I know I’m becoming a one-trick pony, but Jesus Christ, look at the expression on this woman’s face:

The latest allegation against Andrew Cuomo comes with a photo, via @NYTimes: https://t.co/OySz5Gc0v7 pic.twitter.com/ZJ3xk5nYeu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 2, 2021



The tl;dr if you don’t want to burn a Times click, is that Cuomo was at a wedding, put his hand on her bare back, and after she removed it, he grabbed her cheeks as pictured above, asking if he could kiss her. Blegh. If the picture isn’t enough, her friend heard him ask for the kiss.

This is what I was talking about in my post yesterday about the delusion of middle-aged men who think that 20-something or early 30-something women (she was 31/32 at the time) have any interest in any kind of relationship except a professional or friendly one. Clearly, this kind of unwanted attention from any man is wrong, but the added creep factor of being an old man makes it just pure yuck. Obviously there are exceptions to every rule, but those are mostly in books and movies written by middle-aged men.

Update: Forgot to mention, New York’s vaccine rates are not that great. I think the groundwork is there to make them better, but still.