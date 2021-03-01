Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What to Defend and What to Let Go

What to Defend and What to Let Go

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: 

Mario’s kid is in even more trouble now that a second accuser has come forward.  He’s in such deep shit that he issued his third apology yesterday — and this is a guy who never apologizes for anything.  New York’s formidable Attorney General, Tish James, told him to pound sand when he submitted the name of a sympathetic judge to run an investigation, and Cuomo quickly backed down.  I sincerely doubt he’ll resign, but for the first time I wonder if he’ll stand for re-election.

This raises the question of how Democrats should respond to the charges against Cuomo.  Fuck him, is one legitimate way of looking at it, and I don’t want to downplay it because, well, fuck him.  That said, the Whatabout Party (QOP) is going to use Cuomo to try to excuse their rapist-in-chief and their shit response to the pandemic, so maybe we should care.

Paul Campos’ piece in LGM this morning is pretty good at pointing out the hypocrisy of using minor charges of harassment that probably wasn’t harassment to bring down Democrats, but I’m a bit tougher than him on the harassment score.  As a guy just a few years younger than Cuomo who’s had leadership positions in the recent past, there’s no fucking way you’d catch me saying anything like the things he said to those women, whether or not it met the technical definition of harassment.   The reasons go beyond the obvious ones (you’ll make the women uncomfortable and you’ll get in trouble with HR) — it’s more of a having an understanding of your place in the world and, frankly, a little bit of pride.  Twenty-something women, on the whole, have basically zero sexual or romantic interest in late 50s/early 60s men.  If you delude yourself to think that flirting and other little comments are going to get you anywhere, you lack the insight and understanding that should be part of a leadership position.  Plus, you look the fool.

Cuomo’s treatment of these women are of a piece of his being out of touch with where the world has moved.  His stupid intransigence and delay of the legalization of marijuana (which this scandal may, yet again, delay) is just one example.  Watching his reaction to the NYPD’s treatment of BLM protesters,  it was surprising to me that he maintained a faux naivete about what police have become in this society.  He seemed to really believe that most cops are good guys, and he believed that because they were (at least in the white parts of Queens) when he was growing up.  The world has passed Cuomo by, and he just doesn’t get it.

That said, I really disagree with this part of Campos’ post:

I think Cuomo should resign because he botched New York’s response to the pandemic and unnecessarily killed a lot of people in the process […]

Cuomo’s response to the pandemic was far from perfect, but we do ourselves a giant disservice to put it in the same category as Ron DeSantis or Kristi Noem.   Yeah, he hammed it up in his press conferences and his book, but he also put together a world-class testing program, pushed unpopular but effective restrictions that kept our hospitals from filling up, and did a decent job with vaccine preparation.  None of the Republican “own the libs” shitposting all-stars did any of those things.

When we’re all vaccinated and the economy comes roaring back, the Republicans are going to do everything they can to downplay the Democrats’ leadership in fighting the pandemic.  Letting that happen would be politically stupid.  Better to have Cuomo resign because he was a creep than to have him quit because of some mistakes with the pandemic.

The party line should be that Cuomo was far better than any Republican governor on the pandemic, but Democrats don’t tolerate office holders who treat women poorly, so he has to go.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      polyorchnid octopunch

      “Democrats don’t tolerate party members who treat women poorly, so he has to go.” That’s pretty much the only thing that needs to be said… and it’ll be very effective for Democrats to say it and then do everything they can within your rules to make it so.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Gavin went to a fancy dinner and is facing recall. Somehow I’m seeing a different standard for Democrats.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Paging Senator Gillibrand! Senator Gillibrand to the white courtesy phone, please? Huh, cat got her tongue?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Gin & Tonic:  I was in the camp of “I like Al Franken but there are plenty of good Democrats in Minnesota who can take his place.”  He needed to go, and she was right to say he needed to leave.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Emma from FL

      Morality always destroys Democrats; Republicans stick with theirs come hell or high water and they get seniority and re-elections. My mind understands the reasons, but my heart is exhausted of fighting the same battles every four years.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      Yep.

