It’s raining hard at Camp Swampy this morning — lightning, thunder, the works. That’s okay with me. If I have to work for 14-1/2 hours straight (aside from shit-posting breaks), I’d rather not be taunted by the specter of a sunny day outside my window.

Did y’all know John Boehner wrote a book?

Quoting the bit about Pelosi because it bears repeating, and I am just longing to type the words:

“Pelosi had gutted him like a halibut she found floating around San Francisco Bay, then calmly sat back and had a cup of copy afterward. His entrails were left on display for everyone in the House of Representatives to see — and to remember.”

I have three questions:

Are halibut found in San Francisco Bay? Who was the man Pelosi gutted? How will we ever replace this absolute LEGEND?

I don’t want to enrich Boehner, so I’m going to have to find a bootleg copy of this book. But read it I must.

Open thread!