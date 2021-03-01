Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This blog goes to 11…

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This blog will pay for itself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This really is a full service blog.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This fight is for everything.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

What fresh hell is this?

The math demands it!

Good luck with your asparagus.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The house always wins.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Respite Open Thread: Last Night’s Golden Globes

Respite Open Thread: Last Night’s Golden Globes

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Since it’s very difficult to tell, these days: Yes, satire:

I’m kinda hoping, by this time next year — politics willing and the pandemic numbers don’t rise — we’ll have the mental bandwidth to spend a Sunday evening discussing dopey drunken movie award shows again.

Also, frankly, that preview parody makes more sense to me than ‘See, it’s the INTANGIBLES’ stories than this one…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • debbie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • john b
  • Martin
  • Raoul Paste

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      john b

      Emmy’s were done far better with less glitches. Also did not like last night’s extremely awkward “zoom chats” that half of the participants didn’t seem to realize were even being shown live.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      The sad irony is that there are still billions of dollars of movies still waiting for a release date.

      The Top Gun sequel. The last Daniel Craig Bond movie. The Peter Jackson redo of the Beatles documentary. Tons more.

      And no one knows if movie theaters will recover.

      I guess that NY and CA theaters are still closed. My sister sent a photo of a parking lot full of cars outside an AMC theater in Texas.

      If the pandemic is supposedly conquered, will you go back to the movie show? Or is streaming sufficient for your needs?

      I don’t want to have to join and quit a streaming service just to see any one particular movie.

      ETA: I taped the Globes, but didn’t have a chance to watch it. Makes sense that it was a Zoom spectacular. But that still had to be strange.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Raoul Paste

      Also I was shocked to see how handsome Sasha Baron Cohen is in real life

      I wish you would do a different type of comedy

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      @Raoul Paste:

      There were plenty of glitches, I thought. And I don’t know why the sound quality still is very uneven.

      My local station lost their transmitter at about 10:45. I wasn’t impressed enough to be upset that I missed the last award.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.