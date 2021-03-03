Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reverting to Form

by | 44 Comments

I recently praised CNN’s analysis of the QPAC Heaven’s Gate event in Orlando because the analyst (Stephen Collinson) minced no words about those lunatics and the ongoing danger they pose. But here’s Jake Tapper reverting to form, no doubt smiling the smug, self-satisfied smile that can only be smiled when “both sides” are calling him a hack in their unique patois (i.e., death threats vs. c’mon, man):

Sweet weeping Jeebus, that’s almost a “your elderly dog is unpresidential!” level of dumb right there. There’s a pandemic! There’s an economic crisis! There wasn’t a normal transition because The Former Guy lied about the election, sparking a violent insurrection! If Tapper and Liptak research 1861 and find that Abraham Lincoln held a “formal solo press conference within 33 days,” that would be a mostly irrelevant but mildly interesting tidbit. Otherwise, shaddup.

In other reverting to form news, I’m just gonna observe (for myself and anyone else who needs to hear it) that our (Democrats’) congressional representatives are jockeying for their priorities in the COVID relief bill right now, which is totally normal! In fact, that’s their job. So maybe let’s not freak out about it just yet? That’s my plan, anyway — y’all do you.

Open thread.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Unless I am mistaken, Biden has addressed the press several times and answered questions. But I guess because it wasn’t formal solo press conference, it doesn’t count.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      remember the great, rolling “Biden called a lid before lunch!” controversy of last fall, when the American people rose up and said, “what the fuck are you talking about?”

      I think Biden should troll them all by having Nicolle Wallace to the Rose Garden on the next sunny day, for an hour or so. I imagine that would be just enough time to finish her “Do you consider your election and repudiation of the racist incompetent death-dealing corrupt seditionist monster to be the greatest moment of American history, or the most important moment of American history?” wind up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Freemark

      Yes, this Republican pushed for murdering people and overthrowing a fairly elected government, but a Democrat had a tweet with a mean tone to it. These are, of course, equal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SoupCatcher

      I feel like there has to be an appropriate German word that covers Jake Tapper, roughly translated as “someone whose junk is in need of kicking.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      And Jen Psaki doesn’t even regularly call members of the press low-life scumballs who deserve to rot alone in a dark dank cell somewhere in hell and then stomp out of the room in a huff when they ask her about Biden’s schedule later in the day. What’s up with that?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      That’s exactly what some idiots in the replies to Tapper’s tweet are insisting. “A solo presidential press conference is a different beast.. You can’t compare them. Biden needs to provide transparency!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      The database they are using to research the past 100 years lists Herbert Hoover’s first news conference as March 5, 1929.

      So their stat doesn’t even seem to be accurate unless a news conference and press conference are different things.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      This is the same exact shit they did to Hillary. Remember? Who cares whether he’s had a solo press conference yet or not? Good God these people are dumb. I guess they can’t stand the pressure of not having any legitimate reason to criticize the Biden administration for days at a time, so they have to make up crap like this.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @TaMara (HFG):

      You beat me to it. I was going to link that smarmy tweet by Tapper. What a POS

      All of this comes from people who love the sound of their own voices and are contrarian to the core. Trying to manufacture a scandal. And when a bunch of people go “And?” that’s instantly proof of how partisan we all are and how right they were all along. It’s maddening!

      What fucking difference does it make whether the president himself does a solo formal press conference or has his press sec do it?! And why does it have to happen at a certain time just because certain past president’s did it?!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      I just suggested to him that perhaps Biden should shout at reporters in front of a helicopter, would that make him happy? What idiocy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): They really haven’t seemed to get that the reason why Trump was able to push the fake news line as effectively as he did was because they’ve pissed away their credibility with both sides of the political divide with shit like this, not just the heavily propagandized and radicalized right.

      This isn’t just dangerous for them, it’s dangerous for the whole country. I wish they’d wake up, but that would require taking responsibility for fucking up epically and that’s just not going to happen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jonas

      @SoupCatcher: Well, as we know a Backpfeifegesicht is a face that needs a good punching (see Cruz, Ted). The groin area is die Leiste or Leisteregion, but Backpfeife or Pfeife really refers to more of a head slap or punch. So saying Tapper has a good Fußstossleiste — kickable groin — might be in order?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old School

      @Old School:

      So their stat doesn’t even seem to be accurate unless a news conference and press conference are different things.

      Oh, I see. Inauguration Day didn’t move to January 20th until 1937.  Thus the number of days qualification rather than date.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kindness

      Reading that Twitter thread is so annoying. It reinforces my belief that Twitter is a wasteland filled with people who have nothing better to do than act superior to each other. That is why I don’t Tweet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      terraformer

      Argh. My Kingdom for media who report objective fact, who do not feel the need to create false equivalencies, and who feel their purpose is to inform – including calling a lie a LIE, not a falsehood, or a misconception, or some other desired synonym.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Major Major Major Major

      @kindness: ​Yours is a popular opinion but I think Twitter is great! It’s what you make it, like any other website. If I only followed super annoying Lifestyle Influencers(tm) on Instagram I’d think it was garbage, but I don’t, so I don’t.

