Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Verified, but limited!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This fight is for everything.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Han shot first.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Women: they get shit done

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Late Night Clown Car Open Thread: Media Mudlarks

9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Back in the days of Unfettered Capitalism, neglected children and homeless oldsters could scrape out a living sifting through the Thames mud for resalable items. Today, there’s a whole squadron of high-income, expensively-educated Media Professionals trying to revive that job classification, but for pixels!


Passing notes between the lockers in a suburban middle school serving three different gated communities…

Because the Former Guy was a mighty-but-shallow river of virtual sewage, through which the happy Media Mudlarks could squish, picking out endless nuggets of infotainment and speculation? Unlike the new, professional, Democratic Administration…

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Redshift: MAGA Habs is unhappy that we call her that.  Boo fucking hoo.  Also, probably somewhat about the way the Biden campaign did a lot of (what was it called?) “hat for the day” (or whatever) — declared an early end to press availabilities for the day, when Biden was instead, y’know, meeting with *voters* and *activists*.

      But I bet it’s about all our bitching at her and her colleagues (Vogel [spit], etc).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      4️⃣

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      what’s weird is while they were tee-ing up Ms. Tanden for her Mean Girl tweets, it appeared to be Ms. Seung Min who was showing Murkowski the mean tweets about her and THEN fishing for a comment.    In the past, when the GOP stated that they hadn’t seen a tweet the press simply shrugged and moved on to the next question, when instead they are out there pushing a narrative, we’re supposed to wonder wtf happened to the happy stenographer crew that suddenly found their inner journalist.

      I gots no problem with someone pointing out to Sen Murkowski what was said about her, I just find it curious that its the 4th estate that has to perform this duty rather than the Senator’s own staff.

      YOU know there’s a double standard here in play, I know there’s a double standard here at play, but don’t be fucking crying about it when we point out the very same crew that let all this shit pass in the name of “access journalism” never appears to have any problem when its a Dem Administration.  I know that there’s plenty of folks out there in the 4th estate doing a great job, when we find a certain element doing the bad faith tango, just don’t act all surprised if we change the music.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Dark Avenger

      Just answered Maggie the Prat:  I’m truly sorry nobody in the Biden Administration falls to the level of your buddies Ivanka and Jared.  I suggest you have a couple of drinks and then get over it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      James E Powell

      @Redshift:

      She is just an asshole. There was no reporter bashing from the Biden campaign, but a constant flow of hatred & scorn from the right-wingers. Maggie doesn’t mind that, though, because that’s her team.

      Reply

