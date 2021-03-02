Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, March 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, March 1-2

There have been endless ‘lifestyle stories’ about upper-class media subscribers whose main complaint about the pandemic seems to be ‘Apart from missing vacation trips, I have been forced to pay entirely too much attention to insufficiently deferential house cleaners and grocery clerks.’ Months on a cruise ship seems like a perfect solution for everyone (barring the cruise ship staff, perhaps):

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:123 new cases, still at 1137 reported deaths
      1.8% positivity
      197 people hospitalized, 60 people in the ICU
      40% available hospital beds, 34% available ICU beds

      The new cases are coming down again, right before my MRI next week.​ 
      My sister in Virginia finally got her appointment for her first Fauci Ouchie! Woo hoo!​

      Cermet

      Well, my daughter managed to get me an appointment for the covid vaccine mid March (early birthday present) – hope I can stay out of the hospital and make it – a number of other significant health issues are hitting me all of a sudden! Bad timing.

      satby

      I’m interviewing other people to hire for the doctor’s office. One new hire starts today. Two more to interview and potentially hire. Then when they’re trained, the vaccine refuseniks are going to be shocked when the schedule shows them with no hours of work. The bribe I arranged for them didn’t motivate any of them and only one says they intend to get it. The three holdouts (two of which said they don’t like shots but have tattoos 😠) have until April 1 to be scheduled and only a few weeks after that to have at least one dose. I’m done with the dumbshits in this state of idiots.

      PenandKey

      Hell, mass vaccination sites sound good right about now. I just found out yesterday that as a dairy plant worker I’m eligible in Wisconsin for vaccination, finally, but there’s no place within 50 miles of me or my workplace with an appointment opening to get the shots. I had to sign up for a waiting list. That basically means there’s no place to get a shot anywhere in Wisconsin along I90 west of Madison. I’m not sure how we meet coverage goals with that sort of roll-out.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,555 new cases today at his media briefing, for a cumulative reported total of 304,135 cases. He also reports six new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,141 deaths — 0.38% of the cumulative reported total, 0.41% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 24,563 active and contagious cases; 204 are in ICU, 96 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 2,486 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 278,431 patients recovered – 91.5% of the cumulative reported total.

      Seven new clusters were reported today: Taman Alam, Sementa 27, and Jalan Mawar in Selangor; Jalan Cyber Satu and Jalan DPB Enam in Johor; Persiaran Bayan Indah in Penang; and Jalan Bukit Blossoms in Negeri Sembilan.

      Jalan Bukit Blossoms is a high-risk group cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      1,552 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 671 local cases: 111 in older clusters; 32 in Taman Alam, Sementa 27, and Jalan Mawar clusters; 430 close-contact screenings; and 98 other screenings. Johor reports 163 cases: 84 in older clusters, 41 in Jalan Cyber Satu and Jalan DPB Enam clusters, 45 close-contact screenings; and 29 other screenings. Sarawak reports 158 local cases: 54 in existing clusters, 37 close-contact screenings, and 67 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 144 local cases: 32 in existing clusters, 71 close-contact screenings, and 41 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 115 cases: 72 in older clusters, 16 in Jalan Bukit Blossoms cluster, 15 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Penang reports 106 cases: 11 in older clusters, three in Persiaran Bayan Indah cluster, 17 close-contact screenings, and 75 other screenings.

      Perak reports 63 cases: 51 in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Sabah reports 53 cases: 16 in existing clusters, 22 close-contact screenings, and 15 other screenings. Kelantan reports 46 cases: 19 in existing clusters, 19 close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings.

      Kedah reports 11 cases: one in an existing cluster, one close-contact screening, and nine other screenings. Melaka also reports 11 cases: three in existing clusters, and eight other screenings. Terengganu reports seven cases: four in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Pahang reports three cases: two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Putrajaya reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Labuan and Perlis report no new cases today.

      Seven new cases today are imported: one in Kuala Lumpur, one in Selangor, and one in Sarawak.

      The deaths reported today are a 66-year-old man in Sabah with heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and thyroid cancer; a 62-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and asthma; an 80-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with no co-morbidities listed; a 57-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, dyslipidaemia, and pancreatic cancer; a 72-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and asthma; and a 44-year-old non-Malaysian man in Perak, DOA with no co-morbidities listed.

      Other news:
      Dr Noor Hisham also said the Ministry of Health’s Drug Control Authority has conditionally approved for emergency use AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, SinoVac’s CoronaVac vaccine, and a second source for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Full approval is pending receipt ot further trial results under the Ministry’s rolling submission process.

      Meanwhile, Senior Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the movement control order in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor is to be downgraded. These states join Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Perak, and Kelantan on conditional movement control order status for two weeks starting Friday, until the next fortnightly review. Crossing district boundaries within a state will also be permitted from Friday, except in Sabah at the state Government’s request.

      Ismail Sabri also announced a loosening of restrictions on social gatherings and conferences.

      Jeffery

      My 86 year old neighbor called me to tell me the pharmacy we used called to set up a covid shot for him. In Philadelphia it’s 75 and older who are first. I just turned 73. Thought things are starting to roll and I might get a shot in a month. The phone rang yesterday. It was the Philadelphia health department telling me having signed up with the vaccine interest site I could get my first shot vaccine this week. I am scheduled for tomorrow. I thought it would start to move fast, just not this fast. It’s nice to have a functioning federal government again.

      satby

      @PenandKey: See, this is why my co-workers enrage me. So many people want vaccines and can’t get one yet, and these morons refuse the ones they’re eligible to get. And working at a doctor’s office, which people (reasonably) presume would have immunized staff. It’s maddening. I hope more vaccinations become available closer to you.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My Nola son and his pregnant wife got vaccinated yesterday.

