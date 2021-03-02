On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Scott
Seeing Steve’s pictures of Mendocino reminded me of the 4th of July, 2019 parade we watched there. It was a great old fashioned small town parade with floats, fire trucks, and just about every civic group represented.
Fourth of July Parade
Fourth of July Parade
Fourth of July parade
Fourth of July parade
Fourth of July parade
Fourth of July parade
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings