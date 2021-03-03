It’s raining hard at Camp Swampy this morning — lightning, thunder, the works. That’s okay with me. If I have to work for 14-1/2 hours straight (aside from shit-posting breaks), I’d rather not be taunted by the specter of a sunny day outside my window.
Did y’all know John Boehner wrote a book?
The back cover of @SpeakerBoehner’s book — from @PunchbowlNews Midday. pic.twitter.com/fZGQ3mCQU6
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 2, 2021
Quoting the bit about Pelosi because it bears repeating, and I am just longing to type the words:
“Pelosi had gutted him like a halibut she found floating around San Francisco Bay, then calmly sat back and had a cup of copy afterward. His entrails were left on display for everyone in the House of Representatives to see — and to remember.”
I have three questions:
- Are halibut found in San Francisco Bay?
- Who was the man Pelosi gutted?
- How will we ever replace this absolute LEGEND?
I don’t want to enrich Boehner, so I’m going to have to find a bootleg copy of this book. But read it I must.
Open thread!
