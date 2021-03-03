Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Early Morning Open Thread

It’s raining hard at Camp Swampy this morning — lightning, thunder, the works. That’s okay with me. If I have to work for 14-1/2 hours straight (aside from shit-posting breaks), I’d rather not be taunted by the specter of a sunny day outside my window.

Did y’all know John Boehner wrote a book?

Quoting the bit about Pelosi because it bears repeating, and I am just longing to type the words:

“Pelosi had gutted him like a halibut she found floating around San Francisco Bay, then calmly sat back and had a cup of copy afterward. His entrails were left on display for everyone in the House of Representatives to see — and to remember.”

I have three questions:

  1. Are halibut found in San Francisco Bay?
  2. Who was the man Pelosi gutted?
  3. How will we ever replace this absolute LEGEND?

I don’t want to enrich Boehner, so I’m going to have to find a bootleg copy of this book. But read it I must.

Open thread!

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      p.a.

      NOT FRIST!  Writers deserve their paydays, but never have read any of these ‘as told to’ political extrusions.  Will pay a bit of attention to the “it didn’t go down that way” commentary/criticism that might pop up on the intertubes.

       

      and… Good Morning!🌞

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      You’re up early, Betty.

      A John Boehner WNFLTG might be a very interesting creature, indeed.  Giving some thought to reading this book, if not actually purchasing it.  At least reading about it.

      Boehner writing that his advice to Trump was to “shut up.”  Priceless.  And, actually, good advice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      I hope we are going to see a lot of extended excerpts from this book, which probably will fascinate the DC press corpse.

      Hope it knocks that ridiculous book about “Lucky Biden in the basement” right off the charts. That one sounds insidious.

      Reply

