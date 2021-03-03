I recently praised CNN’s analysis of the QPAC Heaven’s Gate event in Orlando because the analyst (Stephen Collinson) minced no words about those lunatics and the ongoing danger they pose. But here’s Jake Tapper reverting to form, no doubt smiling the smug, self-satisfied smile that can only be smiled when “both sides” are calling him a hack in their unique patois (i.e., death threats vs. c’mon, man):

.@Kevinliptakcnn notes that an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

Sweet weeping Jeebus, that’s almost a “your elderly dog is unpresidential!” level of dumb right there. There’s a pandemic! There’s an economic crisis! There wasn’t a normal transition because The Former Guy lied about the election, sparking a violent insurrection! If Tapper and Liptak research 1861 and find that Abraham Lincoln held a “formal solo press conference within 33 days,” that would be a mostly irrelevant but mildly interesting tidbit. Otherwise, shaddup.

In other reverting to form news, I’m just gonna observe (for myself and anyone else who needs to hear it) that our (Democrats’) congressional representatives are jockeying for their priorities in the COVID relief bill right now, which is totally normal! In fact, that’s their job. So maybe let’s not freak out about it just yet? That’s my plan, anyway — y’all do you.

Open thread.