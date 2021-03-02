James Buchanan wants you to know that he believes Abraham Lincoln has just had the most disastrous first month of any American President. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 28, 2021





Can we get @neeratanden to tweet the speech so senators become aware of it? https://t.co/3ywUfhDQD2 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 1, 2021

MSNBC and CNN aren't playing the former president's speech. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 28, 2021

Trump's decades as a real-estate salesman in New York trained him to try out sales pitches and refine them over time. So here's how his patter about the attempted insurrection is shaping up. https://t.co/XFu3VGmJlY — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 1, 2021

That's Ted Cruz holding the mirror. That's what he does now. https://t.co/OY2aOsy5uO — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 28, 2021

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

He was very old and in the way, until he got to the hit list. The hit list energized him. It turned on all his lights. It was the pure, uncut evil juju that had been missing from his life for months and, generous demon from the depths of hell that he is, he shared it with all the minions gathered at CPAC in Florida, and it made all their lights shine… … He wouldn’t know most of the people he mentioned if they sat in what used to be his lap. But he knows they voted to impeach him for his role in the insurrection, so they get to hire bodyguards and food-tasters. He doesn’t care if one or several of these members of Congress get visited at home by elements of his Fifth Armored Deer Camp Drunk Division. Get rid of them all. He’s not talking entirely about elections and, in any case, he doesn’t speak in metaphors.

and, one might note, lost handily https://t.co/ZC1yCxfTEH — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) March 1, 2021

Yeah, the slushing is noticeable. https://t.co/c1c4xxWphF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021

Note sender:

Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can’t win the presidency with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist. Just my .02 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 28, 2021

Trump is the leftover fish dinner someone keeps reheating in the GOP office microwave. — Richard5832 (@richard5832) March 1, 2021

Took just 13 minutes into his speech to repeat his "big lie" that he had really won. Then suggested he would run again in 2024. "I may decide to beat them for a third time.” — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 28, 2021

As I told you, the Republicans have become the late 70s Soviet communist party, and this long and boring ramble about the regime’s many fake achievements is on brand — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021

translation: Comrades, it is our duty to stop these saboteurs and wreckers! As the great Lenin warned us, the next elections will be stolen. — anita wahine (@Anita_Wahine) February 28, 2021

Media: @Acosta to @PamelaBrownCNN: "This @CPAC with #DonaldTrump closing it out is a liar-palooza. #Trump has opened up a firehose of falsehoods on the crowd, and this crowd is bathing in his dishonesty. The biggest lie he's telling is the Big Lie that he won the election." pic.twitter.com/86e2QY6TT4 — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) February 28, 2021

At the NYTimes: Starbursts!

For the first hour of Trump’s speech, nervous Republicans were relieved (and a little bored) Then came the false claims of the election being stolen and roll call of his hit list The Civil War is uncanceled w @maggieNYT from the big O >https://t.co/kIRXO4rAUC — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 1, 2021

Trump: "I am not starting a new party." McConnell: "Well, fuck." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2021

CPAC and Trump: ensuring the Democrats will control the government for a generation. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 28, 2021

Trump now saying that "they used COVID as a way of cheating." He is without doubt setting up the next election for violence. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021

the fencing in DC upsets you?

this speech is why it's still up. — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) February 28, 2021