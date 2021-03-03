Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Is a Pretty Stupid Headline

This Is Pretty Lazy Analysis

This is pretty stupid, and you can see why in the first few paragraphs:

After being badgered to death by moderate Senate Democrats, the Biden administration has agreed to put stricter limits on who will be eligible for a relief check as part of its big COVID recovery bill.

Centrists such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia have spent weeks urging the administration to “target” the new round of $1,400 economic impact payments more narrowly to lower-income families in order avoid spending money on households that might not be facing financial difficulties at the moment. On Wednesday, Democrats said they would phase down the checks more quickly for higher earners than originally planned. As a result, approximately 11.8 million fewer adults and 4.6 million fewer children will benefit from a payment, according to an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Singles who earn up to $75,000 will still receive the full check amount. But the payment will ramp down to zero for those who earn more than $80,000, well below the previous cutoff of $100,000. Married couples who file jointly will still receive their entire check if they make up to $150,000. But payments will fall to zilch for those earning more than $160,000, down from the previous threshold of $200,000.

Maybe it’s just me, but NOT BEING ABLE TO PASS ANY BILL OTHERWISE seems like a pretty good reason to me.

Now Manchin and Sinema and whoever else’s reasons for opposing the bill as is, might be pretty bad, but I would argue the overall reason team Biden is acquiescing to these dipshits is pretty fucking solid.

    1. 1.

      MattM

      John, as a constituent, do you think Manchin is crazy enough to actually be a “no” vote on the package if he hadn’t gotten this?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      Was there anybody else *besides* Manchin and Sinema?  Just curious.  B/c that article sure doesn’t make it clear.  FFS, these “journalists” don’t even tell the reader who’s to fuckin’ blame.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I agree it’s a stupid headline, but I don’t know who Jordan Weissman is, and I don’t know how influential Slate is these days. When you see this same message amplified by Rose Twitter, Do Something Twitter and most especially by their allies among the Elected, that’s a problem

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      I read that reducing the eligibility trims about $12 billion out of the $1.9 trillion bill.

      So a savings of .06%!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Paul W.

      I think this is DUMB and the Dems should get ripped for it, because if we don’t fix this now and make sure everyone who got the first round of checks also gets the second then we are giving the Republicans the keys to the house in 2 years. Meaning, we should make sure Dems know doing this to save <1% of the total spending of this bill is wrong, and we use the House version which doesn’t reduce payments.

      And I say this defending the “slow” creation of this bill, all of the process and deliberation around the $15 minimum wage. If you can’t give people something simple to sell, something both Georgia Senators ran on, then what the fuck are we doing?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Old School:

      No.  It’s not a “saving.” The amount of the bill is fixed. Any “savings” get reallocatd to other needs, perhaps even more progressive needs, perhaps not.  But it’s not unspent money.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BruceFromOhio

      This is why I stopped reading “popular” or “mass media” – it’s either horribly, stupidly wrong, or is disconnected from the reality the rest of us rubes are forced to live in.

      I can envision Schumer, Biden, and Harris getting together after this one passes and deciding to take the gloves off. If these ‘moderate, centrist’ Democrats want to hang with Yertle and his crew, let them fucking hang. We got about 18 months to make it right, and NO time for fucking around.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @MattM: That’s my question too. Republicans are a lost cause, obviously, but were centrist Dems like Manchin and Sinema really ready to tank the bill over this? If so, they’re goddamned idiots. If not, maybe the framing isn’t that bad after all.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      janesays

      It’s absolutely infuriating that Manchin and Sinema have the degree of control they do, but it’s also just a mathematical reality. Of course it would have been better had it not been tinkered with, but it is what it is. We can pass a bill that is less than the ideal version we wanted, or we can put a bill on the floor that fulfills all of wishes and watch it get voted down 52-48, and we get absolutely nothing, and Biden’s presidency is immediately crippled less than two months into his term.

      As for the specific reduction, some people need to get a grip. If you are single person with no children and you make $80,000 per year (which works out to more than $5K per month AFTER taxes), not getting a check for $1,400 isn’t going to put you out on the street, and if it does, you’ve got much bigger problems to deal with. I like Rep. Jayapal, but when she refers to these checks as “survival checks” for married couples bringing home $10,000 per month in combined income, it makes us look ridiculous.

