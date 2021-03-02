This seems important…
RedDirtGirl
First?
ETA: yay me.
This is good and speaks to Rob’s and others’ concerns in my earlier thread.
Catherine D.
“the mess we inherited” Go, Joe, go!
I just walked past the cafe in this building and as usual the TV was tuned to Fox. They had Biden on live. The chyron said he was invoking the Defense Production Act
RedDirtGirl
I got a message from my doctor’s office yesterday telling me I can schedule my first vaccine jab. I am rather surprised, since I am 55, with no underlying conditions.
I’m getting it tomorrow afternoon.
zhena gogolia
Thank you, TaMara.
I’d love to see the Biden-Harris posts proliferate in the coming weeks.
zhena gogolia
Lucky you. My husband just became eligible, and he can’t get an appointment any way, shape, or form.
trollhattan
My NH bro got his first jab today in a parking lot so windy it blew the dispensing tent over the waiting cars. Guess refrigeration wasn’t a problem. :-)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
The chyron said he was invoking the Defense Production Act
sounds like he made Merck, and J&J, see the wisdom of not refusing his offer
Litlebritdifrnt
@zhena gogolia: I scheduled my first jab for March 13 and my second for May 30.
zhena gogolia
This is a great speech.
trollhattan
R.I.P. Bunny Wailer, last of the original Wailers. Who did not shoot no deputy.
debbie
When I got my first jab yesterday, I was so impressed at the set-up. It was a drive-through (five separate lanes depending on the health system you were using), and it took maybe 10 minutes tops, plus 15 minutes waiting to make sure you wouldn’t blow up and explode. Healthcare/nurses took the info, gave instructions, asked questions about medications, etc.; firemen administered the shots.
Don’t let anyone tell you government can’t organize with any sense of efficiency.
dmsilev
The headline promise is enough vaccine for all US adults by the end of May, two months sooner than previously expected. That’s a big deal, and it’s pretty plausible; double the current rate would just about do it, and the predicted increases for next week are a substantial step towards that doubling.
RedDirtGirl
@zhena gogolia: I’m in NYC, and my doctor is part of NYU. That might be why, or it could be that I brought her some homemade candy the last time I was at her office…
debbie
I set up links to the five different sources for getting vaccines. It took less than 30 seconds to check them all every morning.
zhena gogolia
I really wish we could get it through our doctors. Connecticut keeps being commended, but I have to say the process is extremely chaotic and difficult. I’m supposed to get my first shot in a parking lot on Friday, but I am not confident it’s actually going to happen.
zhena gogolia
What are they babbling about a “crisis at the border”? That must be Doocy.
dexwood
Just returned home from getting my first jab. I received a text from the state DoH yesterday about five saying I could schedule an appoint for today which I immediately did. I was very surprised to get it because at 69 I knew I wasn’t in the 1B group for 75 and up, but I was told today it’s a reflection of a significant increase in the number of doses New Mexico now receives since Biden was sworn in. I have mixed feelings about getting the vaccine. I’m very happy about it, feel like a weight has been lifted, but it makes me sad to know there are so many who still can’t schedule an appointment. Things are improving, though, and the day everyone who wants one can get one seems closer.
ETA The process was smooth and very well run given the number of cars and people at the Fair Grounds. The volunteers were fantastic and I couldn’t thank everyone I encountered enough. Well done!
trollhattan
My PCP is in a small practice w/o the capacity to store things super-cold. J&J could change that, hopefully sooner than later.
mrmoshpotato
@RedDirtGirl: Good to hear.
YESSSSSSS
NEW: @POTUS is directing all states to prioritize teachers and school staff for the COVID vaccine using the program with pharmacies. He wants every educator to receive their first shots by the end of this month.
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 2, 2021
trollhattan
Right. Hey, Texas only has [checks notes] the second-largest population in the US. What could possibly go wrong?
Bush to Perry to Abbott, how does Texas manage to get worse with each governor? What’s next?!? (Both the Lt. Gov and AG come to mind, but there are also some kitchen appliances to consider.)
dmsilev
@trollhattan: That’s really insulting to stoves and toasters.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Bush to Perry to Abbott, how does Texas manage to get worse with each governor? What’s next?!?
George P Bush.
I have a close friend in NYC. I had told her of my fight to get an appointment, so she was ready.
She was talking about vaccines in general conversation, and this person gave her the name and number for someone.
Called her 15 minutes later and got in last Saturday.
I will point out that this was at one of the vaccination centers who had been put on blast for having people who didn’t live in the neighborhood – which is Black and Brown- coming in to get the vaccine.
My friend said that she hadn’t seen that many Black and Brown folks together in a long time.
Dolly Parton, 75, gets Moderna COVID vaccine after pledging $1M to help fund trials… as country star quips she’s ‘getting a taste of her own medicine’
By HEATHER WAUGH FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and CARLY JOHNSON FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 17:01 EST, 2 March 2021 | UPDATED: 17:02 EST, 2 March 2021
randy khan
Boom.
This is really excellent news.
Kent
@Cheryl Rofer: It is about time to prioritize teachers. I just got my first vaccine today here in WA by virtue of being over 50 and a member of a multi-generational household. But as a teacher I can’t qualify for the vaccine yet in WA. Ridiculous.
The fact that we sometimes take care of a niece in our home due to lack of available daycare qualifies me? But teaching 150 students in an enclosed and unventilated classroom does not?
I got the Pfizer vaccine today through Kaiser Permanente which was quick and easy once I managed to snag the appointment after hundreds of futile tries. They got a huge new shipment of vaccine yesterday which I heard about through the grapevine and managed to get in right when a bunch of new appointments opened up.
Interestingly, after my first shot was in the system, they emailed me a special ticket link to schedule my second shot which was basically an email back door into the scheduling for the second vaccine. I guess they reserve a certain amount of appointments for second shots so that one was super easy to schedule.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
OT- Rewatching the Ken Burns Vietnam series.
I was struck by the Gallup polling that showed 78% opposition to the Calley murder verdict, which sounds like completely made up bullshit (as did the Nixon claims of the volume of telegrams and letters in support of Calley).
Wonder if anyone ever drilled into those representations?
burnspbesq
ETA: Note that Abbott traveled to East Bumfuck to make the announcement. If he did it in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, or El Paso he might be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail.
