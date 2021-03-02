Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: CPAC L'Envoi

Late Night Open Thread: CPAC L’Envoi

by | 12 Comments

Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

He was very old and in the way, until he got to the hit list. The hit list energized him. It turned on all his lights. It was the pure, uncut evil juju that had been missing from his life for months and, generous demon from the depths of hell that he is, he shared it with all the minions gathered at CPAC in Florida, and it made all their lights shine…

… He wouldn’t know most of the people he mentioned if they sat in what used to be his lap. But he knows they voted to impeach him for his role in the insurrection, so they get to hire bodyguards and food-tasters. He doesn’t care if one or several of these members of Congress get visited at home by elements of his Fifth Armored Deer Camp Drunk Division.

Get rid of them all.

He’s not talking entirely about elections and, in any case, he doesn’t speak in metaphors.

Note sender:

At the NYTimes: Starbursts!

Late Night Open Thread: CPAC L'Envoi

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      lahke

      Hi, AL, mighty quiet here tonight.

      Good news: scored a vaccine appointment in 10 days. Yeah!

      ETA: “yeah” because it’s  Massachusetts and getting a slot is frigging impossible.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the Republican party. As long as it clings to Donald Trump, I can’t see any other outcome. What will it do, whom can it turn to, when he goes to prison?

      ETA: The coveted second spot! I can’t believe my good fortune!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Damien

      Third?  Moi?!

      Now that’s locked in, I have to admit that I’m concerned anew with outright violence. I saw a bumper sticker on a light pole with an AR15 over a rainbow flag that said “fight for equality,” is that really what it’s going to come down to?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      2liberal

      got scheduled up today for shot #1 on Wednesday.  Nice to get that out of the way.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Amir Khalid: ​

      I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the Republican party.

      Are we witnessing it on YouTube or DVD/Bluray? Please say DVD/Bluray? I can fast forward at 7x on my player. :)​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Raven Onthill

      This, from an Antifa reporter: “Good morning, it sure is a great day to not be at #CPAC2021 anymore Y’all I am not sure how I’m alive right now. I am composed entirely of an unholy amalgam of alcohol and coffee. I’ve barely slept and barely eaten but I’ve learned a lot Here’s some general policy observations:” – https://twitter.com/LauraJedeed/status/1366481392587190274?s=20

      Her take is that CPAC now represents the center right. I hope she’s wrong, but fear she’s not.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JWR

      But he knows they voted to impeach him for his role in the insurrection, so they get to hire bodyguards and food-tasters.

      Except for the bodyguards, this hadn’t occurred to me. Wonder if he’s had a little chat with Vlad about it.

      he doesn’t speak in metaphors.

      His voice was literally dripping with “it’s payback time” when he said “Get rid of them all.” It was all of his petty grievances crammed into one little phrase.

      Reply