      Means-testing is an inefficient and stupid way to do business, but it also carried weight with a lot of less informed voters (it would be better to just give everyone a check – even people like Zuckerberg – and then claw back the money in taxes from those who don’t really need it). And it’s something we have to bite the bullet on with ZERO votes to spare.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      Please let me repeat what I said in an earlier post.

      Goddam this is stupid!

      I suppose there will be news “analysis” about this. But here is something that tax professionals are seeing in 2020.

      The threshold for stimulus payments is based on AGI, adjusted gross income. But in a significant number of 2020 returns, AGI is maintained or increased by unemployment compensation or by early distributions from pensions, including pensions of people laid off because of Covid.

      So, the overall economic security of a many high income earners could be in steep decline.
      I will give bonus points to any news story that points this out.

      I have reviewed a lot of tax returns and talked to maybe 100 or more preparers around the country. I am not getting the impression that mid to upper income people (say 50k to 200k) are all rolling in the green.

      I am surprised at the number of returns I’ve seen with early distributions from pensions. Many of these people appear to be in their mid 50s, so they are still some years away from Social Security and full retirement. So they may hit a gap where they need income but have depleted retirement saving.

      I expect that ultimately there will be some good analyses from the Federal Reserve and other groups on the potential impact of this.

      It grates that some in Congress, which has access to smart analysis, is instead are falling back on economic conventional wisdom.

      Covid economic relief should be broad based. Targeting to the supposed most needy is asinine economic policy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @janesays:

      The payments always have been and were always going to be means tested. The debate is over how aggressively they are means tested.

      One legitimate unanswered question is how to deal with 2019 or 2020 incomes, which may be vastly different.  I heard they were working on it, but I don’t know where that stands.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Chetan Murthy: Jeanne Shaheen is a name I’ve seen. I’d be surprised if it was only those three.

      Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) was among those who had called for changing the eligibility levels for checks, telling reporters this week: “I think we could drop it below the $200,000 and still get households that really need it.” She said she would hope to redirect the savings from that change toward other needs, such as hospitals.

      FTR, I think more money to more people is better politics and better, but this bill still far from some kind of new austerity

      ETA: the message Dems who want to make this bill a win should be driving home is that there’s a lot fucking more to this bill than these checks. Go find me seven unemployed people looking at their support running out in ten days (?) and ask how worried they are about households with $180K $160 a year not getting $1,400.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      tom

      @Paul W.: All the Democrats in the House, Senate, and in the White House except for two wanted the wider distribution. No Republican wanted it. Given there is no margin in the Senate, this is what happened. Blaming all Dems, when a small minority of them, and ALL republicans opposed it, is unjustified.​
       

      ETA: What Raven said.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      my biggest issue with it is that we’ve spent X number of days with this shit while the clock is ticking on millions of families, people waiting in the balance to have certain Dem Senators be the final hurdle that these folks have to clear before getting assistance.

      Over what essentially?  that the bill MAY have been TOO generous to some middle class families?

       

      really?

       

      THAT’S YOUR FUCKING HILL TO DIE ON?  I have no problem holding the GOP in contempt over this because there are no expectations that they will do the correct thing at any moment on any issue, but for fucks sake, if you’re gonna pick a battle in the future, please make sure its a goddamn hill worth dying on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Served

      This is a great little reversal of the “$15 minimum wage is too high for rural areas” primal scream. $80,000 is too low of a cut off for cities! Of course, we know which population the Senate is designed to appease. C’est la vie I guess!

      Sinema hasn’t publicly supported or championed a policy except for the filibuster as far as I know. She just keeps yelling about compromise without working to achieve a single on. Just cynical maneuvering.

      Manchin is out living his fantasy of being the only sane man in DC, but at least I think he actually believes it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Keep in mind that there is other money in the bill, too, for cities and businesses. If this is the only change that is made, it’s not going to be the difference in the 2022 election, when nobody will remember it because we will be out of the pandemic and doing well economically.

      That said, I would be happy to hear less from Manchin and Sinema

      ETA: We can also say in 2022 that NO Republican voted for relief. That may help in the congressional elections.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Served:

      Manchin is out living his fantasy of being the only sane man in DC, but at least I think he actually believes it.

      Not a doubt of that in my mind.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      James E Powell

      It’s a stupid headline, almost as stupid as reducing the number of people who will get the checks. Was there any question in anyone’s mind what the headline would be?

