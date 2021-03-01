Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This is how realignments happen…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Verified, but limited!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Just a few bad apples.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I really should read my own blog.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

This fight is for everything.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Books / They Have A Book to Sell Open Thread: “Luck Favors Only the Prepared Mind”

They Have A Book to Sell Open Thread: “Luck Favors Only the Prepared Mind”

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Louis Pasteur, as per the quip in the title, knew a thing or two about succeeding against the odds. Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes are media mudlarks; they make a living rooting through the sewage outflow of politics, looking for nuggets they can resell. Hey, it’s a living!

Lemieux quotes at length from Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada’s review, “Joe Biden won the presidency by making the most of his lucky breaks”:

Four years ago, Allen and Parnes co-authored the best-selling “Shattered,” an examination of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign, in which they placed the blame largely on the ineptitude of the losing side. In this sequel, they are only slightly more generous with the Democratic nominee. Joe Biden won, of course, but mainly because he “caught every imaginable break.” He was the “process-of-elimination candidate,” emerging from a crowded set of more exciting Democratic contenders. He was “lousy in debates and lackluster on the trail,” prevailing despite “a bland message and a blank agenda.” Biden, they argue, got lucky.

The fiasco of the Iowa caucuses, where the app designed to report the results failed miserably, temporarily obscured Biden’s fourth-place showing. “This was a gift,” a campaign aide later explained. Luck returned when rival Democrats such as Pete Buttigieg (who ended up winning Iowa) and Mike Bloomberg (who won American Samoa) suffered debate night takedowns by Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren — and when Biden survived his own hit from Kamala Harris over his past positions on school busing and desegregation. (That almost cost Harris the subsequent veep nod, Allen and Parnes report.) Fortune smiled again when the entire Democratic Party establishment rushed to Biden’s side after his victory in the South Carolina primary, even if it was less about devotion to him than panic that Bernie Sanders might secure the nomination. “On Super Tuesday, you got very lucky,” President Donald Trump told Biden at their first debate. The Democrat did not disagree…

A simplistic focus on identity is evident throughout the Democratic field, with new aides often hired to make staffs look young and more diverse — only to complicate things by, you know, having ideas of their own that diverged from those of entrenched advisers. Allen and Parnes portray a Biden campaign split along “deep fault lines mostly based on generation, race, ideology, and time in Bidenworld.” Biden was in the middle of it, in every sense, hewing to centrist positions on health care, racial justice and law enforcement, no matter the pressures from his campaign team and his party. He may not have been “Sleepy Joe,” but he remained “Unwoke Joe,” Allen and Parnes quip. “That was the ugly truth many Democrats had to face in the aftermath of the 2020 election: To beat Trump, they had to swallow their progressive values and push forward an old white man who simply promised to restore calm.”

That “simply” is a little deceptive. The 2020 race transpired against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic, widespread racial-justice protests and threats to American democracy emanating from the presidency itself. In “Lucky,” such context matters largely to the extent that it affects the candidates’ rhetoric and fundraising. (George Floyd’s death, for instance, required some “nimble positioning” by Biden, Allen and Parnes write, trying to keep both moderate White voters and party activists happy.) As a result, the moments of high drama in “Lucky” can feel small-bore. Should Biden leave New Hampshire and head to South Carolina before the Granite State’s full primary results are announced, thus potentially alienating supporters there for the general election? (Spoiler: He did leave early. It was fine.) And how do longtime Biden campaign staffers react when the interloping new campaign boss, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, receives a glowing write-up in The Washington Post’s opinion section, complete with a portrait-type photo? “The profile landed like the mother of all bombs in the civil war between the Obama veterans and Biden’s primary crew,” Allen and Parnes overwrite…

“Lucky” provides useful detail to understand Biden’s victory, even if the framing is not particularly novel. What candidate has not experienced some luck or misfortune during a long presidential bid? One time it might be a major health crisis, another time, a self-righteous FBI director. Stuff happens, and the best candidates figure out how to react. “Knowing who he was, and where he wanted to be politically, allowed Biden’s campaign to capitalize when luck ran his way,” Allen and Parnes write in their final pages.

