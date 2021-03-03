Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Asymmetry of risk

Asymmetry of risk

26 Comments

This post is in:

Right now, US COVID case counts are done to early Fall levels. We have a lot of good news on the vaccine front.

We are starting to see a drop in deaths due to vaccination of the most at risk populations.

We have a significant risk of variants leading to immune evasion and vaccine efficacy reduction. Variants are more likely to occur and if they do occur, more likely to be widespread if there is a high background level of spread and infection.

We have a major COVID relief bill likely to be signed in the next ten days.

We have states that want to YOLO it.

We have an asymmetry of risk. A state re-opening too early by a week has far more consequences than a state re-opening a week too late. A state re-opening too early will marginally increase the risk of variant spread and variant emergence. That risk is not limited to only the state or only the people in the state whose behavior changes. It could generate large and negative externalities. And if there is an increase in cases, the return of normal commerce won’t happen as people are mostly following relative risk instead of public policy. A state that re-opens a week too late may have some small and mostly internalized costs but they are not generating negative public health externalities.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • ant
  • bbleh
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • David Anderson
  • evodevo
  • Freemark
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JKC
  • Mousebumples
  • Nicole
  • Redshift
  • Rick
  • rikyrah
  • Starfish
  • The Moar You Know
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Yup.

      Abbott and the rest of the RWNJs in office can tell people that masks make you a girly man, but people have their own agency.

      Here’s hoping that sensible people keep telling people the truth and avoid getting into the mud with the trolls.  The truth will come out and be unavoidable over the next 3-6 weeks…  :-(

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Starfish

      The problem with states like Texas and Mississippi is that they have grown men wandering around in public BULLYING people for wearing masks. Somehow, these manly men, think bullying seventy-year-old women for wearing masks in the Walmart during senior hours is okay. Instead of addressing their culture of anti-mask bullying, these governors are siding with the bullies whose peckers will fall off if they put a piece of cloth over their stupid faces.

      This is the head of the department of public health in Mississippi shortly after the governor opened his mouth.

      To prevent COVID transmission and protect patients – MSDH guidance still necessitates the use of masks and other measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission in healthcare settings.

      Please see https://t.co/hfl3hivFVL for details.

      Thanks, TDobbs
      — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) March 3, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Lol, and since when have Republicans ever cared about externalities? See also under environmental pollution etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Starfish

      @Mousebumples: The governors doing this are foisting the work on the mayors and the corporations. What we learned earlier this year is that this piecemeal district-by-district, city-by-city regulation does not work because the anti-maskiest people will just go to the least restrictive place nearby.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ant

      It’s certainly problematic that Republican politicians are not held accountable for bad policy decisions.

      All Republican voters care about is that white men are in charge, and that those white men keep everyone else in their place.

       

      Covid and vaccine distribution is an irresistible vehicle for reinforcing inequality for conservatives.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Conservatives and Libertarians do not understand externalities, they all took the Econ survey course in college and did quite well and thought they’d mastered the subject.  Unfortunately, when the professor waved off externalities and said they’d be covered in the principles course, they thought he was saying hi and waved back.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David Anderson

      @Starfish: One of the best things my parents did as parents to me was insist that they were always willing to take the blame for being uncool and restrictive if I ever felt like I was in a weird spot and needed a face saving exit excuse.  As a 15 year old, blaming the parents for being uncool was far easier to do than explicitly standing up to my peers and their occassionally shitty ideas.

       

      A good chunk of law is like that.  It puts backbone into peer-pressurable people because the blame is directed elsewhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      evodevo

      @David Anderson: ​
        Yes. This. A small business cannot afford to anger the maskless idiot customers and lose them, and possibly have to close. But if they can say they are just following the state/federal mandate, well…. This applied bigly during the desegregation era…you might want to desegregate on your own, but local pressure would prevent that….having the CRA to point to, however, took the burden off you and all the other locals, and you could just point out that you were following the law…and if the local Klan tried anything, the Fibbies were technically supposed to come in and investigate and force them to toe the line. It’s the ONLY way to get something done sometimes…and we are rapidly approaching that era again, unfortunately.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @David Anderson: Absolutely! Works in bureaucracies too! “It’s company policy.”

