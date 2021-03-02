Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Is Not Like the Others

This big article at the NYT raises some questions for me:

Anna Ruch had never met Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo before encountering him at a crowded New York City wedding reception in September 2019. Her first impression was positive enough.

The governor was working the room after toasting the newlyweds, and when he came upon Ms. Ruch, now 33, she thanked him for his kind words about her friends. But what happened next instantly unsettled her: Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday.

When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” said Ms. Ruch, whose recollection was corroborated by the friend, contemporaneous text messages and photographs from the event. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

Before we get into the article, let me state first and foremost that I have said for years, and continue to believe, that it is a national priority to keep Andrew Cuomo out of the White House. He is, in my opinion, an authoritarian and a bully, and like Bloomberg, that means sometimes his more liberal positions makes me find common cause with him, but he is still a fucking fascist. That was particularly clear during the covid early days, when his authoritarianism was appreciated in the leadership vacuum created by the White House. Second, there is ZERO doubt in my mind about the accuracy of the two previously reported allegations of sexual harassment, and I have no doubt there will be many more of them coming out in the next weeks and months.

Having said all that, I don’t know why this story is being pushed other than add to the narrative. Ruch was not his subordinate, he was not in a position of power, and he asked her if he could kiss her. That’s asking for consent. That’s what you want men to do. Obviously it made her feel uncomfortable and awkward, and he’s a cad for doing so, but asking someone if you can kiss them and then not doing anything when they say no strikes me as EXACTLY what you want men to do these days.

Am I out in left field on this?

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Frist?

      Also, too, old bachelor dude at wedding reception, this is not unusual behavior. If it’s being used as evidence of a wider pattern of behavior with no boundaries, maybe it’s relevant?

      We have our own problems, Gavin was spotted at a Mexican restaurant recently, indicating a worrisome propensity for public eating.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      I think you’re missing the big picture. He didn’t ask before putting his hand on her bare lower back, and he complained when she removed it. He then put his hands on her cheeks, also without asking. That he bothered to ask before trying to kiss her doesn’t say he understands asking for consent; it says he knew he was already over the line but was going to keep pushing anyway.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      No..    Cuomo is a creep and a bully, and I’m pleased that the incidents will be investigated, but that particular incident doesn’t add to the discussion.    Guy at wedding was creepy, news at eleven.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan: ​
       

      We have our own problems, Gavin was spotted at a Mexican restaurant recently, indicating a worrisome propensity for public eating.

      He was spotted indoors without a mask in an area that wasn’t legally open for indoor dining. It’s not the first time he’s been caught eating somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be, and it gives the impression he thinks the public health rules that apply to everyone else don’t apply to him. I don’t think it’s grounds for a recall, but I’m definitely voting for someone else in the 2022 gubernatorial primary.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Oh hey, we all, and I mean EVERYBODY, knew where this trixie was headed after her WH gig. Surprised they waited ’til March.

      Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will officially join Fox News, NBC News reports.

      “The news comes after weeks during which the network had equivocated about McEnany’s role at the network. It was not immediately clear what her role will be at the company.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      We have a violent white-supremacist insurrection going on, and their leader is alive and well in Mar-a-Lago. Focus, people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CorgiMom

      Welcome to the world of women:

      1. Why does some random guy you’ve never met feel entitled to touch you?
      2. Why would said random guy you’ve never met feel it’s OK to ask you if he can kiss you?

      And if I behaved inappropriately outside of work, my employer is entitled to fire me. Not sure if this rises to that level of inappropriateness, but why do guys feel entitled to even ask in such a situation?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Wag

      this event is being pushed because there is a photo of it, that makes Cuomo look like a lecherous old man.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @trollhattan: I think the official term for her work is “republican cheerleader”.

      She won’t have the pom-poms, but everything else about it is right. Her job will be to look pretty and say whatever she needs to in order to push Republicans and hurt the opposing team.

      ETA: This is not to disparage sports cheerleaders, who work a hard and skillful job with little pay and very little respect. They work a lot harder than McEnany will, and for much less money and social position.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Rand Careaga

      but he is still a fucking fascist

      I have no use at all for Cuomo, but to stretch the f-word to cover him when the real deals now walk openly among us does the discourse no favors.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      @John Cole:

      To your last paragraph, yes, Cuomo asked for consent, but I think what puts it over the line for a lot of people is the visual—the photograph of him pawing her cheeks as he’s asking. That’s a bit of an invasion in itself.

