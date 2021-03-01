Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 28-March 1

In some countries, including the United States and Britain, people older than 65 are among top priority groups in their COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, as the elderly have a higher risk of death and hospitalisation after contracting the virus compared to younger adults.

China’s vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly.

According to notices from staffers of a few communities in Beijing’s central Dongcheng district, seen by Reuters, residents older than 60 can go to designated sites to get their shots, without disclosing which the four China-developed vaccines would be available. The vaccinations are not mandatory.

However, an article published online by the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control on Sunday categorised these older than 60 as unsuitable for vaccination, in line with national guidelines…

China is due to kick off its annual meeting of parliament on Friday, when thousands of delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing.

The information office of Beijing Municipal People’s Government didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment…

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Desantis barely won a red state with heavy voter suppression (four-tenth of one percent). Not exactly a political juggernaut.

      when republicans win it’s always an anomaly.

      Ike was war hero. Nixon had Vietnam and assassinations. Reagan had oil shocks and stole John Wayne’s popular persona. Bush ran against a bad campaigner during an expanding economy. Dubya won because of name recognition and media obsession of Clenis. Dump won because of russia, 40 years of free media promotion, and Comey’s coup.

      run of the mill republicans like Scott Walker and Fred Thompson never take root. The past four years the media tried to make Nikki Haley into a star and she’s already on the reject pile.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Uncle Cosmo

      It’s 5:55 AM in Baltimore City, and after insufficient, fitful sleep smack in the crosshairs of COVID (>70 with type 2 diabetes), I am making coffee and preparing to stalk the web in hopes of snagging one of the (probably very few) vaccination slots that come out early on Monday mornings for our area. Meanwhile a local vaccine manufacturer is making 400 million doses to be shipped everywhere else while 600,000 people go begging.

      Good fucking morning to everyone.

      I signed up for text alerts, perused a site which advised how to scrounge up a shot, & got more advice from a college classmate last night that I should just show up at a vaccination site half an hour before it shuts down at 5 PM and ask if there were any cancellations and can I please have one of the leftovers, because it worked for him.

      I might get a jab by Memorial Day, if I’m not already on a ventilator.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      140 new cases, still at 1137 reported deaths
      1.8% positivity
      195 people hospitalized, 62 people in the ICU
      40% available hospital beds, 35% available ICU beds

      Reply

