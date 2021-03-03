On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

After my visit to Chinatown, I made the short drive to Little Tokyo which near LA City Hall. Japanese habitation of this part of downtown Los Angeles dates back to the early 20th century and the area is still the cultural home for the Japanese-American population of the LA basin. Most of the shots were taken in the Japanese Village Plaza, a small shopping/restaurant area between 1st and 2nd Streets. One photo was taken looking at the buildings on 1st Street(most of which date from the late 19th century) and one was taken along 2nd street of the Angel City Brewery sign. I’m quite happy with the picture of the interior of the tower in the Japanese Village Plaza which I’ve shot during daylight hours, but not at night.