      Plus the “Can I kiss you?” came after he was rebuffed on the hand on the back, about which he was aware enough to crack about her being “aggressive.” He wasn’t just some clueless old fuck asking for a peck on the cheek and getting misunderstood.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      DaBunny

      @Roger Moore: Yup, this. He touched her without consent. When she removed his hands, he touched her again. And in that context, he asked if he could kiss her.

      Repeatedly touching without consent is absolutely not “EXACTLY what I want me to do.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ocotillo

      Yeah, the guy is single, he was at a non-job related function and behaved in a boorish way.  The only relevance I see in this is it adds to a pattern making the job related accusations more believable.

      I don’t endorse his behavior at this private function and as a man the same age, if I were single, would never conduct myself this way.  Heck, I would not conduct myself that way married either.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steeplejack

      @zhena gogolia:

      Maybe we can multitask.

      But here’s a little something for the insurrection file:

      Josh Hawley: “Director Wray, let’s say, hypothetically, a lawmaker did something to encourage these insurrectionists. And perhaps that lawmaker, we’ll call him Tosh Mawley, made calls to people involved. The FBI couldn’t get … phone records showing that, right? Hypothetically?”

      — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 2, 2021

      Reply
    19. 19.

      oldster

      A) I have an onion about this, which I’ll express below. But,

      B) I am a creepy old white dude myself, older than Cuomo even. So,

      C) my opinion is far less interesting than the opinion of women and other people who might be victimized by creepy old white dudes. Far better to listen to what they say than to me.

      That said, I agree with JC that this does not rise to the level of sexual harassment. It’s gross and tacky and he should be ashamed of himself.  But she was not a subordinate, and he stopped when she said no.

      It is also — and this is important — part of an emerging pattern, and suggests that there may have been many, many other occasions when he tried shit like this. Did he always take ‘no’ for no? Were they never his subordinates? Did he never persist? The more we see, the less I can believe that he has always simply dropped it after he got a ‘no,’ as he seems to have done here.  Maybe, but my doubts are rising.

      Let me point out a related issue:

      I am happy to throw Cuomo to the wolves. Never have liked that guy (though I have voted for him several times, here in NYS).

      But I really, really do not want to articulate a rationale for forcing him to resign that might come back and bite us with Biden. I do not think Biden is as gross or as predatory. But Biden, too, has gotten a bit handsy in the past. But we have not yet heard anything rising to the level of what Cuomo has done.

      If we do, do you really want to say he has to follow the Cuomo Precedent, and walk the plank? I do not.

      As valuable as the Me Too movement is (very, very valuable), I think it is more valuable if it attends to distinctions and differences, and does not lump everything into the same category. Some behavior is worse, and some behavior is less bad. Some behavior deserves firing, and some deserves only public shaming. We need to observe these differences, or we’re going to lose some people we don’t want to lose, who don’t deserve it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      asking someone if you can kiss them and then not doing anything when they say no strikes me as EXACTLY what you want men to do these days.

      Yes, you ARE in left field on this, John.  The asking for the kiss wasn’t the problem, it was all the other contact.

      I have never put my hands on a woman’s face like that unless we already had something going on.  Ditto for touching a woman’s bare back like that.

      @JPL: I disagree.  A guy who went right past the limits of appropriate conduct with women who worked for him, also went right through those limits with women who didn’t.  Sure seems like variations on a theme, rather than something completely different.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @trollhattan:

      If it’s being used as evidence of a wider pattern of behavior with no boundaries, maybe it’s relevant?

      that is my take, also, at the very least. As she says, he put his hands on her, twice. The second time after she made it pretty clear she wasn’t interested in him touching her. And when you’re the high profile governor, one who is seeking a higher profile, and you’re at a wedding full of political people– I believe the young woman is an Obama WH alumna, and worked for the Biden campaign– you’re not really off duty. You’re a former HUD secretary, a high-priced Manhattan lawyer and the son of a governor from thirty years ago, it’s a different story, a Page Six story. Cuomo aggressively seeks to be national public figure. He should be smarter than this.

