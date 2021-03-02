Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rigmarole! (Open Thread)

Rigmarole! (Open Thread)

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I read a depressing article in The Atlantic recently called “The 5 Turnip Amendments to the Constitution” (only it didn’t cite a winter vegetable). The author argues that The Former Chode changed our system of government in five profound ways with the following informal amendments:

  1. Amendment 1. No president shall be removed from office for treason, bribery, or any other crime or misdemeanor, no matter how high, should a partisan minority of the Senate choose to protect him.
  2. Amendment 2. Congressional oversight shall be optional. No congressional subpoena or demand for testimony or documents shall bind a president who chooses to ignore it.
  3. Amendment 3. Congressional appropriations shall be suggestions. The president may choose whether or not to comply with congressional spending laws, and Congress shall have no recourse should a president declare that his own priorities supersede Congress’s instructions.
  4. Amendment 4. The president shall have authority to make appointments as he sees fit, without the advice and consent of the Senate, provided he deems his appointees to be acting, temporary, or otherwise exempt from the ordinary confirmation process.
  5. Amendment 5. The president shall have unconstrained authority to dangle and issue pardons for the purpose of obstructing justice, tampering with witnesses, and forestalling investigations.

Put another way, Agent Orange exposed the fragility of our system due to overreliance on good faith. Now that one party has discovered that shamelessness is a democracy-annihilating superpower, we should codify what we can while we have the opportunity. Here’s Senator Whitehouse attempting to claw back Amendment 2 above:

Whitehouse is PISSED about the FBI stonewalling for partisan gain. Good. Everyone should be. As Whitehouse notes, oversight is as an important part of lawmakers’ jobs as legislating.

I really don’t know what to think about Wray. The Former A-Hole appointed him, but Wray has shown signs of independence. Let’s see if he coughs up the documents now without the “rigmarole,” as Whitehouse calls it.

Open thread!

    53Comments

    3. 3.

      M31

      did the Atlantic note that all of those amendments only pertain to Republican presidents?

      I think there’s a different set if it’s a Democratic president

      Reply
    4. 4.

      M31

      and there’s an even different set if it’s black Democratic president. It remains to be seen what the new amendments will be with a female Democratic president

      LOL just wait until it’s President Harris, the it’ll be Moses and the 15 new rules on the tablets

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jeffreyw

      Trump exposed how insufficient the Constitution is in preventing a president from doing just whatever the fuck he wants. Oversight is meaningless without full and honest cooperation. I don’t know what could be changed to compel it. The Attorney General made elective and non-partisan? Still leaves much room for fuckery. Laws forbidding something are useless when the enforcement does not bind the executive. I see a lot of ink spilled by people who imagine a slew of new laws will have any effect on an above the law President. He has an army and the congress does not.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      There’s a rule the FBI director must be Republican. I thought everybody knew that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      Put another way, Agent Orange exposed the fragility of our system due to overreliance on good faith. Now that one party has discovered that shamelessness is a democracy-annihilating superpower, we should codify what we can while we have the opportunity.

      I am not sure how you do this, codify any constraints. Congress, elected by the people, is supposed to be a check on presidential power.  When a controlling bloc connives with a president, no set of codes can prevent abuse of power.

      Worse, a chunk of the citizens have declared that they do not want democracy, and prefer a white imperial president.

      There is no easy way to preserve democracy when a group of citizens have decided to abolish it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      I 💕Senator Whitehouse!

      edit: I would like about 80 new senators, just like him. And yes, I would trade out some of our current Democratic senators.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @jeffreyw: Good points. There might be ways to enforce some mechanisms by which Congress obtains documents, e.g., FBI must comply with requests within 30 days or explain to a judge why not. But the totally made-up (AFAIK) rule that sitting presidents can’t be indicted basically creates sequential 4-year monarchies.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The only new thing there that was Trump’s doing is 5, and then only maybe.

      This is nothing but a list of the ways Mitch McConnell’s fanatical, ethics-free, scorched earth partisanship were on most prominent display during that particular 4 years.  The structure was there before and will exist at least until Mitch is gone, and is based not on any perceptions or rules about the presidency, only on Mitch McConnell’s ongoing project of being the most evil shit to ever gain power in America.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      James E Powell

      I really don’t know what to think about Wray. The Former A-Hole appointed him, but Wray has shown signs of independence.

      “He’s not as bad as Trump!” is not exactly winning me over.

