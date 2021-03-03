Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: Another Reason to Scotch the Iowa Caucuses

The summertime corn dogs are bad enough. You just know this atrocity would be forced on the (mostly) innocent volunteers and voters sitting through endless caucus evenings…

The new pizza, made with Froot Loops and cheese, is one of the new breakfast pizzas Fong’s is rolling out at their Fong’s location at 3018 Forest Ave., Des Moines. (As we all know, Iowans have a thing about breakfast pizza.) Alongside cereal pizza, there are steak and eggs, bacon popper and vegetarian breakfast pizzas on the menu.

“Making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong’s,” owner Gwen Page said…

Out of the box and straight into the trash, if you’ve got functional taste buds. I’m no food snob, but ‘breakfast pizza’ means last night’s leftovers — straight from the frig, if it’s vegetarian.

As for ‘dessert pizza’: There’s dozens of respectable dough-based desserts, why play with ‘pretend’ mock-ups once you’re old enough to use a credit card? Get some chocolate-chip cookies, if your local delivery service doesn’t offer cannolis or baklava!

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      Peale

      I’m trying to think of a better breakfast cereal to pair with cheese, and I’m drawing a blank. I think they chose the best possible cereal for this, even if the concept is flawed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      I guess the health-food version would be oatmeal pizza? Muesli pizza?

      Do not want. Neither the sugar-bomb version nor my proposed ‘alternatives’.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      M31

      oh my god

      wait until the “Italians mad at food” twitter finds out about this

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike J

      Nobody goes to Fong’s unless they are already drunk.  At least among campaigners.  No idea about the locals.

      They do a brisk business among campaigners.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      From that ‘breakfast pizza’ link,

      Kum & Go is now offering something akin to the Iowa version of eternal bliss: breakfast pizza all day, every day. The Des Moines-based convenience store chain announced the news via Twitter on Thursday with a shot of a gravy-laden, egg-topped slice rotating in a store’s pizza warmer. The message accompanying the photo on the 2:59 p.m. posting: “good *afternoon* Iowa.”

      I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Auntie Anne

      I am feeling very queasy, all of a sudden.  No thank you.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      something fabulous

      Open thread? Would like to VENT: Am so dumb. Entirely own fault, was sure the LA city self employment biz tax thingie was due tomorrow, latest. So just sat down to do it online. NO CHARGE if filed timely, waived if income under some astronomical thing I never hit. This year, turns out was due… yesterday. Grrrr. Stupid stupid. Am SO not in a place to be paying needless charges. Won’t be much, because income wasn’t much, but still. Procrastination bites self in butt, yet again. Grrr.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anotherlurker

      This breakfast “pizza” is an abomination in the eyes of any moral human being.  Shit, if there was a god, She/He/It would smite the be’jezus out of the monsters who conceived of this horror. In fact, said postulated divine beings would have these “pizza” parlor owners on Autismite! (patent pending).

      I am a NYer, living in the Bay Area. I am a proud pizza snob.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      These ignorant fucks. Everyone knows that “breakfast pizza” is just cold pizza. Preferably cheese, but some people go with combo and that’s just fine.

      Fruit loop pizza is an abomination unto the lord. It is literally in the bible.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Comrade Colette

      @something fabulous:  Ugh, so sorry. I know that sinking feeling all too well. Maybe some deep breaths/snorfles of high-octane likker and be kind to yourself? It’s been a hell of a year.

      ETA: I sincerely hope this is 2020 just taking its last bite out of your butt.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      I’m afraid that this gastro-abomination cannot be allowed. No one can groak at this food without caustic comment.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      I love Italian food. And I often like desserts. I’m quite fond of ricotta in savory foods.

      But for me, personally, I have never had a cannoli that I particularly liked.

      Some years ago, I was at a coal fired pizza place in Denver, and the owner remembered me from a previous visit, and I had written a nice Trip Adivsor review when his place was new. He treated me to a two-cannoli plate of dessert, and I had to sort of choke it down and smile a lot. Heh heh yum, thank you! (buuurp) – I’d just eaten a pizza for g-d’s sake, I didn’t need two tubes of sweet cheese! – But I know, he was Italian and just wanting to be kind!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      something fabulous

      @Comrade Colette: Thank you! Glad not to feel alone in that, and yes it sure has. Am having a comforting (?) snoot of vodka as we speak, olives on the side

      ETA: and LOL for you ETA! Here’s hoping!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      The trick is to slather a layer of orange marmalade on top of the tomato sauce, just thick enough to keep the cereal stuck on.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      something fabulous

      And on-topic: I am actually quite fond of a pizza ’round here that could well be breakfast-y now that I think of it, though is only offered for dinner: individual size wood-fired ya-di-ya fancy white pizza with speck, and a fried egg and fresh arugula on top. Delicioso! Maybe one day can dine indoors and have it again…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Peale:

      I’m trying to think of a better breakfast cereal to pair with cheese, and I’m drawing a blank.

      I would think you’d want something unsweetened.  My first choice would be shredded wheat.  That said, if the best answer you can come up with is Froot Loops, you should have gone with “let’s abandon this idea” instead.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ascap_scab

      There is only one Breakfast pizza. It is a cold slice of the previous nights pizza, period.

      Also, Iowa is looking for a new slogan. I have a few.

      Welcome to Iowa. Hope you like Corn.
      Welcome to Iowa. Nothing to see here.
      Welcome to Iowa. Ninety percent white.
      Welcome to Iowa. Home of pigs and Steve King.
      Welcome to Iowa. Where the music died.
      Welcome to Iowa. Before toilet paper, we had corn cobs.

      https://siouxcityjournal.com/news/state-and-regional/iowa/welcome-to-iowa-a-state-in-need-of-a-new-slogan-lawmakers-take-on-highway/article_627fee08-2324-5407-96af-eb7008c00487.amp.html

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      If you’re not living in the Midwest you may not (yet) know about the execrable, exploding franchise sensation known as Pizza Ranch.

      It started in Iowa.

      And that’s all you need to know to be sure to avoid that place like, well, like the plague (hence the chain doing well in MAGA-tastic smaller cities and towns…)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      scav

      Notoriety-seeking aspirant chefs in Iowa (and other states caught in the staples) reallllllly have to stretch to get their fusion cuisines into the media.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      You can actually make a decent breakfast pizza.  But you gotta stick with the same ingredients as breakfast burritos or omelettes.  So eggs, shredded cheese, and stuff like chopped green onions, tomatoes, and spinach or jalapenos.  Your basic omelette ingredients but less egg and more cheese.  Crisp up the crust first so you don’t overcook the egg.  It’s basically an omelette on toast in the shape of a pizza.

      But this cereal stuff?   [shudder]

      NOTE:  Egg is actually a pretty common pizza topping in other parts of the world.  It is super common in Chile.  When we go out to eat with my in-laws, my father-in-law always orders his pizza with egg on it when we are out at pizza places in Santiago.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Golux

      Pizza itself, which I find hard to resist, is enough of a carbohydrate bomb to send my glucose levels skyrocketing.  The mere thought of adding Froot Loops has added 75 points to my current level.

      OTOH, nothing could make pizza less appealing than the addition of Froot Loops, so the odds of me ever taking a bite are in the negative.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      Damn. Rick Perry deepthroating a corn dog doesn’t look that bad now. Oh, wait! It’s still horrible bullshit.

      Reply

