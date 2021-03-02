Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Jill Biden, First Lady

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Jill Biden, First Lady

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Isn’t it nice to have normal back on the schedule? Per the Washington Post:

Biden came to Richmond to visit Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University downtown. There, on a panel discussion, she acknowledged that communities of color have been “carrying a heavier share” of the country’s more than 500,000 deaths to covid-19, and she spoke with doctors about ways to get more minorities into clinical trials and cancer research. “It’s time to address the health disparities in this country,” she said.

But just as resonant as her public remarks was her detour to Brewer’s Cafe, a Black-owned, family-run establishment located on a side street in Richmond’s Southside, a gentrifying, majority-Black neighborhood that Brewer likens to “Southeast D.C. 20 years ago.”

It was her third “casual” pit stop as first lady. The others included a trip to pick up Valentine’s Day treats at the Sweet Lobby, a popular D.C. bakery that is owned by Winnette McIntosh Ambrose, who originally hails from Trinidad; and a visit to the Newsroom, a D.C. bodega and newsstand run by a Stephen and Ana Maria Bota, a husband and wife from Kenya and Guatemala, respectively…

Unscheduled stops like the one in Richmond are selected a couple of hours or maybe a day before she goes there, said a person familiar with the first lady’s routine who is not authorized to speak publicly about it. And they happen because she has expressed wanting to buy a certain thing on her way to get somewhere else, such as Camp David or back to her plane. Unlike announced visits that more sharply delineate a first lady’s agenda — supporting education, cancer research and military families — no press pool is present for the semi-stealth visits. The only photos usually come from shocked customers, owners and employees (who immediately make up for the lack of press by posting them on social media), or from the first lady’s photographer, who is almost always with her.

First ladies aren’t always explicit about their agendas and values, but just as Michelle Obama knew the impact she would have by wearing independent American designers such as Rachel Comey and Prabal Gurung, Jill Biden seems to know the message she can send just by where she goes to satisfy her caffeine craving…

Still a teacher at heart…

  Another Scott
  Baud
  Betty Cracker
  debbie
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Eolirin
  Geminid
  germy
  Gin & Tonic
  Hoodie
  Immanentize
  lowtechcyclist
  mrmoshpotato
  Nicole
  OzarkHillbilly
  rikyrah
  SiubhanDuinne
  Soprano2
  TomatoQueen
  zhena gogolia

    42Comments

    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The Bidens are quietly, competently doing their jobs. Given what we’ve just been through (and may go through again), it’s shocking

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Immanentize

      the wind is just crazy here!  Last night it was blowing so hard for so long that one of my interior bedroom doors started freaking, then shut — bump bump.  Shining!

      Yes my old house is a little drafty….

      ETA. Wind chill currently at minus 10.  Brrrr.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      I keep seeing these animations around the web.  A new AI program called “DeepNostalgia” where old photo portraits, paintings, even sculptures are animated and “brought to life”

      Modern technology – breathing life into historical figures is somewhat unsettling while also incredibly fascinating. I wish I could hear his Thunderous voice! Frederick Douglass brought to life via #DeepNostalgia pic.twitter.com/CFORUVMK6B

      — GenTutor (@gen_tutor) February 28, 2021

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Abe Lincoln:

      Abraham Lincoln brought to life by #DeepNostalgia pic.twitter.com/YXABWUsw98

      — Brandon Jacobs 🚀 (@brandorak) February 28, 2021

      I got caught up in the twitter hashtage “deepnostalgia” seeing all the animations.

      People uploaded old photos of their great grandparents, Watching their ancestors come to life. And of course people are experimenting with Rembrandt self portraits, ancient Roman busts, reconstructed bog people, neanderthals… it’s fascinating and creepy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      People uploaded old photos of their great grandparents, Watching their ancestors come to life. And of course people are experimenting with Rembrandt self portraits, ancient Roman busts, reconstructed bog people, neanderthals… it’s fascinating and creepy. 

      I hope everyone is nailing the triple backflip landing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      Aw, I love that article!  Good for her.  I laughed at, “The only photos usually come from shocked customers, owners and employees (who immediately make up for the lack of press by posting them on social media),”

      She a smart politician’s spouse, that Dr. Biden.