      Speaking of which hill to die on, reporting is that Bernies minimum wage workaround (which I admire for it’s cleverness) won’t happen. Dems want a standalone minimum wage bill to force Manchin/Sinema’s hand on filibuster reform/repeal.

      I’ve seen a few reports suggesting that the return of the speaking filibuster might be acceptable to them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lyrebird

      Cuomo’s response to the pandemic was far from perfect, but we do ourselves a giant disservice to put it in the same category as Ron DeSantis or Kristi Noem.

       

      QFT.

       

      Thank you!!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      @Emma from FL: But Democrats are winning the bigger war. Dems have the larger voting coalition and it’s growing and strengthening because of this. It’s slow, and it’s being undermined by antidemocratic moves by the GOP, but I think Dems may see their moment. If they can get that filibuster reform, HR1 should pass, and that radically changes the landscape in our favor.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lyrebird

      And more from a grumpy me:

      I sure wish we had legalized the work of persons like the ones Spitzer patronized.  Retroactively.

      I also wish people comparing this to the Franken case would remember that he left his post rather than staying through an investigation because his friends in the Senate told him to, including his critics.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tom Levenson

      I agree totally with the politics: he did fine on the pandemic (or rather, at least well above average), but Democrats and not Republicans have standards when it comes to treating women equitably and honorably.

      They can speak on this issue when they dump Trump and eject Cawthorn from their caucus.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Good post.

      I’m still torn about how we as a party enforce legitimate important standards on our elected officials while at the same time the other side has no standards at all and takes every opportunity to punch down, to destroy the commonweal, to put reactionary people in lifetime positions, and do their best to make progress impossible.

      Maybe until the oldster white guys move out it depends on the circumstances. Maybe triangulation isn’t always a bad thing.

      Dunno.

      Another recent example is the “blackface” scandal involving Gov. Northam in VA (who rode it out and has done a good job), and the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Fairfax in VA (his political career seems to have cratered, but he’s still in office, too).

      Presumably Cuomo is likely (but not assuredly?) to be replaced by a Democrat after Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul moves up temporarily. I know almost nothing about her and don’t know whether she would be an improvement over Cuomo.

      It seems like an easy choice in this case – Cuomo should go.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Martin:

      I’ve seen a few reports suggesting that the return of the speaking filibuster might be acceptable to them.

      That’s something. I also endorse this

      Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher @tommyxtopher 2h
      Here’s a strategy: pass Covid relief, pass whatever standalone minimum wage you can get 50 votes for ASAP (probably $12) and get more Democrats into the Senate in 2022. Passing nothing won’t help with that. Every Republican voting against $12 will help with that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      I’m watching my local news TV.

      Jen Psaki was asked about Cuomo!

      I mean, I understand my local news covering Cuomo, because I’m in NY.  But then they showed a clip of a Psaki news conference.

      So it’s national news now?  In that case, someone should ask Biden about Madison Cawthorn.

      (sorry to be a broken record on the subject.  I just think Republican misbehavior should get equal scrutiny from the press.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jonas

      I don’t know whether Cuomo’s behavior rises to the level of sexual harassment legally (yet), but he certainly appears to be guilty of textbook sleaziness at the very least. In what world is asking a female subordinate explicit questions about her sex life “mentoring” or “joking around?” I mean, he wasn’t emailing people images of bestiality porn, or anything, so context and all that, but I think we should all agree that he gets humbled, serves out his term, and doesn’t run for anything again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @jonas: The funny thing is that there’s a well over non-zero chance that the 2022 Republican candidate for governor will be horse cock Carl Paladino again.  There just isn’t much of a chance for any R to beat a Democrat.  Even Cuomo would win pretty easily in 2022, probably.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      It boggles the mind that not only is DeSantis not getting shit dumped on his head daily for his shitty handling of the pandemic, he brags about it being a “model for the nation.” IMO, there are two reasons Florida’s  fatality rates weren’t among the worst (not that they’re anything to brag about anyway, even with cooked books), and neither has jack-shit to do with DeSantis:

      1) Most people keep their doors and windows open and socialize/eat outdoors for most of the year any way because the weather is good; our big hospitalization/death spike was in summer when everyone was indoors with the AC on to escape the suffocating heat.

