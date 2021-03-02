Jill Biden supporting black owned businesses by patronizing them! Quite a change from the ‘Be Best’ $68,000 dollar handbag… pic.twitter.com/7c8yXuXoMl — Daniel (@hullboydan) March 1, 2021

Isn’t it nice to have normal back on the schedule? Per the Washington Post:

… Biden came to Richmond to visit Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University downtown. There, on a panel discussion, she acknowledged that communities of color have been “carrying a heavier share” of the country’s more than 500,000 deaths to covid-19, and she spoke with doctors about ways to get more minorities into clinical trials and cancer research. “It’s time to address the health disparities in this country,” she said. But just as resonant as her public remarks was her detour to Brewer’s Cafe, a Black-owned, family-run establishment located on a side street in Richmond’s Southside, a gentrifying, majority-Black neighborhood that Brewer likens to “Southeast D.C. 20 years ago.” It was her third “casual” pit stop as first lady. The others included a trip to pick up Valentine’s Day treats at the Sweet Lobby, a popular D.C. bakery that is owned by Winnette McIntosh Ambrose, who originally hails from Trinidad; and a visit to the Newsroom, a D.C. bodega and newsstand run by a Stephen and Ana Maria Bota, a husband and wife from Kenya and Guatemala, respectively…

Unscheduled stops like the one in Richmond are selected a couple of hours or maybe a day before she goes there, said a person familiar with the first lady’s routine who is not authorized to speak publicly about it. And they happen because she has expressed wanting to buy a certain thing on her way to get somewhere else, such as Camp David or back to her plane. Unlike announced visits that more sharply delineate a first lady’s agenda — supporting education, cancer research and military families — no press pool is present for the semi-stealth visits. The only photos usually come from shocked customers, owners and employees (who immediately make up for the lack of press by posting them on social media), or from the first lady’s photographer, who is almost always with her. First ladies aren’t always explicit about their agendas and values, but just as Michelle Obama knew the impact she would have by wearing independent American designers such as Rachel Comey and Prabal Gurung, Jill Biden seems to know the message she can send just by where she goes to satisfy her caffeine craving…

Still a teacher at heart…