The Space Race but between the US government trying to vaccinate everyone and the Texas government trying to spawn a vaccine-resistant variant through aggregate cases. https://t.co/tvu2vxpmvt
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 2, 2021
Abbott *really* wants to be the next Trump, only worse, doesn’t he?
Gov. Abbott (R-TX) announces all businesses in the state can reopen and ends the statewide mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD
— The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021
Here goes a domino effect: Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) just ended the mask mandate and opened all businesses in Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/ye9IWmOW84
— The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021
BIG DEAL HE STAYED ON THE TRACKS SO WHAT OUR CONDUCTOR PROBABLY COULD HAVE DONE THAT IF HE WANTED ANYWAY THE DVD LIBRARY IN THE ENTERTAINMENT CAR SUCKS HAVE YOU THOUGHT ABOUT THAT HUH
— kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 2, 2021
