know which one you want.

I’ll add this to the sidebar along with the I Got the Shot! threads.

*All hail MazeDancer for the stickers.