      What Abbot and Reeves are doing is clearly coordinated – they made their announcements a half-hour apart. The Republican Party in New Mexico also was whining at our governor to remove the oppressive public health mandates yesterday. It would be interesting to know how far coordinated this is. Looks like Biden may be able to get a handle on the pandemic with the vaccine rollouts and generally good behavior. Can’t allow any triumphs to Democrats, even if it means that some (others) are going to die.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Freemark

      @bbleh: According to Republicans negative externalities don’t matter. If they even exist. I mean streams,rivers,bays, oceans can hold infinite amounts of pollution and that pollution will have no effect on anything else.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Freemark

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: ​
       You are so right. I’ve had numerous Republican and libertarians tell me how they have a great understanding of economics. But mention externalities and they are like ‘huh, what’. I’ve even been told I made the idea up.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Redshift

      Someone yesterday commented that the Abbott wing of the GOP believe that restrictions and “lockdowns,” not the pandemic, are the cause of all the economic woes.

      In fact, it’s not just Abbott types, it’s now the absolutely mainstream Republican belief, along with the certainty that the only reason schools weren’t open six months ago is because Democrats are under the thumb of “powerful” teachers unions.

      The least crazy GOP candidate for governor of Virginia (where the GOP is far from the craziest in the country) is running on these two points, along with the usual culture-war BS and being “pro-police.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      The muthaphuckin’ EVIL of dropping COVID restrictions NOW

      After both those muthaphuckas have been vaccinated.

      While the Capitol City of Jackson hasn’t had drinking water in TWO PHUCKING WEEKS.

      I simply despise them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anonymous At Work

      But like all externalities, market-failures by definition, the cost is borne by “other people”, so the leadership of Texas and Mississippi have an asymmetrical benefit from publicity whoredom and cries of “FREEDUMb!!!”  And, like externalities tend to show, people respond to their actual incentives, not the ones that neoclassical economists theorize that they do.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      I think the GOP plan for good governance is to kill as many Americans is possible and I’m not joking about that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Almost Retired

      Ugh.  Texas.  We had plans to go to Austin and San Antonio for Spring Break in early April, but since I’m unvaccinated, those plans were canceled (cancel culture!).  I really want to go all Grapes of Wrath on their asses and position the LA County Sheriff’s office on the West Bank of the Colorado River to keep any Texans and Mississippians from entering the state.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nicole

      @The Moar You Know:

      I think the GOP plan for good governance is to kill as many Americans is possible and I’m not joking about that.

      I would wager money that some conservative think tank did at least a preliminary “analysis” of whether so many seniors dying from Covid would reduce Social Security obligations.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Are you concerned about that yet?

      No.

      What are the chances the GOP could shove a Republican into the CA governorship?

      Only if they could come up with another Governator, they don’t have another Governator.

      The reason for the recall is the restaurants and gyms are pissed off due to being closed.  I understand many of them are taking it in the shorts(still having to pay rent, even if it’s deferred), but Gov Gav is the wrong target.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      What are the chances the GOP could shove a Republican into the CA governorship?

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  Zero.  If they succeed with a recall my hope is that they will get another and frankly a much better Democrat for their pains.  But we’ll probably just get more Gavin.

      They won’t succeed either.

      And yes, what was said above, all this shit is about not giving Dems the win on COVID.  Because the media are irresponsible shitheads, they gave Trump’s Surgeon General a platform to bawl out that half doses of vaccine are all anyone needs.  They really are trying to sabotage this as hard as they can.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Rick

      Well, it will likely largely be Repubs who get infected so let’s let God and Darwin sort them out.  Fewer Repubs voting in November…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BruceFromOhio

      I’m informally connected to a group of creative folk in Austin, TX. Having just survived the snowpocalypse, to a person each is stunned and angry that TX leadership would do this. Some interesting messaging going around is “they tried to kill us by fucking up the electrical grid, now they are trying to kill us with COVID.”

      And any business owner trying to enforce masking may just as well paint a giant target on their business, their employees, their back and chest for every knuckle-dragging gun-toting Dog-fearing TEXAS MANLY MAN, as those soulless sonsabitches are gonna treat this like a holiday for being even shittier human beings. Forecast a spike in infections and incidents of violence by anti-maskers.

      Reply

