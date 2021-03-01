Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Odds and Ends (Open Thread)

Odds and Ends (Open Thread)

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’ve avoided looking at media coverage of QPAC because fuck those ridiculous a-holes and their goddamned cult leader. But I clicked through a CNN push alert earlier today and was pleasantly surprised at the tone of this piece by Stephen Collinson.

Collinson framed the story correctly, i.e., the ongoing threat the Persimmon Pustule poses to democracy. He called lies “lies.” And he pointed out that outlets like Fox News and other con media that carried the lie-fest live were irresponsibly helping the Pumpkin-Head ImPotentate further radicalize cultists who have already demonstrated a propensity for violence.

We’re awfully critical of the Beltway press around here, and they often deserve it. But CNN did evolve during the stump error. Not as quickly as the crisis demanded and not always in the most helpful ways, IMO. But here’s some credit where it’s due.

In other news, WaPo is reporting that senior Dems are abandoning the Plan B for a $15 minimum wage that was floated last week, i.e., to use tax penalties to force big companies to raise the current starvation wages:

Senior Democrats are abandoning a backup plan to increase the minimum wage through a corporate tax penalty, after encountering numerous practical and political challenges in drafting their proposal over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the internal deliberations…

Democrats have said they will seek to include the $15 minimum-wage proposal in a separate legislative package to be advanced later in Biden’s administration. It remained unclear how they would do so or how they would overcome the obstacles that prevented them from securing the provision in the current stimulus plan.

It sounds like it’s mostly a timing issue — the rescue package needs to be passed quickly before unemployment benefits run out this month. In a TV appearance over the weekend, Press Sec Psaki said Biden remains committed to raising the minimum wage, and they’ll be working on it in the coming days and weeks. Good.

In other other news, valued commenter Ksmiami recently reached out with an idea for body-slamming Republicans in upcoming elections. It revolves around a little-remarked-on (that I heard of, anyway) provision in the Turnip tax cuts of 2017, in which home office deductions for most W-2 employees were eliminated. Via FedWeek:

The IRS has issued a statement on an issue that has been raised by many federal employees who—like many others in the private sector—have been teleworking full-time for months: whether they can claim a home office deduction when they file their taxes next year for 2020 income.

In sum, the answer was no, regarding work related to a salaried federal position—but maybe, related to side income such as self-employment income. It says:

“The home office deduction is available to qualifying self-employed taxpayers, independent contractors and those working in the gig economy. However, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act suspended the business use of home deduction from 2018 through 2025 for employees. Employees who receive a paycheck or a W-2 exclusively from an employer are not eligible for the deduction, even if they are currently working from home.”

This might come as a nasty surprise to millions of office workers who’ve incurred business expenses while telecommuting due to the pandemic. Ksmiami speculates that Democrats could use the anti-worker change the Turnip admin embedded in the tax code against Republicans. Sounds like a good idea to me.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Denali
  • Emerald
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mathguy
  • phdesmond
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Technocrat
  • trollhattan
  • Wapiti

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      With respect to the tax issue, the GOP’s strategy will be to concede on the popular tax breaks but refuse to vote for anything else the Dems might include in them. Keeps up the “both sides” and “Congress is disfunctional” propaganda.

    10. 10.

      germy

      This twitter thread does a deeper examination of Madison Cawthorn’s alma mater.  After reading it, I wonder how he can call himself a “college” graduate:

      RT: So, I think that was good reporting establishing the veracity of the claims against Cawthorn, but I also think it’s clear that the writers did not understand Patrick Henry College.

      It’s not just a “conservative Christian” college. Whew.

      — Kristin Rawls (@kristinrawls) February 27, 2021

    11. 11.

      Emerald

      On the $15, Lawrence O’Donnell last week said that they’d pass it this time the same way they passed it last time: they’ll stick into some must-pass legislation like the defense appropriations bill. Neoprog and media tears about how horribly the Dems are in disarray over the issue notwithstanding. Ignore ’em.

    12. 12.

      Wapiti

      Regarding the minimum wage: If the (eventual) bill had a ramp up to $15, but allowed state governors to request a waiver to cap the minimum when it hit 70% of the median state wage (which means $11 minimum for W.VA, iirc), could we get the votes? It would put the onus of rejecting the $15 on the governors, which in many/most cases would be Repubs.

      (The 70% number is apparently the point where job losses downside gets worse than the wage increase upside?)

    13. 13.

      phdesmond

      if the democrats propose a tax bill soon, could they not include the $15 minimum wage?   reframed so as to clearly conform to senate restrictions on the 51-vote majority?

    14. 14.

      Baud

      @phdesmond:

      There’s no way to pass a conventional minimum wage increase under reconciliation. We’d need to either get rid of hr filibuster or get 10 GOP votes for the bill.

    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This time about a year ago, you (Betty) did a piece on CNN’s coverage of Hair Furor’s speech about the plague.  Dana Bash made some blatherings about him sounding presidential, etc.  You correctly called her a godawful hack.

      Which she was/is.  Like damn near all of em (Borger, Acosta, Tapper, etc) if we’re looking purely at CNN.

      But the past year has been, as you point out, damn near earth shattering in terms of CNN’s coverage and more importantly, their wording.  Watching Cooper, Cuomo and Lemon every night has been eye opening.  They’re more Olbermann than Olbermann was back on ‘Countdown’.

      It really started with the chryon writers who clearly got the okay from the editor bosses.  Then it percolated to many of the rest.  When I heard Bash say “shit show” after the debate, I thought the world had turned upside down.  And Acosta’s been a more subtle but more substantive eye opener in the last year.

      They still have problems like having Rick Santorum on.

    16. 16.

      germy

      The #WealthTax is a two-cent per dollar tax on people with a net worth above $50 million – and a few cents more for the billionaires. This small tax would generate at least $3 trillion to help fund bold reforms in President Biden’s #BuildBackBetter agenda.

      — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 1, 2021

    18. 18.

      germy

      Don’t fear the future, you will meet it carrying the same weapons of reason from which you arm yourself against the present. ~ Marcus Aurelius

    19. 19.

      Cameron

      For a long time I bought into the idea that RWNJs are delusional.  I no longer believe that.  They understand exactly what they want, and that’s authoritarian/fascist government.  Just reading about the CPAC shenanigans convinced me once and for all.  We’re in a bad place in this country, though it’s too early to throw in the towel.

    21. 21.

      laura

      @germy:  I’d sure like to see the US require public education for all k-12 children, but I’d settle for no public money used for private or religious schools.

    25. 25.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Technically classified as a desktop, but it’s an all in one.  All the components except the wireless keyboard and mouse are built into the monitor, so it’s semi-portable. My old laptop was slowing down to a crawl, which made working on it frustrating.

    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @laura
      Yup. One thing I learned reading a Grant biography was how adament he was about not funding parochial schools.

      “I support U.S. Grant on this issue!”

    27. 27.

      Technocrat

      Decades ago, I had a debate with a friend about the apparently ubiquitous Republican appetite for sheer conquest, as opposed to governing. His rebuttal – and I agreed at the time – was the statistical unliklihood of a population evently distributed across two parties, where only *one* of them deviates significantly from normalcy.

      Much later I realized that political affiliation is a self-selecting sample. People aren’t randomly assigned an “R” or “D”, those memberships are an expression of values. The behavior of the GOP is a reflection of who it’s members are, not the other way round. QPAC (I love that) is simply a place for terrible people to congregate and celebrate their terribleness.

      I think the media may be starting to wrestle with a similar epiphany.

      BTW, “Pumpkin-Head ImPotentate” is just ::chef’s kiss::