      2) We have a large population of elderly people who took the danger seriously and therefore took personal precautions — even most of the wingnuts.

      Anyhoo, I agree Democrats shouldn’t throw Cuomo under the bus for pandemic management, at least from what I know about his performance. If he’d swapped places with DeSantis, the death toll in NY would be staggering.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bowtiejack

      “The world has passed Cuomo by, and he just doesn’t get it.”
      Says it all.
      Interestingly, also describes CPAC.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @trollhattan:

      “Because Republicans backing the Newsome recall would do a great job of managing the pandemic and would NEVER go to a fancy restaurant during  the crisis….”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      My general take on accusations like the ones against Cuomo is that the behavior described is unacceptable. We shouldn’t turn into an angry mob and run him out of town based only on the accusations, but they need to be investigated. If any substantial part of them is confirmed by the investigation he needs to go.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anyway

      @Martin:

      Should HR1 pass the senate and signed by POTUS will Georgia, IA, AZ and other red states that are pushing to prevent no-Excuse Absentee ballots, outlawing Sunday voting and other suppression measures be obliged to follow it? What are the consequences if they don’t? Rethugs and Dems have different standards when it comes to following the rules…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      As I’ve been saying on other threads all day about this kind of thing in general, it needs a thorough investigation. I’m tired of Democrats throwing people under the bus without doing this first. We’re supposed to have the supposition of innocence until an investigation proves otherwise, and I don’t see any need to dispense with that in this case either.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      As for the allegations of sexual harassment?  I don’t really have much comment there.  He’s not my governor and I certainly don’t defend him. He’s always struck me as a GOP-light authoritarian, and not any sort of true Democratic leader like my own Governor Jay Inslee here in WA.

      On the other topic of Covid deaths.  My understanding is that what actually happened is that they categorized a lot of deaths of nursing home patients who were subsequently hospitalized as “hospital” deaths not “nursing home” deaths.  There was no hiding of the total number of Covid deaths from NYS, just that in the databases, nursing home patients who died in the hospital were classified as hospital deaths.  That seems kind of like a tempest in a teapot.  They were still deaths and properly accounted for.  And the age, race, medical condition of the patent was properly recorded.   I expect 99% of hospital deaths were from Covid infections that were acquired elsewhere.    Am I wrong about that?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      Cuomo’s treatment of these women are of a piece of his being out of touch with where the world has moved.  His stupid intransigence and delay of the legalization of marijuana (which this scandal may, yet again, delay) is just one example.

      I had the same thought.

      For years he pushed the “gateway drug” myth.  Refused to listen to the scientists.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      The party line should be that Cuomo was far better than any Republican governor on the pandemic, but Democrats don’t tolerate office holders who treat women poorly, so he has to go.

      Shouldn’t there be some tribunal that Cuomo might face, with formal charges?

      Why is the automatic penalty for these offenses resignation? Is that what people really want?

      Do you apply these remedies even when the result will be Republicans gaining power? Republicans who would never resign under similar circumstances?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      Another recent example is the “blackface” scandal involving Gov. Northam in VA (who rode it out and has done a good job), and the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Fairfax in VA (his political career seems to have cratered, but he’s still in office, too).

      I think there’s a big thing to distinguish this from the accusations against Gov. Northam: the length of time since the behavior the man is accused of. The accusations against Ralph Northam were about stuff he did in college. It’s reasonable to give him a pass on that because he has done better since then. The job he’s done in office is simply a lot more relevant than one dumb thing he did decades ago. The accusations against Andrew Cuomo are for stuff he’s done while governor, so they’re obviously of great relevance to his performance as governor.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      you’ll get in trouble with HR

      It might be a better world if there were an HR department that could discipline elected politicians, but I can’t see a way to guarantee the necessary independence.  Without that, it could easily degenerate into a tool used by one party to target the others.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @jonas: ​
       
      The legal standard for sexual harassment is based on a reasonable person standard, so you really can’t say for sure if something classifies without a trial. That said, the stuff he’s accused of seems like it’s plenty to qualify as creating a hostile workplace.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy:  I don’t know what everyone else thinks, but the pandemic and the BLM protests both showed that DeBlasio is a useless windbag.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JML

      I favor investigating his ass. I think he’s probably a dick who treats people poorly, and almost certainly crossed lines with female staff that anyone who has existed in the workplace in the last 20-30 should have known better about. I’m not thrilled with a zero-tolerance, resign upon accusation standard because a) we know the GOP will weaponize it against Dems while protecting their own, and b) not everything deserves the possible career-ender of a resignation. Things should be investigated and there should probably be a continuum of consequences.

