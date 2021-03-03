There are frequent discussions in the comments about how badly policing changes are needed. Not to mention the discussions of what the efforts to make those changes should be called!

Find out what Barack Obama has set in motion to help make policing changes more than something we just talk about.

In June 2020, President Obama and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance challenged mayors and city leaders to amplify their communities’ calls for policing reform and accountability. More than 300 local jurisdictions have taken the Reimagining Policing Pledge to review and reform use-of-force policies and combat systemic racism within law enforcement. This report documents the pledge’s inspiration, shares highlights of the participating cities’ progress, and offers next steps for building on the momentum of the pledge.

If you’re interested, read the report and attend the town hall tomorrow.

Our Reimagining Policing town hall, “Spotlighting Reforms and Progress,” will be streaming here live this Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 pm EST.

