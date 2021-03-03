H.R.1, which contains voting protections and much else, just passed the house, 220 -210.
HR 1st?
This is a big Biden deal.
This one is a big fucking deal.
Hooray!!!
So, presuming it is opposed by all Senate Republicans, am I correct in understanding that Manchin and Sinema will need to yield on the filibuster for this to pass the Senate?
Not a single Republican voted in favor of the bill.
Looks like the plan to work with Republicans “to get stuff done” is right on track.
@Ivan X: Yes. It’ll probably come down to whether there’s some change to the rules that (a) they will accept as leaving the filibuster in existence but (b) allows legislation to eventually proceed.
@Ivan X: Seems unlikely to get 60 votes in the Senate, so yes – it will not pass if the filibuster exists in its current form.
I also expect a lot of legal challenges. We will need to expand the court as well to make sure that it isn’t struck down.
In this I really trust Biden to move forward and move everything toward a more liberal center than any other candidate. While I had wanted Warren, I realize now that it was Biden that can and will deliver the goods and set the stage for women like Harris and Warren to be able to take power and govern.
I’m hopeful that we will be able to get past this but otherwise I will owner my citizenship oath and make it my business to change things.