      Every Democratic member of the senate & house who does not fully support Biden on everything he wants is an asshole.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      janesays

      @Paul W.: Are there really going to be a lot of single Democratic voters out there who make $80,000 who are going to run away from the party because they won’t be getting a check that most likely is just going to go into their investment portfolio anyway? Or married couples making $160K per year doing that? If your household income is $160K per year, you make more money than 90% of the country, and even in places like San Francisco, you’re still in the top quartile with a $160K household income.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @MattM:

      do you think Manchin is crazy enough to actually be a “no” vote on the package if he hadn’t gotten this?

      The GOP will get to offer amendments, and Manchin could vote for their amendments, which would force the rest of the Dems to decide whether to trash the whole package or swallow the amendment.  Better to have him pissing in the tent.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      Stockton, CA has been doing a guaranteed minimum income experiment for 2 years and some results are coming in.

      The families receiving the $500 a month tended to spend the money on essentials, including food, home goods, utilities, and gas. (Less than 1 percent went to cigarettes and alcohol.) The cash also doubled the households’ capacity to pay unexpected bills, and allowed recipient families to pay down their debts. Individuals getting the cash were also better able to help their families and friends, providing financial stability to the broader community.

      The researchers also found that the guaranteed income did not dissuade participants from working—adding to a large body of evidence showing that cash benefits do not dramatically shrink the labor force and in some cases help people work by giving them the stability they need to find and take a new job. In the Stockton study, the share of participants with a full-time job rose 12 percentage points, versus five percentage points in the control group. In an interview, Martin-West and Castro Baker suggested that the money created capacity for goal setting, risk taking, and personal investment.

      Much of the problem with the stimulus is that it avoids the problems causing the disagreement. Because it focuses on 2019 taxes (several million 2019 returns still haven’t been processed, so those households are SOL anyway) it completely misses the point because it’s incapable of targeting people affected by the pandemic.  Either the feds or the states know exactly who has lost jobs, and that could be the focus on the stimulus, along with a welfare provision for low income people, but nobody is willing to focus attention on that part of the problem. This isn’t a defense for Manchin – but man the Dems could have a much better program here if the government wasn’t hamstrung/incompetent at having this data available for decision making.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Is it still a good bill?  If yes, then let’s pass it and move on to the next fucking fire that we need to put out.  That is all that really matters.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      The Senate will send checks to fewer people because there were only 48 Democratic senators who were willing to send to the people in the Democratic plan, and ZERO fucking Republicans.

      Fuck these people.  I am running out of patience with their bullshit framing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Paul W.

      @tom: It’s fucking stupid on Manchin’s part, but even stupider for Democrats who are running in 2022 who are not him. You think voters in the other 48 states aren’t going to notice that they got checks previously and now they don’t? An additional level of means testing is being applied, and it is being applied against 2019 income which… has nothing to do with who actually is making those amounts in 2021.

      It’s stupid, bad politics and I think the rest of the caucus has the ability to bribe or withhold parts of the bill he does like until Manchin gives up this idiotic crusade that ends up excluding people like my unemployed fiance was right between 75-100k 2 years ago and now collections unemployment.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @janesays: If they made $80K in 2019 and $0 in 2020 because the pandemic killed their job, then yeah, maybe. Neither side of this addresses that problem, but the overall Dem position hits so many people that the numbers that get left out get fairly small.

      If Manchin/Sinema really wanted to reduce the cost of this program, Dems should give them an out and put them in front of improving federal data collection so that these things can be much better targeted in the future. The data improvement costs would be trivial relative to what it could save.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Paul W.: If the choice was no bill or having fewer people at higher incomes receiving checks, then the outcome they chose is absolutely the right one.

      That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t suck.

      I hope Biden and every single Dem don’t pull any punches when they talk about why this change was made.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      My opinion is that means testing is fucking stupid.  Bad enough that Biden campaigned on $2000 disaster relief checks, but the checks were reduced due by $600 due to the December relief under Trump, but now here’s another change.  And for what?  More work for the IRS, confused criteria for means testing (I’m not filing my taxes until after March 15 as one bank thinks they can update my info until March 15th), bad messaging for Kelly & Warnock in 2022.  Do Manchin, Sinema, and Shaheen want Senate Majority Leader McConnell?  None of them are up for re-election until 2024.

      Reply