      I would follow a policy of “If you didn’t quit then, you are fired now.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PsiFighter37

      I do wish Jared had allowed Donnie to fire Wray. It would have made Biden sacking whatever toady was put in place that much easier. Now we are stuck with this mediocre GOP hack for another 7 years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Central Planning

      @Steeplejack: Eek from me too, but because was ignorant up until a few minutes ago. Maybe it’s a regional thing, but I learned it as rigamarole, an acceptable, but less used, alternative according to Merriam-Webster.

      I’ll be true to my roots and keep that extra ‘a’ in there.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eric S.

      I thought about the acting secretary thing in the past. I thought about a set of rules (laws!) to limit the amount of time a president can have an acting secretary. I know they aren’t perfect and maybe need to be tweaked for reasonableness and unforeseen circumstances, i.e. death of a secretary.

      1. No acting secretary shall serve more than a 3 month term. A term for an acting secretary can be renewed once.
      2. No executive position requiring Senate advise and consent can be filled by one or more acting secretaries for more than 9 consecutive months or more than 18 total months in a 4 year presidential term.
      3. If a president fails to nominate a person to fill a position requiring Senate advise and consent within the above guidelines the Senate will name and confirm through simple majority vote a candidate of it’s choosing. The Senate appointed official shall serve until the president nominates and congress approves a presidential choice for the position.
      4. If the Senate fails to hold hearings and vote on a presidential nomination within 6 months the nomination will be deemed approved and serve as if approved by the Senate.
      Reply
    20. 20.

      Belafon

      @M31:

      did the Atlantic note that all of those amendments only pertain to Republican presidents?

      I think there’s a different set if it’s a Democratic president

       

      If you read the article, it talks about the precedents set by presidents that become “rules” that they follow, such as Washington’s only running for two terms. What Trump did was shatter a lot of old ones and replace them with his. More than likely Biden will follow none of the new rules, but what will the next Republican do?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @James E Powell:

      I would follow a policy of “If you didn’t quit then, you are fired now.”

      I agree. I think Biden can do a lot better than Wray. Maybe part of the process is to allow Wray to continue showing how bad he is compared to the new cabinet appointees. There’s less political cost to canning someone once he demonstrates poor performance relative to his peers. Who knows, after a month, maybe Wray will see where it’s all going and so decide to quietly step down, just in time to enjoy summer and see more of his family

      ETA: Is it that Biden can’t name a new FBI Director? I don’t know how these things work.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Major Major Major Major

      One interesting thing about this Wray hearing is that law enforcement keeps acting like not being able to read digital communication on demand is this novel threat to the world, rather than the natural state of things until I was like twenty.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Belafon

      @Eric S.: While nice, 1 and 4 together would have allowed McConnell to ignore the nominations and then Trump would have had them as real secretaries.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Doc Sardonic

      @PsiFighter37: He can be fired for cause, and cause as far as I am concerned could be anything from not covering when sneezing or farting in a meeting, perhaps even the inadvertent nose pick or ball scratch in the presence of a female staffer. That said if i were President and I wanted an FBI director gone cause would be found. It is about time that our Democratic politicians need to absorb the lesson that ruthlessness needs to be responded to in kind. The no drama, when they go low, we go high is just another way of saying please beat my ass and take my lunch money.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      M31

      @Belafon: ​
      yeah, some if it is that a Democrat wouldn’t try to do the shitty stuff that a Republican would try, but if they did, their own party, the press, etc. etc. would raise a howl you could hear to the Moon.

      But yes the next Republican president will have a different set of norms to conform to, and of course to push even farther in the white nationalist direction (spit)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @PsiFighter37:

      I don’t know why that would be the case.  If it’s determined that he withheld info from congressional Democrats, then Biden would certainly have cause to fire him.  Donnie fired Comey for much less.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @jeffreyw

      Trump exposed how insufficient the Constitution is in preventing a president from doing just whatever the fuck he wants.

      The problem is that no Constitution can do what people want ours to do. The Constitution is just a bunch of words. It requires people to turn those words into a working government. Our problem isn’t that the Constitution doesn’t provide adequate remedies to our problems, it’s that a substantial minority of voters and the people they’ve elected to represent them are perfectly happy breaking the system if it lets them maintain power. No amount of rewriting the Constitution can solve that problem.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eric S.

      @Belafon: D’OH! Stupid logic rules. So there’s one of those holes I was worried about. I pulled that out of memory from months ago. I don’t think I caught that the first time around either. I was trying to think of rules to prevent shenanigans on both sides. I’m sure there’s a way around that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      burnspbesq

      We’re fortunate that Trump was too fucking stupid to realize how important gutting the Administrative Procedure Act (which includes FOIA) was to realizing his autocratic ambitions.

