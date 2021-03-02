Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m Vaccinated! What Comes Next?

I had my second dose of the Moderna m-RNA vaccine yesterday. What comes next?

It takes three weeks to build immunity, and I don’t plan to change what I’ve been doing until then. I have been isolating rather thoroughly. I haven’t been inside a store since last October. I’m taking piano lessons via Zoom. I wear double masks held tight with a clip that pulls the ear loops to the back of my neck. I haven’t seen friends in person since sometime late last summer. My family is at distances that make a year’s separation not extraordinary.

The CDC has promised guidelines on what to do after you’ve had your vaccine, but they haven’t published them yet. Guidelines are difficult to develop because there are so many variables.

I look at it as a risk assessment problem. What risk are you willing to take? What risk do various situations present? Here’s my assessment for myself. Yours may differ.

The numbers change with new information. We’ve known this virus and its effects only a year now. So my risk assessment is qualitative rather than quantitative.

I see becoming ill with Covid-19 as an unacceptable risk. My age group is more likely than others to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19. Additionally, it can cause lasting effects as “Long Covid.” These risks are a lot more than for the flu. Unacceptable in my judgment.

My risk management strategy is aimed at never contracting the disease. The first Moderna shot is supposed to give 85% immunity, and the second, well over 95%. Nobody who has had the vaccinations has died from Covid and few have been hospitalized. Those are good numbers, but the second is three weeks away for me.

Besides what the vaccine does to protect me, I also consider the numbers of cases and whether they are increasing or decreasing. They have decreased rapidly for the past month or so, but they are now at the levels of last summer, which we thought then was pretty bad. The more cases around, the more likely I am to be exposed. Will a larger dose of virus still make me sick? We don’t know. Could I catch an asymptomatic case and spread virus? Possibly.

The first thing I will do in three weeks will be spend time with friends who have been vaccinated. We will probably stay outside, on my deck, with masks.

Sometime after that, if cases continue to decrease, I will start going to stores. I quit when cases were going up and people were not distancing properly. I’ll start with the Farmers’ Market, which is in a large building or outdoors. In three weeks, it should be at least partially outdoors. Then I’ll try Trader Joe’s, which was particularly crowded and people particularly rude, even during alleged senior hours. I do like their products, though. Costco was good before, and I’ll head back there.

I’m working down my stockpiles of cleaning products and frozen and nonperishable food that I acquired through spring and summer last year. That feels good.

Next week I have a dental hygiene appointment. My last one was in October. The dentist made their hallways one-way, added barriers, and increased ventilation. I felt pretty good about their safety then and better now.

After three weeks, I’ll contact my massage therapist to find out if she is working. She’s always been scrupulous about cleanliness, and I really really need a massage. That will be a great pleasure.

I’ve been cutting my own hair. It doesn’t look bad – curly hair is very forgiving. But I know there are things wrong with the haircut and am looking forward to having it corrected. I’ll let it grow out now so that my hair stylist has something to work with.

My piano teacher doesn’t have a date for her vaccination yet. I am looking forward to having in-person lessons but don’t know when that will be.

I will, of course, mask up when I go out in public. It looks like vaccination cuts down on virus transmission, but not entirely. Masks will be required at least through the summer. People in Santa Fe have been good about masking, although I saw one man yesterday with his nose sticking out. Since they didn’t tattoo my vaccination date on my forehead, nobody can tell that I’m vaccinated.

Restaurants? Movies? Not until at least 50% of the population is vaccinated and case numbers are well below last summer’s. That might come as soon as this summer.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Interesting information on the J&J vaccine here (thread)

      Eric Feigl-Ding @DrEricDing ·10h
      UNDERRATED BENEFITS of J&J vaccine on severe illness— lost in efficacy comparisons is how the J&J vaccine efficacy actually may **get better over time** for severe #COVID19–as high as 90-95% at 56 days—trend is very strong. And makes J&J on par w/ Pfizer-BioNTech & NIH-Moderna.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Absent authoritative guidance, I would maintain all the usual precautions until new infections dropped to a negligible level.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sebastian

      What you should do IMHO is relax a little. It’s over Cheryl, it’s over. We are still in shock and stuck in survival mode but it’s over.

      Hug a friend and have a cry. I’ll be right behind ya

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cameron

      I get my first Pfizer jab on Saturday with a second one scheduled for 3/27.  I’m going to continue same routine (mask, distance, hand washing, alcohol-mouthwash gargling, budesonide nasal spray) until at least mid-April.  Only exception would be for GF, and she’s had both shots already.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      My first hair cut in over a year was several days ago.   The stylist received a hefty tip.    I’m still hesitant to shop at times that are crowded, but I am fortunate that neither the Trader Joe’s or Fresh Market near me, are crowded when they first open.   Once it warms up, I’m going to find a nice coffee shop with an outdoor patio.

      I’m so glad that President Biden was able to work with Merck and have them produce their competitors vaccine.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      patrick II

      @Cheyrl:  You aren’t dead yet?  I was listening to the Hannity radio show Friday and he had some lady guest on who explained that “The Media isn’t telling people about how many people are getting ill and all of the deaths from getting the vaccine.  And they are still hiding the truth about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. ”

      Those fuckers just never give up.  Why are they still doing that?

      I just walked in the house after getting my second Pfizer shot.  I was so happy I was going to go out and kiss a stranger — but after watching what is happening to Cuomo I thought better of it. I had no ill effects after the first one and it is too soon to tell for this one, but I am optimistic even if I don’t have hydroxychloroquine by my side.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I should add that toward evening yesterday my arm got achy and stiff. An Advil took care of that. This morning there’s a tiny bit of achy and stiff left over. I usually don’t have much reaction to immunizations. This one was a little worse than a flu shot.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Congratulations!

      I’m due to get the first shot this week, second towards the end of the month. What will I do? Well, traveling to see my parents (both whom got their second doses last week) will become feasible. It’s been over a year since I’ve seen them except via Zoom/FaceTime/etc. Closer to home, I’ll feel comfortable doing outdoor dining (right now, my comfort level is thoroughly at “take-out”). I’ve been doing in-person grocery shopping throughout, so that won’t change. Still keep my mask collection of course.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      I really haven’t changed many behaviors. I still double-mask for grocery runs, I limit them as much as possible, I mask up when I run, I’ve been seeing basically ONE person in person, and when they’ve had a lot of exposure, I’ve made them quarantine before seeing me. However! downstairs neighbor has a first dose and I have both, so we will get together in person this week (and I can’t wait), maintaining space between us still. My anxiety at going to the store has reduced a bit. I don’t quarantine mail for as long, and I worry less about routine interactions with other folks who are also masked. In other words, as noted, I haven’t changed what I DO, only how I FEEL about it. There are a couple of events planned for the summer that are still a little dependent on whether my friend can get vaccinated (the Indy 500) or whether case rates have dropped (another race, in northern WI, in June). I’m willing to do my beer 5K runs in person this summer, but still masked; last year I just did everything virtually. At this point, I’m not just continuing to protect myself, I’m trying to model good behavior and continue to protect others. I very much want to see my parents, too . .

      ETA, also looking forward to/contemplating a massage.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jonas

      Had my second Moderna shot this weekend. Felt like shit for about 24 hours afterwards, but doing fine now. What am I looking forward to in a couple of weeks? Having other vaccinated friends over for drinks and dinner. Travelling to see family (once they’re vaccinated, too). But since vaccinated people can still theoretically pass on the virus, I’ll be masking up and distancing around anyone outside my household I’m not positive has also been fully vaccinated.  Which means basically carrying on as I have the past year.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Al Z.

      Masking may be a permanent part of my wardrobe well beyond this pandemic – at least during Cold-Covid and Flu season.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      patrick II

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      Now that I have my second shot, I will be traveling to see my 98-year-old mother in two weeks. She has had her shots for a few weeks now and so have other members of my family who are now spending time with her again. They played pinochle last night, which she loves, although her partner, my brother, miscounted trump and blew the last hand. She had been so lonely. It is wonderful to see her with family again.
      It will be great for me to see her again too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL:  I’m with you on haircuts!

      I keep buying gift certificates (for my future self) for haircuts because I want to make sure my hair person and the salon are there when this is behind us.

      I’m at $750 worth, so I’m stopping there.  In a couple of months I will go into redeeming mode rather than spending mode.

      My hair is awful and is now long enough for me to wear in a pony tail, so at least it doesn’t make me crazy.

      In my opinion, to do anything but to continue to be vigilant now would be foolish.  Now is not the time to let up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Phylllis

      Just received an email that SC will move to Phase 1b next Monday and I’m in it, due to age (55 & up, I’m 58). I would love to get both my Fauci Ouchies by Spring Break; hubby and I are jonesing for a day trip to Charleston and lunch at Fleet Landing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      indycat32

      I get my second Pfizer shot Friday, March 5, which will be exactly one year since I saw my sister.  April 1 I’m going to the gym (masked and distanced).  My two sisters and I are   thinking July 4 will be safe for a get-together.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      japa21

      Mrs Japa and I also got our second Moderna yesterday. Other than soreness at the site no problems for me. She had a strange reaction to the first and is also having an unusual reaction to yesterday’s which we are monitoring.

      As to what will change, nothing for a while. Since it is unknown yet to what degree we can still transmit the virus, masks will stay in place. Unlike Republicans, we still care about other people. We will still avoid crowded places, dining out, and all the rest. When we are around other people who have gotten their shots, we will be more laid back than we have been.

      One of Mrs. Japa’s friends and someone who she worked with when she was still an active duty nurse kind of surprised us. This person is a nurse and should definitely know better. She posted on FB how Fauci said that being vaccinated does not mean you can do all the things you shouldn’t have been doing and that you still should avoid crowds, wear a mask and social distance. She was pissed off and feels he doesn’t know what he is talking about, etc, etc.
      Of course she also believes Trump actually won the election.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Noncarborundum

      What comes next?  Bill Gates gives you a hearty congratulatory pat on the back – from the inside.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      Nice write-up of risk assessment. I’ve been seeing more and more talk about how risk/reward is what’s really missing from our guidance. Andy Slavitt was on Preet Bharara’s podcast, and Preet told him that they took the kids to visit their grandparents after they’d been vaccinated (long enough after) and asked for his reaction. Slavitt said he couldn’t fault him for making that judgment, and talked about how one of the things we don’t talk enough about is not just risk, but whether the things we’re missing are important enough to be worth the risk.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Barbara

      I would continue to wear a mask and distance because other people don’t know that you have been vaccinated or not, but I would stop being so circumspect about going out, for instance, I would not hesitate to go shopping or to the doctor. You can tell people (like your hairdresser) that you have been vaccinated if it seems appropriate.
      My sister in law was a public health nurse, and it grated on me a lot that the only thing she ever focused on were risks, however infinitesimal. Yes, it’s good to be cautious but making it a fetish beyond what is reasonably necessary to protect yourself and others can be harmful.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Nelle: All of these biological processes are continua with maxima. Two weeks is probably fine, and so is three weeks. Since we are not each having our blood tested every day for antigen production, we need some rough number to go by. The difference between two and three weeks is not large in terms of immunity.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      Your second dose?  The first thing you are going to do is to get over the reaction I and most the people I know had after our second dose.  Body aches.  Headache.  Mild flu like symptoms.  Mine hit me the day after my second shot and it was all gone the day after that.  I did go home from work that second day though.  Was back to work the next day.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JMG

      I get my second Pfizer shot on March 19 and am genuinely unsure as to what I’ll do differently come early April. I will play golf, as I did last spring and summer. I will get a haircut more often than every six months. If it’s warm enough and my favorite restaurants have it, I will do outdoor dining, as I did last Sept.-Oct. on nice days/evenings. I’ll still wear a mask in public places, although not on the course. I will probably wear a mask in public every late fall and winter come what may, for the flu prevention effect if nothing else. Outdoor live music come summer. That’s about it, I guess. Would love to go to France to see my daughter, who I haven’t seen in over a year, but international travel looks like about the last thing that’ll be possible post-mass vaccination. France’s vaccine rollout is about 200 times worse than ours.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cain

      I live in a good section of Hillsboro where everyone has been super respectful of social distancing and masking. Even on walks – people wear masks or they work to avoid each other on the sidewalks. So I generally feel safer.

      Going to the grocery store I just wear my N95 paper mask. I worry about catching the disease because I seem to have an overactive immune system (it already attacked my thyroid) and so I heard that COVID will fuck people up with overactive immune systems. In any case, I look forward to my vaccine, but the slow roll out is really a bummer here in Oregon. I’m hoping that we up our supply so that we can get this taken care of.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Rob

      I’m happy for you but there is something annoyingly self congratulatory in this post. Must be nice to be able to self isolate. No such luck for us teachers and our students. My school has been hit hard. No relief in sight yet.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      Huh.. first time in 20 years that I get stuck in moderation for 3 posts.​
       
      ETA But only because I used Edge browser on Linux.. interesting. Works fine on firefox.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      cope

      My wife and I got our second Phizer shot on 1/30.  I’m in my 70s, she’s a bit younger but a transplant recipient so both of us are at higher risk of bad things.  We have essentially been in our house since last April.  Curbside pickup of groceries, drive-by visits of our daughter’s family, no other real contact except my wife’s sister who is in our “bubble”.

      In the past two weeks, though, I have gone into the grocery store a couple of times.  Masked, during slow times, specific items in mind, no foraging.  Everybody I have seen around here in a public place has been masked so no drama about that kind of thing.  We even did take out from our local Rosati’s twice.   My hair is longer even than it was when I was a long-haired freak in college.  I have no plans to change that as mrs. cope likes it.

      I had my first physical in a year and a half with a new doc.  I have to go get blood work and have a referral to a cardiologist.  I plan to follow through on those appointments if I feel safe at those places.

      I really, REALLY need new specs and it’s been almost 4 years since I visited the dentist.  I plan on going to those places some time in the next two months.

      Our daughter’s family visited for about 2 hours but it was a porch visit.  No hugging, sadly.

      It’s not like it was but it’s better than it has been and we’re hopeful it gets better than it is.

      We have made our own risk assessments (my wife was an RN for 30 years) and feel reasonably safe.  I like that feeling.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      My wife had her last of two shots (Pfizer) a little over three weeks ago (healthcare worker).  Her reaction was similar to Cheryl’s from the sounds of it – quite mild.  We’ve both had Shingrix (shingles two-shot vax) and she said that was much worse.

      I call it her “superpower”.  She’s traveling to see her parents, who she hasn’t seen for well over a year.  They also have the superpower.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Barbara

      @Cheryl Rofer: Since it was the second shot, I don’t know that you need to wait at all.  Evidence shows that the first shot is enough to produce strong immunity, the only issue is how long it lasts.  Once you have the second shot, you are just locking in the immunity that was conferred by the first shot.  Again, it’s not wrong to be cautious but I don’t think it’s right to magnify small risks out of proportion.  This is in fact the exact mindset that anti-vaxxers have been cultivating for decades, in which a tiny sometimes nonexistent risk is elevated out of all proportion to immunity from a dread disease.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      Our second Moderna shot is next Monday.  Then my husband has cataract and glaucoma surgeries. We put off the surgeries until after the second shot. But next month we may be ready to leave our little bubble.

      We haven’t seen our kids our our grandkids in person for over a year.  I like to see them but I am feeling too worried about leaving the bubble.  Fly? No. Drive for 14 hours and stay overnight in a motel? No.

      We will be able to drive to one daughter who lives 1.5 hours away and has a nice outside deck. We can stay a couple of hours but we are not ready to drive further than that and then have to stay anywhere overnight.  I wish we could, though.  Sigh

      We may just have to wait until more people (friends and family) are vaccinated to take that kind of risk.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      catclub

      @japa21: ​
       

      She had a strange reaction to the first and is also having an unusual reaction to yesterday’s which we are monitoring.

      are antlers considered strange? also glossalalia?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Barbara

      @Sebastian: ​ Nope. It is exactly the right question. I have been sitting in my house for almost a year, making very limited stops at various places, always masked, always respectful of maintaining distances. But I intensely dislike the virtue signaling that comes with being cautious to the point of hysteria. Public health officials are rotten at public messaging on the impact of vaccination and it is leading more than a few to wonder what the point of getting vaccinated actually is.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Barbara: I’m accustomed to my routine, and I was hardly a social butterfly before a year ago. I’m fine with three more weeks of what I’ve been doing and preparing for what comes next. And there are things like my piano lesson that can’t change until my teacher gets her vaccination.

      Reply

