Open Thread: Biden Live On Vaccines

    38Comments

    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just walked past the cafe in this building and as usual the TV was tuned to Fox. They had Biden on live. The chyron said he was invoking the Defense Production Act

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RedDirtGirl

      I got a message from my doctor’s office yesterday telling me I can schedule my first vaccine jab. I am rather surprised, since I am 55, with no underlying conditions.
      I’m getting it tomorrow afternoon.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      My NH bro got his first jab today in a parking lot so windy it blew the dispensing tent over the waiting cars. Guess refrigeration wasn’t a problem. :-)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      When I got my first jab yesterday, I was so impressed at the set-up. It was a drive-through (five separate lanes depending on the health system you were using), and it took maybe 10 minutes tops, plus 15 minutes waiting to make sure you wouldn’t blow up and explode. Healthcare/nurses took the info, gave instructions, asked questions about medications, etc.; firemen administered the shots.

      Don’t let anyone tell you government can’t organize with any sense of efficiency.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      The headline promise is enough vaccine for all US adults by the end of May, two months sooner than previously expected. That’s a big deal, and it’s pretty plausible; double the current rate would just about do it, and the predicted increases for next week are a substantial step towards that doubling.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RedDirtGirl

      @zhena gogolia:  I’m in NYC, and my doctor is part of NYU. That might be why, or it could be that I brought her some homemade candy the last time I was at her office…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      @RedDirtGirl:

      I really wish we could get it through our doctors. Connecticut keeps being commended, but I have to say the process is extremely chaotic and difficult. I’m supposed to get my first shot in a parking lot on Friday, but I am not confident it’s actually going to happen.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dexwood

      Just returned home from getting my first jab. I received a text from the state DoH yesterday about five saying I could schedule an appoint for today which I immediately did. I was very surprised to get it because at 69 I knew I wasn’t in the 1B group for 75 and up, but I was told today it’s a reflection of a significant increase in the number of doses New Mexico now receives since Biden was sworn in. I have mixed feelings about getting the vaccine. I’m very happy about it, feel like a weight has been lifted, but it makes me sad to know there are so many who still can’t schedule an appointment. Things are improving, though, and the day everyone who wants one can get one seems closer.

      ETA The process was smooth and very well run given the number of cars and people at the Fair Grounds. The volunteers were fantastic and I couldn’t thank everyone I encountered enough. Well done!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @rikyrah:

      Right. Hey, Texas only has [checks notes] the second-largest population in the US. What could possibly go wrong?

      Bush to Perry to Abbott, how does Texas manage to get worse with each governor? What’s next?!? (Both the Lt. Gov and AG come to mind, but there are also some kitchen appliances to consider.)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      rikyrah

      @RedDirtGirl:

      I have a close friend in NYC. I had told her of my fight to get an appointment, so she was ready.

      She was talking about vaccines in general conversation, and this person gave her the name and number for someone.

      Called her 15 minutes later and got in last Saturday.

       

      I will point out that this was at one of the vaccination centers who had been put on blast for having people who didn’t live in the neighborhood – which is Black and Brown- coming in to get the vaccine.

      My friend said that she hadn’t seen that many Black and Brown folks together in a long time.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rikyrah

      Dolly Parton, 75, gets Moderna COVID vaccine after pledging $1M to help fund trials… as country star quips she’s ‘getting a taste of her own medicine’

      • Parton, who turned 75 earlier this year, has revealed she’s now received the Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 
      • It comes after t he singer donated $1 million to vaccine development at Vanderbilt University last year 
      • ‘Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,’ the singer quipped on her social media account on Tuesday 

      By HEATHER WAUGH FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and CARLY JOHNSON FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
      PUBLISHED: 17:01 EST, 2 March 2021 UPDATED: 17:02 EST, 2 March 2021

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @Cheryl Rofer: It is about time to prioritize teachers.   I just got my first vaccine today here in WA by virtue of being over 50 and a member of a multi-generational household.  But as a teacher I can’t qualify for the vaccine yet in WA.  Ridiculous.

      The fact that we sometimes take care of a niece in our home due to lack of available daycare qualifies me?  But teaching 150 students in an enclosed and unventilated classroom does not?

      I got the Pfizer vaccine today through Kaiser Permanente which was quick and easy once I managed to snag the appointment after hundreds of futile tries.  They got a huge new shipment of vaccine yesterday which I heard about through the grapevine and managed to get in right when a bunch of new appointments opened up.

      Interestingly, after my first shot was in the system, they emailed me a special ticket link to schedule my second shot which was basically an email back door into the scheduling for the second vaccine.  I guess they reserve a certain amount of appointments for second shots so that one was super easy to schedule.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT- Rewatching the Ken Burns Vietnam series.

      I was struck by the Gallup polling that showed 78% opposition to the Calley murder verdict, which sounds like completely made up bullshit (as did the Nixon claims of the volume of telegrams and letters in support of Calley).

      Wonder if anyone ever drilled into those representations?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      burnspbesq

      ETA: Note that Abbott traveled to East Bumfuck to make the announcement. If he did it in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, or El Paso he might be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail.

      Reply

