I’ve worked across the globe where I saw up close the threats posed by radicalism and disinformation. I’m running because Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to do the same thing here. Join me on my next mission. #SendCongressFlowers #GA14 https://t.co/2mMa2CCho1 — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) March 2, 2021

And also this one:

It’s official! I’m running for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s time to cut through the noise and get back to work. pic.twitter.com/R2ugwxD5tZ — Holly McCormack (@Holly_4Congress) February 24, 2021

Two very different approaches, both valid. I’m always going to lean a little toward the veterans…

Been a busy day hoping to wrap up work here in the next half hour or so and hopefully still have the energy to do 30-minutes on the spin cycle.

How is your evening wrapping up?

Open thread

(I may have a little pleasant respite surprise for you in the next few days…stay tuned…)