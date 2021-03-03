Dolly Parton gets the vaccine from her pal Dr. Abumrad. Last year, he asked Dolly for a donation to help fund the research that led to the Moderna vaccine. They met in 2013 after he helped her recover from an accident. They bonded over discussions about current events & science pic.twitter.com/FMJ8wTu2C6 — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) March 2, 2021





Today, I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month. It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

Psaki announces President Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act to support Johnson & Johnson and Merck's COVID vaccine partnership, including equipping two Merck facilities with standards needed to manufacture the single-shot vaccine https://t.co/gtLhAnvyLK pic.twitter.com/MbhZ3tupjJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2021

The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 78.6 million, or 23.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.94 million shots per day. 15.6% of Americans have received at least one shot; 7.9% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/F51DGYaRKv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 3, 2021

Really incredible to compare this with the relative differences in tone about how these two groups are covered. https://t.co/mSqQb6oo8G — Adam Serwer ?? (@AdamSerwer) March 2, 2021

The US had +56,890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total closer to 29.4 million. The 7-day moving average fell below 67,000 new cases per day, to its lowest level since October 23. pic.twitter.com/JRgveE3pNr — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 3, 2021

Coronavirus vaccine shipments present a security challenge worthy of a James Bond film — companies are using armed guards, digital locks on trucks, wireless sensors, panic buttons, police escorts, @tgbuckley reports https://t.co/SF1BXGTzrD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 2, 2021

Rather than go to Congress to get money for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration siphoned money meant to help hospitals deal with the unprecedented #Covid19 crisis to pay for vaccine development, @rachelcohrs reports. https://t.co/zQqwx8HNnV — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 2, 2021

“In the first 10 days of COVAX vaccine arrivals, we will have exceeded the achievements of the first three months of the 2010 programme launched in response to the H1N1 outbreak” – CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett 💬 “This is only the beginning” 🌍https://t.co/oH3CeNH3JH — CEPI (@CEPIvaccines) March 2, 2021

Global coronavirus numbers are edging back up after weeks of decline, according to WHO. The global health agency is blaming the surge on circulating variants and premature efforts to lift public health restrictions https://t.co/v9rToS57Hx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 2, 2021

Millions of people around world are lining up for China's vaccines, despite questions over their safety and efficacy. "Do I have another choice?" one woman asks. https://t.co/s8k1pEgboh — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2021

Japan asks China to stop taking anal swab tests for Covid-19 on its citizens https://t.co/IP6rfXUuyA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 1, 2021

Russia on Wednesday confirmed 10,535 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,278,750https://t.co/r3ROOxX1p9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 3, 2021

Ukraine's leader received a coronavirus vaccine shot in a bid to dispel widespread public skepticism about vaccination. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was given the jab as he visited the military near the area of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. https://t.co/OceB7HVAC8 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 2, 2021

Slovakia was thrown into a political crisis over a secret deal to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Prime Minister Igor Matovic defended the move, saying it was made in the public interest amid a surge of infections. https://t.co/cvrLzakR2b — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 2, 2021

Bosnia has received 10,000 vaccine doses from neighboring Serbia amid a dispute with the international COVAX mechanism over a delay in planned shipments. The Balkan nation has threatened to sue the program unless the vaccines arrive as agreed. https://t.co/U4L4PDQyZ2 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 2, 2021

EU targets vaccine production capacity of 2-3 billion doses/year by end-2021 paper https://t.co/9WLN9T7YzT pic.twitter.com/g2eXqoc0a0 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2021

Covid vaccine being tested in UK patients with low immunity https://t.co/KuNc7I8OQO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2021

France has shifted position on the Astra Zeneca vaccine and will allow its use for older people. But the doubts some people have about it won’t necessarily go away – not least because of what the government has said about it. Produced @michaelcoxj https://t.co/d0VwYanWDb pic.twitter.com/bSwcTjuWRx — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 2, 2021

Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism https://t.co/FRvEDNyzI3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2021

3.92 million #COVID19 vaccine doses from #COVAX have just arrived in Abuja, Nigeria🇳🇬. This first COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Africa's most populous nation marks a huge step towards #VaccinEquity. Congratulations #Nigeria!👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/BmYcfjcsao — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) March 2, 2021

New evidence demonstrates how SARSCoV2 spread on flights between Dubai & New Zealand & in a quarantine cntr. Infections involved 7 passengers seated 4 rows apart. There were 5 transmission events despite masks & gloves. 2 didn't wear masks or gloves https://t.co/TNjEzJ73sW pic.twitter.com/PHQNisb6lL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 2, 2021

Yesterday Florida led North America for "S-gene target failure" (SGTF), with 36% of new #COVID19 cases caused by mutants with altered spike proteins. And 100% of those SGTF were the so-called UK variant B.1.1.7 — the super-spreader.https://t.co/avIfDvE9o8 pic.twitter.com/T2OZqB37JT — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 2, 2021



Anti-Covid vaccine tweets face five-strikes ban policy https://t.co/Sh4nTs8DnO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 2, 2021

Great to see these declines in cases and deaths among nursing home residents. Given the outsized contribution of these facilities to total US deaths, we may see slower or stepwise declines in deaths going forward as we shift to vaccinating other, less vulnerable, groups. https://t.co/R5XzRO2gGp — Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) March 2, 2021

I hope that my life still has value, even if the governor (who I didn’t vote for, but that’s beside the point) makes bad decisions. https://t.co/c2Al9ea7Xo — Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) March 3, 2021

Prove me wrong that there isn't a GOP memo highlighting political benefits of losing another year to COVID. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 2, 2021

“We ended COVID in a good financial position,” Reynolds told the Journal Editorial Board. “You shouldn’t punish states that do that.” Excuse me lady what? https://t.co/HHLFAph1Me — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) March 2, 2021

Midshipmen at the Naval Academy need to start receiving their coronavirus vaccines by the last week of March in order to participate in summer training with the fleet, the school’s superintendent said Tuesday. https://t.co/VqfXgsJwzp — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) March 3, 2021