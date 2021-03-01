Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The willow is too close to the house.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We have all the best words.

Wetsuit optional.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The house always wins.

There will be lawyers.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They are all Michael Cohen now.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Reality always wins in the end.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: MTG Has Some Challengers

Open Thread: MTG Has Some Challengers

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

And also this one:

Two very different approaches, both valid. I’m always going to lean a little toward the veterans…

Been a busy day hoping to wrap up work here in the next half hour or so and hopefully still have the energy to do 30-minutes on the spin cycle.

How is your evening wrapping up?

Open thread

(I may have a little pleasant respite surprise for you in the next few days…stay tuned…)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Comrade Colette

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Comrade Colette

      Good for both of those folks. I’d take a banana peel over MTG, but it’s nice to see there are candidates well above that level.

      Why isn’t there an “I Can’t Get the Gods-damned Shot” thread for for people who are so far down the priority list that it might as well be the 22nd century when they get to us? Grumble grumble.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.