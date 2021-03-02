Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Scott – Mendocino Fourth of July Parade

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Scott

Seeing Steve’s pictures of Mendocino reminded me of the 4th of July, 2019 parade we watched there.  It was a great old fashioned small town parade with floats, fire trucks, and just about every civic group represented.

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade 5
Mendocino, CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July Parade

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade 4
Mendocino, CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July Parade

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade 3
Mendocino CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July parade

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade 2
Mendocino CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July parade

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade 1
Mendocino CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July parade

On The Road - Scott - Mendocino Fourth of July Parade
Mendocino CAJuly 4, 2019

Fourth of July parade

