Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Good News, Except in Texas / Mississippi

Abbott *really* wants to be the next Trump, only worse, doesn’t he?

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Biden has withdrawn Neera Tanden’s nomination. He better have gotten Manchin to vote to kill the filibuster for it.

    3. 3.

      cain

      @Mary G: ​Biden has withdrawn Neera Tanden’s nomination. He better have gotten Manchin to vote to kill the filibuster for it.

      Rose twitter will be celebrating. Fuck them.​
       

      ETA – I doubt he would have convinced Manchin of anything – he’s pretty adamant about keeping that filibuster – I’m not sure what his underlying fear is, but there is one

    4. 4.

      jl

      I don’t think anyone knows how much of recent drop is due to existing immunity due to previous disease plus immunization, versus rebound effect of people getting sloppy due to changes in risk perceptions after a sudden and large decline.

      Also, what we are seeing may be an issue of aggregation. Most of nursing home residence and oldest old have been vaccinated from news reports I’ve seen. It may that the big drop in that population (which by itself is responsible for at least 30 percent of the hospitalizations and a higher proportion of deaths, and an outsized proportion of cases) has masked continuing spread among the younger and healthier population.

      I’m not a fan of ‘too soon’ sloganeering. The bottom line is: does Texas have a plan to control outbreaks or a resurgence at the current level of disease prevalence of active cases? Or does it not?

      If it thinks it does, what is it? Those questions need to be asked and answered right away.

    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      These jackasses could greatly postpone the date when life gets back to nearly normal

      And when that happens the same people will blame Joe Biden

    6. 6.

      cain

      @jl: The bottom line is: does Texas have a plan to control outbreaks or a resurgence at the current level of disease prevalence of active cases? Or does it not?

      Dig deeply inside your soul – you know the answer to that. We are talking about anti-govt types here. I’m surprised they have not told the Feds to fuck off with the vaccination that they’ll do it alone.

    7. 7.

      cain

      @Raoul Paste: And when that happens the same people will blame Joe Biden

      The plan was always to blame Joe Biden and the Democrats. They got their fox news, and various other media outlets to help dish that stuff out.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      The current Texas Covid numbers are terrible, and only look “Hey, time to open!”ish if you squint really hard and compare against when Texas was worse than it currently is.

      https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/us/texas

      He. Will. Get. People. Killed.

    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @jl:

      The bottom line is: does Texas have a plan to control outbreaks or a resurgence at the current level of disease prevalence of active cases? Or does it not?

      The Texas plan is to pray to Jesus you don’t catch the virus.

    13. 13.

      tokyokie

      @trollhattan:

      He. Will. Get. People. Killed.

      He already has with his handling of the electric utilities crisis. Guess it’s time to go after those who retained their home heating during the subfreezing weather.

    14. 14.

      Old Man Shadow

      Relocating the decent people out of the old Confederate states and putting a dome over them is looking better and better every day.

    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      South Carolina gets Texas to hold its beer and deal with something really important.

      South Carolina senators voted to bring back the firing squad as a method of execution, the Columbia State reports.

      “A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted in favor of the measure, which was proposed as an amendment to an execution bill that would make the electric chair the default method of execution.”

      https://politicalwire.com/2021/03/02/south-carolina-moves-to-bring-back-firing-squad/

    17. 17.

      jl

      @Raoul Paste: “life gets back to nearly normal”

      That won’t happen any time soon unless the US gets a consensus on how to manage the glide path from whatever degree of herd immunity we get with mass immunization, to dealing with covid as an SOP disease control problem like other diseases with respiratory transmission (bacterial meningitis, seasonal flu, TB, etc.). I don’t see that issue discussed enough.

      Instead I see people making vague promises based on some expected very vague idea about what degree of herd immunity we’ll end up with after the immunization, and the likely length of population protection (that is, if and when we’ll need a booster).

      I also see, on the other hand, vague statements about need for open ended large scale social and economic restrictions. This one just isn’t going to happen. As we go down the age and high risk priority list, hospitalizations will drop sharply. The danger of a health system meltdown will become far less likely. But that is the repeated, and publicly stated, rationale of state and local public health officials for coercive measures. Soon, that rationale will disappear. That camp may be rendered irrelevant because elected officials, courts, and popular  opinion may start just ignoring them if the stated rationale for their policies starts to disappear.

      I hope we see the fed public health officials start giving more specific  scenarios and plans about how we manage the transition from emergency to eventual landing of another every day disease control problem.

    19. 19.

      James E Powell

      @Brachiator:

      Exactly. Our success in 2022 depends on our success in delivering relief now to as many people as possible. The Great OMB Nominee Crisis will not figure into it. And the pro-COVID wingnuts won’t get anyone’s thanks.

    20. 20.

      jl

      @Brachiator:

      ” The Texas plan is to pray to Jesus you don’t catch the virus. ”

      Probably, but I want the Texas leaders demonstrate their concern for their population by being put on the spot about it. OTOH, if enough people freeze, then that may reduce the pool of susceptibles. If that’s their plan, they should say so.

    21. 21.

      Mo Salad

      @trollhattan: ​
        It’s more humane than the electric chair or lethal injections, though.

      There should be NO executions. But if there are, a firing squad is a valid option.

    22. 22.

      Patricia Kayden

      Structural discrimination already caused higher covid cases in poorly served minority areas. Same minorities comprise high number of frontline workers.People are gonna keep getting seriously sick, and dying, but Abbott knows, now, those are unlikely to be HIS votersVote Beto— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) March 2, 2021

