Dzibilchaltun

The day of the equinox dawned bright and clear, which was good, since this day’s activities were the major reason we took this tour. We ate breakfast in the dark and headed to the Dzibilchaltun Ruins, just a bit north of Merida. This was a thriving Mayan city, and much of it remains unexcavated. This building, known as the Temple of the Seven Dolls because of the seven small figurines found there during excavation, was actually covered by another temple. It is a site for viewing the equinox sunrise, where light from the rising sun comes into a door on the east and passes out of a door on the west to illuminate a platform which was, on this day, covered in tourists. It also has a restored sacbe (white road) connecting this temple to the central plaza, where there is an extraordinarily fine cenote (sinkhole filled with fresh water), Cenote Xlakah. Here’s a link to some other pictures (not mine) from that site