      Quote from yesterday- our ten-year-old, expressing why he doesn’t like watching John Oliver as much with us anymore: “Things are better now so the news is getting boring.”  I was relieved, actually.  Yes, for a ten-year-old, the news should be boring.  I remember, at a little less than his age, the only part of Walter Cronkite’s broadcasts I had any interest in was when they’d broadcast photos from Voyager 1.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: After those two weeks in February we deserve some good weather!

      I like that our First Lady is leading by example, rather than just talking. Actions speak louder than words, right?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Nicole: Hell, the news should be boring for adults as well. Useful, but boring. The past few years have been an object lesson in why “may you live in interesting times” is a (apocryphal) curse.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Folks have animated their own photos.  Oliver Willis animated a baby photo of himself.

      One woman uploaded a photo of her son, a young boy who’d died sometime in the 1990s.

      It’s disturbing and strange.  The photo animations are sometimes sad and sometimes funny.

      Obviously we also ran our Darwin statue through #DeepNostalgia and had immediate regrets pic.twitter.com/0h6R3fSERN— Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) March 2, 202

       

      George Washington from a wrinkly bill in my pocket looks pretty good. #DeepNostalgia pic.twitter.com/telektN3OT— Adam T Perzynski (@ATPerzynski) February 28, 2021

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: It was fairly brutal. I spent more time than I would have liked in my shop those 2 weeks and after 2 or 3 hours on the cold concrete floor my feet would start cramping up and would not stop.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Immanentize: Lost power for 2 1/2 hours overnight due to that wind. It woke me several times.

      Tree guys were here yesterday, turning the lawn into mud. Now it’s all frozen solid, and they haven’t come back, probably due to the wind – I wouldn’t want to be 50 feet up in a cherry-picker bucket with a chainsaw today, either. But it sure would have been nice if they’d scheduled the start for tomorrow instead of yesterday.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: Yeah, but he doesn’t appear to have given up on the “Biden is just responding to pressure from the left” stuff.   I love how some college professor thinks he knows more about politics than a guy who has been doing it for 50 years.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dmsilev:

      Hell, the news should be boring for adults as well. Useful, but boring. The past few years have been an object lesson in why “may you live in interesting times” is a (apocryphal) curse.

      We’re still deep in interesting times, but at least with a sane President and Dems in control of Congress, there isn’t a metric ton of crazy in the news every day.  And that’s an indescribable relief.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: That kind of tech is going to greatly simplify workflows for visual effects artists and game developers. The creepy animated photo stuff is going to be mostly forgotten. It’s a novelty and not an end point.

      We’re going to have to deal with nearly impossible to detect fakes though. That’s going to suck.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      via Jen over at OTB,

      Jake [email protected]
      NEW in @punchbowlnews AM: @Bethvanduyne has had a massive turnover in staff less than 60 days into her tenure in Congress

      COS, LD fired. Comms dir quit last wk

      A few wks ago a former aide died by suicide outside her home. Van Duyne was home at the time http://Punchbowl.news

      I googled Van Duyne and all I can find is some not too enlightening stories about the suicide. I can’t help but wonder wtf is going on in her very toxic office.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Eolirin

      @germy: I’m less worried about that, because I think they have so little credibility that no one will take them seriously enough, and people will be able to bring receipts proving them forgeries, but the end result of all of that will be that no one can trust any image or video and the next Trump will be able to claim fake news on media clips, or even full interviews that happened to go poorly in a way that will be much more plausible to most of the audience.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Eolirin: I’ve mentioned before, I have on my bookshelf a tome sub-titled Visual Truth in the Post-Photographic Era. Here’s a piece from the blurb

      Enhanced? Or faked? Today the very idea of photographic veracity is being radically challenged by the emerging technology of digital image manipulation and synthesis: photographs can now be altered at will in ways that are virtually undetectable, and photorealistic synthesized images are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from actual photographs.

      It was published 30 years ago.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @germy: They will weaponize these techniques against all Democratic candidates, not just liberals. Moderate Democrats in swing districts will be hit the hardest.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      germy

      @Geminid:

      You’re right.  Not all Democratic candidates are liberals

      The moderates in swing states are considered the most dangerous to them.

      Reply