      (as to the Newsom recall: should I be taking that more seriously than I am?)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Served

      @zhena gogolia: Excusing inappropriate conduct and/or illegal behavior by leadership on the grounds that there’s a greater evil out there is an argument for fascism.​
       
      We can critique and hold our leaders accountable for a wide range of behaviors, from inappropriate to egregiously illegal, and push in the wider democratic struggle.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Icarus

      You’re way off base John. He touched her without consent, she moved his hand off her body, and then he reached out and grabbed her face. The picture is so striking because it very clearly shows her terror at the situation. It is absolutely not “what you want men to do these days.” I don’t think that “don’t grab a stranger’s face” is a particularly difficult bar to clear, but apparently a lot of men are willing to excuse it for some reason.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Not that Cuomo isn’t important. Creepy sexual behavior and all. But maybe this deserves equal time?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      @Served:

      This topic has been covered by several posts in the last two days. Is it really the biggest national story we could be talking about?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Nicole

      I don’t see anywhere in the article where she replied, “Yes,” to his “Can I kiss you?”

      I find it very interesting that more than one man has said, “But he asked permission!” without bothering to notice that she didn’t actually consent.

      That’s not being a gentleman.  That’s being a creep.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      The Newsom recall has a two-step hurdle, the first being sufficient verified signatures* within the time limit to qualify for a ballot, and the second, getting enough votes in a state with more independents than registered Republicans.

      He’s not very popular but I’m not [yet] concerned about it going forward. Heck, he’s up for reelection in a year and a half and will surely have a primary challenge or three.

      *IIRC the # of signatures needed is set based on a prior election turnout, and both 2018 and 202 were off the charts so the qualifying bar is a lot higher than typical. Good thing, because it keeps the number of propositions down.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Biden: Enough vaccines for every adult in the US by end of May (MSNBC chyron)

      adult school employees, educators and staff, to have at least one shot by the end of March

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      No, you’re off base.  When she took his hand off of her bare back, that was the “don’t touch me” signal.  Grabbing her face and asking for a kiss, is way too much.

      Also, I have a daughter and she has a number of female friends in their mid-20s.  My wife and I often have drinks with them in social settings, parties, etc.  (We’ve always had friendships with her friends, long story.)  I would never, ever touch them on their bare back.  A short hello hug and a good bye hug are the limit.  Never would I ever ever ever ask them for a kiss.  And I’ve known some of these young women since they were 3-4 years old.

      That all said, it just goes to the narrative that he’s a creep, it isn’t a reason to resign.  The way he treated his employees is more important.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @oldster:

      But I really, really do not want to articulate a rationale for forcing him to resign that might come back and bite us with Biden. I do not think Biden is as gross or as predatory. But Biden, too, has gotten a bit handsy in the past. But we have not yet heard anything rising to the level of what Cuomo has done.

      If we do, do you really want to say he has to follow the Cuomo Precedent, and walk the plank? I do not.

      I think this is a good point.

      I can see political foes working hard to use this kind of thing to their advantage.

      I think you have to look at behavior that is possibly criminal in a different light than behavior that is possibly inappropriate.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      James E Powell

      @trollhattan:

      They will not have any problem getting the signatures because they are paying for them. Reports are that they’ve already got enough.

      The difference from the Gray Davis recall is that a lot of Democrats hated Davis and Arnold was being enthusiastically promoted by every local news show in the state. I would expect Ds to rally for the cause and for the Rs to vomit up one of their lunatics.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @James E Powell:

      They will not have any problem getting the signatures because they are paying for them. Reports are that they’ve already got enough.

      Sure, but how many of them are VALID signatures?

      The difference from the Gray Davis recall is that a lot of Democrats hated Davis and Arnold was being enthusiastically promoted by every local news show in the state.

      Local news shows?  Arnold announced he was running on the Tonight Show.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      different-church-lady

      It’s short left field, but yes, you are definitely not positioned correctly for the hot corner.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      Must say, they’re quite straightforward about the game.

