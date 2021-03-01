Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: The President Flexes

Biden didn’t mention Amazon, but specifically referenced “workers in Alabama” in the video and a tweet introducing it. He said every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union, and no employer could take that away. “It’s your right…So make your voice heard,” he said.

“Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers,” Biden said in the video. “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda. No supervisor should confront employees about their union preferences.”

Amazon, America’s second-biggest private employer, has no unionized labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first if they vote in favor. Such a decision could encourage workers attempting to organize at other Amazon facilities…

Biden has vowed to increase union membership in the United States after years of steady declines.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the union membership rate in the private sector was around 6.2% in 2019, compared to around 20% in 1983.

The Washington Post adds:

… “We haven’t had this aggressive and positive of a statement from a president of the United States on behalf of workers in decades,” said Faiz Shakir, a former senior aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the founder of More Perfect Union, which has released a series of videos on the Amazon unionization drive. “It is monumental that you have a president sending a message to workers across the country that if you take the courageous step to start to unionize you will have allies in the administration, the NLRB, and the Labor Department. It means a lot.”…

“It’s almost unprecedented in American history,” said Erik Loomis, a labor historian at the University of Rhode Island. “We have the sense that previous presidents in the mid-20th century were overtly pro-union, but that really wasn’t the case. Even FDR never really came out and told workers directly to support a union.”

Loomis said the video was a sign of the ways the Democratic Party has moved to the left on issues of economic justice in the past decade…

Biden has taken a number of other steps that have pleased labor advocates and liberals on issues around worker power in his first few weeks in office.

He fired Peter Robb, a Trump appointee at the National Labor Relations Board, the agency that oversees union elections, who was seen as a major antagonist of union campaigns, within a day of taking office in January. His incoming labor secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, has a strong union background, having risen to prominence in the city through a local union chapter. Other high-profile appointees such as Jennifer Abruzzo, Biden’s pick to replace Robb, have also come from the world of organized labor…

And the Vice-President:

Also, even though I haven’t always met these standards, I LOL’d:

    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Good morning!

      When I see that picture of Harris, my first thought is omigod, how does she walk around in those heels all day?

      Love the Biden support of unions. The only way workers can balance the power in the workplace a little is through unions or government protection. Even government protection depends somewhat on unions being able to donate to politicians the way businesses do. Money is a poison in our politics

    Nicole

      Nicole

      @rikyrah

      Good morning!

      And props to Biden for coming out in favor of unionizing. The power to put one’s hands in one’s pockets and refuse to do a job is really the only power an American worker has and it’s definitely more powerful when all your coworkers are putting their hands in their pockets, too. Solidarity forever!

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      That voters vs. cultists TikTok nails it. The Trump cultists are still working out all the feels in the “letters to the editor” pages of our local rag, and if they weren’t such bigoted trash, I’d truly pity them. But they are, so fuck ’em.

    13. 13.

      The Fat White Duchess

      Good morning, all.

      Love the Biden news… but why do they have to credit “Bernie/AOC/Warren faction”? This seems totally in line with Biden’s own approach (God help me, I want to say on-brand or somesuch). What am I missing, other than the usual?

      @Immanentize: We love the current personality; why would you need a new one?

    p.a.

      p.a.

      The “Page 3” (at best) stuff is sooooo important; clean up NLRB, USPS board, fed departments of science/research, and how that $$$ funnels to the private sphere/universities…

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding unions, it’s so important, and I wish more Democrats, especially in the south, had put energy into defending the right to organize. Unions were never as strong down here as they were up north (gee, I wonder why?), and the movement has been successfully demonized to the extent that I wonder if the established labor unions could make inroads again. The Fight for 15 people really kind of reinvented labor organization as a more free form movement. Maybe that’s the way forward.

