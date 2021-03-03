Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Obama Foundation's Reimagining Policing Town Hall Tomorrow

Open Thread: Obama Foundation’s Reimagining Policing Town Hall Tomorrow

by | 12 Comments

There are frequent discussions in the comments about how badly policing changes are needed.  Not to mention the discussions of what the efforts to make those changes should be called!

Find out what Barack Obama has set in motion to help make policing changes more than something we just talk about.

In June 2020, President Obama and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance challenged mayors and city leaders to amplify their communities’ calls for policing reform and accountability. More than 300 local jurisdictions have taken the Reimagining Policing Pledge to review and reform use-of-force policies and combat systemic racism within law enforcement. This report documents the pledge’s inspiration, shares highlights of the participating cities’ progress, and offers next steps for building on the momentum of the pledge.

If you’re interested, read the report and attend the town hall tomorrow.

Our Reimagining Policing town hall, “Spotlighting Reforms and Progress,” will be streaming here live this Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 pm EST.

Open thread.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Edmund Dantes

      Can’t believe we lost income limits argument to the moderate Dems but we had to actively talk them out of limiting the unemployment benefit too.

      way to play the politics stupid Dem moderates.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Benw

      I cannot say enough about what an amazing job so many young, POC activists did organizing and leading the protests in 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Edmund Dantes@rikyrah:

      I literally feel kind of sick to my stomach watching Manchin and Sinema and their ill-informed positions on the filibuster, and watching them water down this bill.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw: It really was impressive!

      With all the discussions here about defunding the police, I thought there would be interest in this town hall.  I hope it’s not the case that people would rather complain about the slogan choice than learn more about what’s happening to solve a very complicated problem.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl:

      I hope it’s not the case that people would rather complain about the slogan choice than learn more about what’s happening

      Wow are you new to the internet!

      :)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      Reimagining Policing

      Wait, I was told it was UTTERLY IMPOSSIBLE for any police reform slogan other than “DEFUND!” to be even conceived! How has Obama accomplished this miracle of language?!?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      Here’s the pledge mentioned in the post:

      THE FOUR STEPS OF THE REIMAGINING POLICING PLEDGE:
      Review.
      Cities will review their police use of force policies and/or ways to redefine public safety and combat systemic racism within law enforcement

      Engage.
      Cities will engage with their communities and include diverse input, experiences, and stories in the process.

      Report.
      After the review, cities will share the findings with their community and seek feedback.

      Reform.
      Cities will change their use of force policies to determine ways to redefine public safety and combat systemic racism within law enforcement.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      different-church-lady

      @Old School: None of those things make it overt that police are the enemy and must be done away with entirely. Once again, Obama sells us out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

      Here’s what they’d like government leaders to commit to:

      xxx

      • Commit to truth-telling and accountability,
      • Continue to learn about the history of policing and police violence,
      • Explore what types of reform have worked,
      • Push yourself and your leaders to keep fighting when progress stalls,
      • Unite with unlikely allies,
      • Advocate for equitable solutions,
      • Engage with likely allies and community organizations.

      xxx

      Reply