      Sincerely, annoying tech blogger

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Old School

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I haven’t paid that much attention to the Trump is actually going to start his second term this week nonsense, but I’m assuming the old inauguration day date is what plays into that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Leto

      @japa21:  Biden had someone else standing near him, so obviously a total lack of transparency and shows how much he hates the press. Also shows something something something which means… something. I think you all know what I’m saying here (conspiratorial wink).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Eolirin:

      I don’t get it either. I’ve often wondered how a confrontation with the producers of these news shows would go down, to get them to try to justify the assholes they book on their shows and stories they decide to cover. I suspect it would go something like Tapper’s tweet

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @SoupCatcher:

      I feel like there has to be an appropriate German word that covers Jake Tapper, roughly translated as “someone whose junk is in need of kicking.”

      Schlappenshittenneeden.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      This seems frivolous because it is.  But it’s also the powers that be signaling that Democrats should always be wary about coloring outside of the linea even a little bit, because the powers are waiting to pounce.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Benw

      The only US president that’s ever had a formal Solo was Jimmy Carter when Star Wars was in theaters and Luke and Han got their medals.

      Suck on that, Tapper

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jonas

      @Old School: Absolutely. It’s also very presidential when shouting in front of the helicopter to tell the press corps that “[insert name of whomever is being asked about — a governor, a celebrity, a foreign leader] has been ‘very nasty’ to me, so we’ll have to see [whether I will ever talk to them again].”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      kindness

      @Major Major Major Major: It really depends on what you think is important about a tweet.  Is it the individual statement someone makes or the follow up discussions about the validity of the statement?  I find there are so many fools posting their follow up that any discussion of the statement gets lost as it devolves into pissing contests.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Eolirin: This, 100%

      The media is vulnerable because no one trusts them to be neutral arbiters. And no one trusts them because their standards are so incredibly different per party. Even Republicans think this, though they get the direction wrong.

      But ultimately? They’re just petty and that costs them respect. Whining about this (or about Hillary not doing a press conference even though she’d taken lots of unscripted questions) spends respect and capital they should be using for actual important fights.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Absolutely. Then it doesn’t help when the alt-left types jump on dumb shit like this. You can see them in the replies: “Stop trying to protect Biden”

      And then of course I got to see the same warmed over, insidious crap with commenters speculating that the reason Biden hasn’t done a solo, formal press conference yet is because he’s not “mentally or physically capable of doing it”.

      “Biden has dementia!” IOW

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      FTR I think Tapper is far from the worst– even excluding Fox (Chuck Todd is the worst), and I think Presidents and politicians should be accessible to the press. But 1) their obsession with tone and process– like Geoff Bennet’s silly question the other day about “Do you care more about Neera Tanden than the minimum wage?” or whatever it was– I imagine just encourages politicians not to bother with them (and then they all circled the wagons around Bennet because Jen Psaki told him his question was silly) and 2) jumping up and down about “42 days” when Biden just pretty much cut the national vaccination wait in half also make them look petty and self-regarding.

      And just who the fuck is Yashar Ali, anyway? He’s the elephant guy, right? He should stick to elephants.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Biden will do a solo press conference only after his america rescue plan has passed in both chambers and has been signed into law.

      They are idiots if they do not know this.  Listen to a Jen Psaki press conference and her response to “when is Biden going to push x agenda item that he says he cares about…” and her reply is always that his focus is on the America Rescue Plan, and he will consider that other thing once that is in place.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      wenchacha

      Haven’t read other comments, so pardon if I repeat what others have already said.

      Reporters like Tapper gave former guy a free pass for 3.8 years, at least. Because of that, they simply must burn Joe’s feet from day one.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      This is yet another confirmation to me that the press desperately needs a 12-step program to break their addiction to the chaos swirling around the Former Guy. They cannot STAND that the Biden administration is just quietly, competently doing the job, so they have to put out crap like this to try to stir up shit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Brachiator

      @Old School:

      I haven’t paid that much attention to the Trump is actually going to start his second term this week nonsense, but I’m assuming the old inauguration day date is what plays into that.

      Yeah. And for reasons, March 20 is also a magical date for these dopes. What is sad and weird is how elaborate and detailed these nutball conspiracies have become. These people are deeply in need of mental evaluation.

      I suppose that instead of simply saying that they disagree with Biden’s policies, these fruit loops need to construct an alternate reality in which the Orange Beast is their once and future president.

      I wonder how many are true believers?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Subsole

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Correct me if I’m wrong, but is Yashar even a reporter?

      I thought he was a twotter reblog thinkfluencer on the Resiatance/centrist segment of the spectrum.

      The fuck is he carrying Tapper’s valise for???

      Reply
    44. 44.

      stinger

      Seems to me that 1865 would be an even more comparable year. Still irrelevant. It would only be fair for “the press” to present an incoming president with a list of demands and expectations so she knows what is required. Because I’ve searched Article II and “shall from time to time hold a formal solo press conference” isn’t in it, much less “within 33 days or the average is for her predecessors of the past 100 years, whichever is less”.

      Reply