In other words, Biden was more than lucky. And for political reporters as for political candidates, spending too much time on optics is just not a good look.

Acid test of the Allen/Parnas theory, in what passes for the real world:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • artem1s
  • brantl
  • Citizen Alan
  • Eolirin
  • Gin & Tonic
  • gwangung
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mary G
  • Nicole
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Ruviana
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve in the ATL
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Nicole

      Yeah, much as I love a bomb-throwing Democrat, I don’t think they pick up votes from anyone who wasn’t already a Democrat. More than one GOPer in my circle decided to vote for him, basically because he was nice and not a bomb-thrower and they were embarrassed about the orange bomb-thrower representing their party.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “That was the ugly truth many Democrats had to face in the aftermath of the 2020 election: To beat Trump, they had to swallow their progressive values and push forward an old white man who simply promised to restore calm.”

      What a load of bollocks, though large portions of twitter would probably still agree with it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      Can you add a closing quotation mark to the title? I try not to pedant, but sometimes my eyes start twitching.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      The sole point of agreement I have with the typical Trump voter lies in our shared belief that there are a lot of “journalists” who should be herded into chain-link pens and forced to cower in terror as an angry mob bays for their blood.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eolirin

      Hm. You know, I think the way Biden isn’t a threat to conservatives really highlights how significant race and gender and to a lesser but still important extent, tone, are to their viewpoints. Biden is running to Obama’s left on policy, he’s making comments on labor unions that are actually historically unprecedented and radical. And silence. He’s not threatening.

      There’s an uncomfortable implication in there that we can get a lot more achieved policy wise if we only put genial old white men at the head of the party.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      brantl

      Isn’t it funny how they ignore the big tent consultations that went on for the Democratic national platform, before the election?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      and the news just got worse for Cuomo

      Ruch, now 33, recalled that Cuomo put his hand on the small of her back — which was exposed in an open-back dress — almost immediately after the two were introduced at a New York City wedding reception in September 2019. Ruch recalls that she “promptly removed his hand with my hand, which I would have thought was a clear enough indicator that I was not wanting him to touch me.” But when she did so, Cuomo said — loud enough for her friend to hear — that she was being “aggressive.” He then placed his hands on her cheeks, asking if he could kiss her. She pulled away as Cuomo came closer and kissed her on the cheek.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nicole

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      What a load of bollocks, though large portions of twitter would probably still agree with it.

      I agree.  We weren’t swallowing any progressive values; if anything, we were having to deal with the unpleasant ongoing fact that we live in a deeply racist and misogynist society.

      That said, Trump, an old white guy, having to run against another old white guy, couldn’t ever get a handle on how to insult Biden, and that was kinda fun to watch.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Mary G: The quote mark is there, but what I’m seeing (Chrome, Windows) is a single quote rendered in white.  It might be being clipped.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Patricia Kayden

      I'm just not sure bipartisanship with the people moving heaven and earth to prevent Democrats from voting is important as stopping them from doing that.— Schooley (@Rschooley) March 1, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      artem1s

      Man they just can’t help themselves can they?  this book is the very definition of ‘beating a dead horse (race)”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mary G:

      I think it’s a FYWP glitch that, for some obscure and bizarre reason, refuses to allow closing quotation marks in post titles. Water Girl would know.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gwangung

      @Eolirin: Yes, exactly. I think that is still not internalized in progressive voters.

      Also not internalized by progressives: the personas of candidates often matter as much as the policy ideas. Maybe more. Biden is known as a moderate, yet a lot of the ideas he espouses are very progressive….and that is accepted by the centrists and moderates in this country. Indeed, I think they are accepted BECAUSE Biden is known as a moderate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      @Ken: My apologies, AL. Thanks Ken for explaining.
      @SiubhanDuinne: You too. I had never noticed it before. It’s kind of nice to have the psychological muscles rebuilt so I see stupid small stuff – it feels like the last four years were all devoted to “OMG, he did WHAT now?”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jeffro:

      Biden, running/governing on Warren’s platform

      Except, among other things, Medicare for All, the rock Warren aimed her ship straight at.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.