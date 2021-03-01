NYT Politics sucks. They have three people writing overlapping stories about Trump and CPAC. And two people sharing one story about what's actually happening in the government. pic.twitter.com/DexAvFsVZt
— Cathedral ?? Engineer ? (@owenrumney) February 28, 2021
Back in the days of Unfettered Capitalism, neglected children and homeless oldsters could scrape out a living sifting through the Thames mud for resalable items. Today, there’s a whole squadron of high-income, expensively-educated Media Professionals trying to revive that job classification, but for pixels!
Wow, where would we be without hard hitting journalism like this https://t.co/0dUOcoH4K2
— staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) February 28, 2021
Never forget, the only thing that matters on this earth is being nice to reporters. You don't even factor in to the equation https://t.co/uLQGlTanuW
— Guy who says "Hold the line" and "Diamond Hands" (@crumbbutler) February 27, 2021
Passing notes between the lockers in a suburban middle school serving three different gated communities…
It doesn’t erase reporter-bashing during the campaign but it is of note now that they’re in power as a signal that’s being sent. https://t.co/BUh3RdVyKE
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 27, 2021
Struggling to understand why politico thinks a conference speech by the just-defeated one term former president merited a sneak preview hours in advance. I mean I know why they’re doing it but I’d love to know what their excuse is https://t.co/fi3WLnfuVD
— Gapeway Pundit (@canderaid) March 1, 2021
Because the Former Guy was a mighty-but-shallow river of virtual sewage, through which the happy Media Mudlarks could squish, picking out endless nuggets of infotainment and speculation? Unlike the new, professional, Democratic Administration…
I see the media has learned absolutely nothing about their own role during the Trump years
— staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) February 27, 2021
If you point that out or worse don't treat politics like a game, they suddenly turn into serious protectors of the republic
— staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) February 27, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings