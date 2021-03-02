BREAKING: The first @UPS truck carrying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just arrived at the Worldport hub in Louisville. More trucks carrying the vaccine will arrive throughout the day. Deliveries start TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/Aud092wQ24 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 1, 2021





The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 76.9 million, or 23.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to a new high of 1.82 million shots per day. 15.3% of Americans have received at least one shot; 7.7% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oRFxeiouil — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 2, 2021

“In five weeks, America has administered the most shots of any country in the world — any country in the world — with among the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated. That’s progress we promised.” — President Biden while marking 50 million shots since he took office pic.twitter.com/UzfEopKPGN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2021

Great piece from @KatieMPalmer on the nationwide tool for tracking vaccine doses, and the difference between what's reported to the public and to the CDC.https://t.co/WJf49lHbgE — Eric Boodman (@EricBoodman) March 1, 2021

The US had +53,147 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.3 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to below 69,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/M9HDzzRQRp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 2, 2021

======

Global COVID-19 infections up for first time in seven weeks, WHO says https://t.co/aU92rzkMp7 pic.twitter.com/80cVLdfEad — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2021

China's vaccine diplomacy is a surprise success: More than two dozen countries and regions are now vaccinating their populations with Chinese shots. https://t.co/kM8fzIQ2il — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2021

China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-July: senior adviser https://t.co/aRFERfXKry pic.twitter.com/QUt94f5XVj — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2021

#Oped For decades Russia has been involved in the circulation of conspiracy theories. Now very few Russians believe in Covid-19, @ilya_yablokov writeshttps://t.co/08JafiWXju — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 1, 2021

Russia on Tuesday confirmed 10,565 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,268,215https://t.co/9VC3jO3s0V — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 2, 2021

The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021

France approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s https://t.co/jQXo8VQcPC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 1, 2021

Africa begins mass Covid vaccination rollouts provided by Covax scheme https://t.co/eLgIsEdo5V — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 1, 2021

For Africa nations, testing is critically important. While wealthy countries are rolling out vaccines, most countries across the continent are still largely reliant on testing to suppress the virus where testing capacity is among the lowest in the world https://t.co/f9FL4dU6Ej pic.twitter.com/i3Y5RUSkRB — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2021

Much of the world is seeing coronavirus cases fall. But Brazil’s outbreak is worse than ever https://t.co/grgAgq6AIc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 1, 2021

Asked if US will send coronavirus vaccines to Mexico that AMLO wants, Biden tells the press pool during their virtual meeting that he and @lopezobrador_ will talk about it. Biden’s press sec earlier today said no. Photos by @nancook. pic.twitter.com/VtfHr64qHM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 1, 2021

There have been endless ‘lifestyle stories’ about upper-class media subscribers whose main complaint about the pandemic seems to be ‘Apart from missing vacation trips, I have been forced to pay entirely too much attention to insufficiently deferential house cleaners and grocery clerks.’ Months on a cruise ship seems like a perfect solution for everyone (barring the cruise ship staff, perhaps):

With Covid fears lifting, 136 days on a ship is starting to sound like a great idea https://t.co/2GTE3NY4VS — Bloomberg (@business) March 1, 2021

Countries are calling on drug companies to share their Covid vaccine know-how. The knowledge belongs to Big Pharma, which created the 1st vaccines authorized in the U.S. & Europe. Across Africa & SE Asia, govts & aid groups say patent data should be shared https://t.co/DqXQMDb1py — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 1, 2021

======

What a clusterfuck of politics and communication that we’re talking about a vaccine that PREVENTED DEATH IN ALL CASES as some kind of inferior product. https://t.co/OMJ6IP0VAa — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 1, 2021

One AstraZeneca dose substantially reduced the risk of the elderly getting sick w/ Covid19, a new study found. 4 wks after a 1st dose, the vax was ~60% effective in people at least 70 yrs old. Study is online but not yet vetted or published in a journal https://t.co/GkROxjA3fi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 2, 2021

Vaccines squirted into the nose might stop COVID infections more effectively than injected vaccines and might be a better way to administer booster shots against new variants. https://t.co/djnn8x5zih By @danieloran & @EricTopol on @sciam — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) March 1, 2021

======

Variant forms of #SARSCoV2 are rising all over America — now 10% of new infections are B.1.1.7 (UK, more transmissible strain). Is there a cause/effect relationship betwn rising cases & spreading variants in the US?

We await answers @CDCgov @CDCDirector https://t.co/hbf8Ho5bXK — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 1, 2021

With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions. But health experts are warning state officials – and ordinary Americans – not to let their guard down. https://t.co/gMG6YTDuAW — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2021

“As we start to emerge from the pandemic, there should be an honest discussion about balancing risks. The problem is that, to paraphrase George Carlin, anyone taking more covid-19 precautions than you is an idiot and anyone taking fewer precautions is a maniac.” https://t.co/R7b07FQS1B — Royce Cunningham (@piratePOV) March 1, 2021

Thousands of farm workers are prioritized for vaccinations. Most are undocumented immigrants, and many have borne the brunt of the pandemic in California. In some areas up to 40% of farm workers have tested positive for the virus https://t.co/pTna7ihilp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 2, 2021

I strongly agree. Mass vaccination sites and drive-thrus are great, but not accessible to all. For some people, the vaccines need to go to them. https://t.co/K9mMQsOLCZ — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 1, 2021

As the vaccine rollout continues, and with a limited supply, people in some rural areas of the U.S. say they are getting slighted in favor of urban centers. https://t.co/udLdbR26hQ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2021

me: okay cases are declining, vaccines accelerating, J&J just got approved, we got through the super bowl and valentine's without any big spikes. Good good good. And spring's just around the corner….wait….oh no…….OH NO https://t.co/lGhIXWZmgd — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 1, 2021