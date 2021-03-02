Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Use Your Mentality, Wake Up to Reality

Use Your Mentality, Wake Up to Reality

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

I know I’m becoming a one-trick pony, but Jesus Christ, look at the expression on this woman’s face:


The tl;dr if you don’t want to burn a Times click, is that Cuomo was at a wedding, put his hand on her bare back, and after she removed it, he grabbed her cheeks as pictured above, asking if he could kiss her. Blegh. If the picture isn’t enough, her friend heard him ask for the kiss.

This is what I was talking about in my post yesterday about the delusion of middle-aged men who think that 20-something or early 30-something women (she was 31/32 at the time) have any interest in any kind of relationship except a professional or friendly one. Clearly, this kind of unwanted attention from any man is wrong, but the added creep factor of being an old man makes it just pure yuck. Obviously there are exceptions to every rule, but those are mostly in books and movies written by middle-aged men.

Update: Forgot to mention, New York’s vaccine rates are not that great. I think the groundwork is there to make them better, but still.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Frank Wilhoit

      The Republicans understand that the Democrats must never, under any circumstances, be given a scalp. That is what the whole circle-the-wagons-around-Trump business is, which is otherwise incomprehensible.

      We need to understand the same thing.

      Cuomo does not exist. No individual politician (candidate, officeholder, appointee) exists. He is not a Republican. That is all that need be known about him, and all that can be known.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jonas

      Reminds me of all the Woody Allen movies where he writes himself in as the romantic interest of a woman 30 years younger than him…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Emma from FL

      Actually, it was an attitude prevalent in the early romance novels — the young (nurse, nanny, secretary) meets (millionaire, famous artist/author/movie star, oil sheik) with overwhelming personality that after much sturm-und-drang marries her, because,hey, it was virgin or nothing. It was a socio-cultural pattern that lasted at least three decades.

      (OOPS) how could I forget aristocrat, often a duke. The playing field of Harlequin was littered with British dukes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Emma from FL:  Some of our best friends are married with pretty good age differences, and the marriages are happy and the age difference doesn’t matter.  But it isn’t 61/31 (as pictured), nor are the men the kind who hit on random younger women or co-workers.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Cole Porter FTW!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Republicans rape women, stay in office.  They support insurrection, and everybody who is paying attention knows it.  Yet they are still in office.

      That is obnoxious and unwanted and totally clueless and arrogant on Cuomo’s part, but Cuomo should not step down.  We are in a war for our democracy right now, and we should not unilaterally surrender.

      No more double standards.

      We can worry about the moral high ground once our democracy is secure again.  Until then, our response should be “you first”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @WaterGirl:

      Republicans rape women, stay in office.  They support insurrection, and everybody who is paying attention knows it.  Yet they are still in office.

      That is obnoxious and unwanted and totally clueless and arrogant on Cuomo’s part, but Cuomo should not step down.  We are in a war for our democracy right now, and we should not unilaterally surrender.

      No more double standards.

      We can worry about the moral high ground once our democracy is secure again.  Until then, our response should be “you first”.

      1000% THIS.

      Having experienced similar situations as the one above, I can say there is a world of difference between some old man wanting a big fat kiss under the mistletoe and having Donald Trump slam you up against the wall, try to shove his Mario Mushroom in your vaginal canal and then leave a wad of sperm on your dress. One you laugh about with your friends. The other scars you for life.

      Big diff. We need to understand that there is a spectrum to this stuff, and stop equalizing minor or annoying sexism with sexual assault.

      That being said I in no way endorse or condone sexual harassment in the workplace, and I am looking forward to NYAG’s investigation on the other accusations. But I’m still not convinced anything that’s been reported rises to the level of needing to resign.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PsiFighter37

      Not sure how I feel about prospective Gov. Kathy Hochul, who to me has simply been a yes-woman for Cuomo who hails from the not-NYC area to give the ticket geographic diversity. That said, I do hope that whomever does follow in Cuomo’s stead continues to pay attention to bigger-ticket infrastructure items in the state, with less of the individual meddling and pissing matches that Cuomo is so well known for.

      That said, this latest one, with the icky visual evidence…sheesh. Time to hang it up, Prince Andrew. But TBH, as others noted on here while I was writing this, I don’t think Cuomo steps down – but I think his reelection chances are on life support, if not dead at this point.

      Reply