      In voting rights case, Justice Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in AZ. Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.”

      https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1366822969331351558

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I’m not talking about his announcement, I’m talking about the coverage during the course of the campaign. His appearances were covered by local news shows in the manner usually reserved for appearances by Santa Claus, only they were more laudatory.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      oldster

      @RSA:

      I was clearly trying to make an onion pi, and I took the pi out too soon.

      Though, the echoes of Grandpa Simpson wearing an onion in his belt are not entirely irrelevant.

      Sigh…basically what I’m saying is that my edit button needs an edit button.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      kindness

      Without going into whether or not Cuomo actually did the bad stuff we’ve been hearing, this whole thing really reminds me of exactly what happened to Al Franken.  I mean here you have ostensible Democrats trying harder to toss Cuomo overboard, just as they did with Franken, than Republicans.

      I have to say I am underwhelmed.  Cuomo should be punished for lying about Covid deaths.  Cuomo should face some repercussians for pervy behavior.  Does it merit resignation?  I don’t know but I do know I already am not trusting those who want to toss Cuomo under the bus.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Expletive Deleted

      Okay, I’ve checked with my women friends and we all agree that what we mean by consent culture is NOT for men we have just met to instantly ask if they can do intimate things to us.

      Also we are against the un-asked for touching and face-grabbing, but even without that; please do NOT ask women you have just met socially if they want to kiss, fondle, or otherwise love you up… unless you are at a sex club, an orgy, or Folsom Fair, then absolutely ask away.

      Hope that clears things up. Sigh.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      via @trollhattan: ​
       

      “The news comes after weeks during which the network had equivocated about McEnany’s role at the network. It was not immediately clear what her role will be at the company.”

      I’m pretty sure that role will be the same as the rest of her broadcast cohorts: Liar.

      After all, it’s what she’s good prolific at.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @CorgiMom: thank you! Why the hell do people think it’s appropriate to repeatedly touch a complete stranger?! And then he calls her aggressive when she removed his damn hand from her back. Being a political figure does Not give you the right to touch people.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      lofgren

      I don’t think you’re out of left field, but it does show that he escalates when rebuffed which is extremely bad for men. While it makes some women uncomfortable, it’s pretty acceptable in the course of our normal social mores for a man to end up with his hand on a woman’s bare back. But to not only push the issue, but to aggressively put your hands on a person’s face, when your hand is removed? That would make me extremely uncomfortable because of what it suggests about saying “no” to this man.

      To be clear I think it adds valuable context to the other two accusations but I don’t think it’s a serious scandal on its own (though he SHOULD apologize).

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My uncaring take is different – what kind of fame-seeking asshole invites a governor to her wedding if he wasn’t well known to her? And what is her motivation now?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Cathie from Canada

      NTA

      I agree with John Cole on this view of the incident.

      And once again US democrats are seeing a Democratic Governor with a national profile crashing and burning.

      Odd how that keeps happening.

      Anybody know what Karl Rove is up to these days?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Asking for consent is certainly the right option, but, is this the story where he put his hands on her (facial) cheeks first? It shouldn’t have gotten that far. Maybe if he’d laid his hands on her shoulders – if she said “I’d have been scared if he’d had a tight grip on my shoulders – but his hands were just laying there” – you could excuse this with “he asked for consent.”

      This is a delicate area. No one knows what another person is thinking, but, there are signs and cues, right? If I go to a woman and want a hug, I want a firm hug that resembles a number 1 more than the letter A, but I want a hug, not to feel up her tits with my chest, or to grab her ass “accidentally.” Well, in normal circumstances, that will probably be apparent from cues that I couldn’t describe. After all, I never have to ask “is that guy zeroing in on me just being friendly, or am I getting a really bad harassment vibe?”

      This is the gray area where harassers work. The guy who makes sure every woman he hugs can tell he has an erection, also insists “I just wanted a hug, what’s the big deal?”

      So I’m not saying that touching her face was, you know, *evil*, in and of itself. But if his intent wasn’t innocent, it probably showed. And, you know, it strikes me as *really* intimate. I know some women who have enjoyed my touch, who would have accepted me feeling them up (in a make-out context) before they’d have felt comfortable with my putting both hands on her face like that, just out of the blue.

      Reply

