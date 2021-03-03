We know how Iowans feel about their breakfast pizza, but have you considered Froot Loops on pizza? Well, now's the time to consider it, as the Forest Ave. location in Des Moines of Fong's Pizza has added it to their menu. https://t.co/oCWfy3VhSb pic.twitter.com/PepQHm06M2 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 26, 2021

The summertime corn dogs are bad enough. You just know this atrocity would be forced on the (mostly) innocent volunteers and voters sitting through endless caucus evenings…

… The new pizza, made with Froot Loops and cheese, is one of the new breakfast pizzas Fong’s is rolling out at their Fong’s location at 3018 Forest Ave., Des Moines. (As we all know, Iowans have a thing about breakfast pizza.) Alongside cereal pizza, there are steak and eggs, bacon popper and vegetarian breakfast pizzas on the menu. “Making pizzas that are outside the box has always been a staple of Fong’s,” owner Gwen Page said…

Out of the box and straight into the trash, if you’ve got functional taste buds. I’m no food snob, but ‘breakfast pizza’ means last night’s leftovers — straight from the frig, if it’s vegetarian.

As for ‘dessert pizza’: There’s dozens of respectable dough-based desserts, why play with ‘pretend’ mock-ups once you’re old enough to use a credit card? Get some chocolate-chip cookies, if your local delivery service doesn’t offer cannolis or baklava!