      Neither Cotton nor Hawley will make the same mistake.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      @jeffreyw:Trump exposed how insufficient the Constitution is in preventing a president from doing just whatever the fuck he wants. Oversight is meaningless without full and honest cooperation. I don’t know what could be changed to compel it. The Attorney General made elective and non-partisan? Still leaves much room for fuckery. Laws forbidding something are useless when the enforcement does not bind the executive. I see a lot of ink spilled by people who imagine a slew of new laws will have any effect on an above the law President. He has an army and the congress does not.

      One partial solution is to make it quicker and easier to root out all of the past actions of a lawless president.  I’m sure some sort of statute can accomplish that.  So, for example, all the regulatory actions taken by the Trump Administration can be blanket declared null and void if they were promulgated with improperly appointed department heads and such.

      Not a solution for when a Trump is in office. But it would make the cleanup easier.

      Too bad we can’t do that with SCOTUS and lower court appointees.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      James E Powell

      @geg6:

      I’d be surprised if he didn’t. I wonder if Biden told him privately that he’d like his resignation, if Wray would insist on fighting it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Now you’ve got me thinking about how it’s spelled and pronouncing it with a severe Italian accent. “REE-gah-mah-ROLE-eh”

      The extra a may have crept in because the word rigmarole already looked Italian. But it may have a Scandinavian origin.

      Edward I of England, also known as Hammer of the Scots, forced members of the Scottish nobility to swear fealty to him by signing oaths of allegiance that were collected on a number of parchments that together made up what came to be called the Ragman Roll (or Ragman Rolls, or Ragman’s Roll). Why Ragman? There’s some disagreement about that. It may contain a Scandinavian root related to cowardice (in Icelandic ragmenni means coward). Or it could go back to a medieval word for the devil.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Belafon:More than likely Biden will follow none of the new rules, but what will the next Republican do?

      Assuming there is a Republican party left after the Conservative Mega Thunderdome Festivus that going to happen over the new two years.

      It is worth considering the limits on a Democratic president in a one party system.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      gvg

      @Brachiator: The thing is, they don’t even see that they are against democracy. They get offended and don’t listen when they are named (correctly) as fascists.  They believe that people not exactly like themselves are not real or not real Americans.  What needs to happen is for a lot of them to have it bite them in the ass and they find out why laws have to be for everyone all the time, but I am not willing to let that demon out of the bottle.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steeplejack

      @Central Planning:

      There are variants, many of which gain “acceptance” through unending repetition, and then there are what I call bastard variants, born out of nothing but ignorance or laziness (or just fat-fingered typing). See woah for whoa.​

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      I’m not sure if I’ve ever used “rigmarole” in a written sentence, but I do know I’ve always pronounced it as if there was an “a” between the g and the m.

      But then, until a few years ago, I pronounced poinsettia as “poinsietta,” so what do I know?

      Regarding standards of conduct for Presidents – you know that saying by Churchill about how democracy is the worst system of government, except for all the others?  It’s true.

      Democracy is the only system that allows common people to change their government without an armed uprising.  That’s probably the only thing that makes democracy “better than all the others.”  Take that away, as the GQP is trying to accomplish, and there’s no reason to prefer democracy to any other form of government – because without an actual, representative form of democracy, all of its drawbacks become fatal errors.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Brachiator

      @gvg:

      The thing is, they don’t even see that they are against democracy. They get offended and don’t listen when they are named (correctly) as fascists. They believe that people not exactly like themselves are not real or not real Americans.

      Yep. You have it exactly right.

      What needs to happen is for a lot of them to have it bite them in the ass and they find out why laws have to be for everyone all the time, but I am not willing to let that demon out of the bottle.

      Problem is, this flirtation with sedition may bite us all in the ass.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Wag

      @Eric S.:

       

      Rule #4 gives McConnell the incentive to NOT hold hearings on DeVoss 2.0, and then allow them to be appointed without any oversight.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Roger Moore

      @Eric S.:

      I think the problem is at least as much on the Senate side as on the President side.  There needs to be a rule that basically says that a nominee who doesn’t get an up or down vote within a certain amount of time- 3 or 6 months- is considered to be approved.  The Senate shouldn’t be allowed to keep positions open by stalling.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      rikyrah

      United Center to open more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Thursday

      CHICAGO — COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the United Center will open Thursday to all Illinois seniors.

      Beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m., seniors, age 65 and over, can schedule their first vaccine appointment at the United Center vaccine site.

      Following this exclusive appointment period for seniors, all Illinoisans eligible under the state’s Phase 1B+ will be able to schedule appointments starting on Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m.

      https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/united-center-to-open-more-than-100000-covid-19-vaccinations-appointments-starting-thursday/

      Reply