      But at the same time, I don’t want to create environments where people are able to bully people into staying silent, cover it up, etc.

      I don’t have a lot of sympathy for Cuomo. He’s not stupid, he’s not inexperienced. He’s arrogant and didn’t think there would be any consequences, probably because as Mario’s kid he might have gotten away with a lot over the years. The fact that he did ok in the pandemic (not perfect, but better than a lot and under very difficult circumstances) doesn’t excuse other bad behavior. He should be held to account for what he’s done in harassing women, and being effective in another arena shouldn’t come into it.

      I don’t know where in the continuum between “apologize & move on” and “resign, possibly face criminal/civil charges” this falls?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      Hyatt issued statement apologizing for hosting CPAC with a stage and lighting shaped like a Nazi symbol. Also about how staff was treated. “We were extremely disappointed by the disrespect many individuals involved in the event showed to our colleagues". https://t.co/3ScUsLlfYh

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 1, 2021

      Reply
    42. 42.

      taumaturgo

      Another conservative Democrat that bites the dust, the sooner the better. Good riddance and I hope as it has happened in the congressional races, that New Yorkers continue the trend of choosing Democrats, not GOP moles.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JML

      @Another Scott: there’s also the reality that with Northam, with the bizarre VA system, you can’t run for re-election (one term only) so he had very little to personally lose by trying to ride it out and politically there’s limits on how much either party can gain by trying to force the issue.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Tom Levenson: And not just the harassment thing, but if he actively covered up the nursing home data, that itself is enough reason to go, even if his overall handling was fine.

      I think he did as well as anyone. Nobody did a spectacular job, but such is the nature of things. Hell, my planning shut down 4 universities, and I wish about a thousand things had gone better.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      Twenty-something women, on the whole, have basically zero sexual or romantic interest in late 50s/early 60s men.

      That’s a big issue in movies, or rather in the casting of movies, where men in their 50s and older are routinely cast opposite women in their 20s, with no in-movie comment on the age difference.  The reverse almost never happens.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      Andrew Cuomo is to Coronavirus what Rudy Giuliani was to 9/11. In a crisis, his authoritarian tendencies get retconned as leadership and their destructive impacts on people forgotten. When it comes time for the next phase of his ambition, there’ll be bewilderment re his behavior. https://t.co/Np6yiAdAoY

      — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) April 10, 2020

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      Cuomo is now and will forever be the left hand anchor of the press/media’s “both sides” treatment of the COVID crisis.

      The only question I have is whether Cuomo leaving abruptly will have any impact on getting vaccines into people’s arms. Right now at the state level, that’s what matters most.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jeffreyw

      @Martin:

      I’ve seen reports from advocates of filibuster reform that those two might be amenable to a reform, but nothing from them directly.  More of a bid to build momentum for a reform. I’m not seeing it take hold, yet.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      what does the statewide Dem bench look like, realistically? Could Hochul hold her own? Is Tish James ready to run, or does she want to wait till she can run as the woman who got a trump conviction?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kent

      @Ken:That’s a big issue in movies, or rather in the casting of movies, where men in their 50s and older are routinely cast opposite women in their 20s, with no in-movie comment on the age difference.  The reverse almost never happens.

      Which is, of course, due to the fact that most directors are middle aged (or older) men.  So they are pushing their own fantasies (and realities) onto the screen.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WereBear

      @Kent: I think that’s also behind the obsession about the ex-wife really still in love with the leading man; it just needs the right crisis to throw them together again!

      Reply

