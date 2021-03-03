Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Little Tokyo

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

After my visit to Chinatown, I made the short drive to Little Tokyo which near LA City Hall. Japanese habitation of this part of downtown Los Angeles dates back to the early 20th century and the area is still the cultural home for the Japanese-American population of the LA basin. Most of the shots were taken in the Japanese Village Plaza, a small shopping/restaurant area between 1st and 2nd Streets. One photo was taken looking at the buildings on 1st Street(most of which date from the late 19th century) and one was taken along 2nd street of the Angel City Brewery sign. I’m quite happy with the picture of the interior of the tower in the Japanese Village Plaza which I’ve shot during daylight hours, but not at night.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 7
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Much like Chinatown, J-Town has lanterns across the plaza, but more signs are lit.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 6
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Looking north towards 1st Street.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 5
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

A sculpture in the center of the Plaza.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 4
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

The tower at the north of the Plaza along 1st Street.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 3
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

The historic buildings along the north side of 1st Street with LA City Hall in the background.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 2
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Looking south down the Plaza from 1st Street, the roped off area is for outdoor dining.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo 1
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

There’s a market on the south end of the Plaza.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Little Tokyo
Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Angel City Brewing along 2nd Street at the beginning of the Art’s District which extends to the LA River.

