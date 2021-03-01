Just in from CNN: "For the first time since early November, there are less than 50,000 people in the United States hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 28, 2021





While a lot of this is still catch-up for doses not given during the winter storms & blackouts, it's exciting because it shows that we have the capacity to administer more shots as supply ramps up. It bodes really well for the coming weeks. — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 28, 2021

The shipments aren't being focused to any one stream — they're being split up among states, pharmacies, community health centers, etc. Officials are cautioning that the bulk of the 20 million will come near the end of the month — no more doses in the coming week, for instance. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 28, 2021

The US reported +1,283 new coronavirus deaths today, bringing the total to 525,776. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 1,989 deaths per day. There's been a worrying leveling off over the past week. pic.twitter.com/i03B2tqwFx — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 1, 2021

the vaccine is our rocket sled out of hell and every effort spent on hygiene theater or masks in parks or variant doom porn is an effort not spent on building better signup websites or improving minority outreach or helping the disadvantaged get their shot https://t.co/h9bYZIHMSb — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 28, 2021

Today, on the one year anniversary of #COVID19 in New York City, I wrote myself a letter. This is what I wish I could have told myself at the start of the pandemic.https://t.co/SgY45Zk43D — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) March 1, 2021

Trump taking credit for the vaccines that these people are not going to take. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021

Trump admitting that he applied pressure to the FDA and they didn't like it. Which, you know, was Kamala Harris's point about not trusting anything that came out of that crazypants administration. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021

Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the World Health Organization, are increasingly calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their coronavirus vaccine know-how and technology more broadly. https://t.co/K1C7FDNcGD — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2021

Some local Beijing communities start giving elderly COVID-19 shots https://t.co/PpH29BYf4c pic.twitter.com/chAhZ9zLWf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2021

… In some countries, including the United States and Britain, people older than 65 are among top priority groups in their COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, as the elderly have a higher risk of death and hospitalisation after contracting the virus compared to younger adults. China’s vaccination program, under which 40.5 million doses had been administered as of Feb. 9, excludes those ages above 59 and those younger than 18, with Chinese vaccine makers citing less complete clinical trial data for minors and the elderly. According to notices from staffers of a few communities in Beijing’s central Dongcheng district, seen by Reuters, residents older than 60 can go to designated sites to get their shots, without disclosing which the four China-developed vaccines would be available. The vaccinations are not mandatory. However, an article published online by the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control on Sunday categorised these older than 60 as unsuitable for vaccination, in line with national guidelines… China is due to kick off its annual meeting of parliament on Friday, when thousands of delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing. The information office of Beijing Municipal People’s Government didn’t immediately respond to a faxed request for comment…

India is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk as new infections are rising again after months of consistent decline. https://t.co/BIJPLBrMkJ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 1, 2021

Private Covid vaccine provision begins in India on Monday, too https://t.co/MX4VodcfBe HT @shananalla — Hilda Bastian, PhD (@hildabast) February 28, 2021

The Philippines has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine. It is among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses, donated by China, despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the region. https://t.co/fh1lGkiD7M — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2021

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said https://t.co/hx4cXxi1Gn pic.twitter.com/1XV32dbgBF — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2021

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000 https://t.co/GJAKfxPuOR pic.twitter.com/C7srpBaDWH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2021

So if you are comparing headline efficacy numbers, you are comparing apples to oranges This vaccine is safe, highly effective My older cousin with comorbid conditions called me today saying he's eligible for vaccination and wonders if he should get J&J if available Absolutely — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) February 27, 2021

Statin use is associated w/ increased survival in severe COVID19. Doctors at Columbia Univ Medical Cntr found that people who regularly took a statin to lower cholesterol were ~50% less likely to die if hospitalized for COVID. Statins are anti-inflammatory https://t.co/esARHmFGaq pic.twitter.com/p0cX1iPGLb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 28, 2021

UC Davis investigation reveals new details on the genetic relationship between SARSCoV1, which caused the 2003/4 SARS outbreak and SARSCoV2, the virus that causes COVID19. The research is in the journal Virus Evolution https://t.co/8dcmjFQ63E pic.twitter.com/s959TfZ2T4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 28, 2021

Opinion: Anti-vaccine extremism is akin to domestic terrorism https://t.co/bMpMya2lsR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 1, 2021

$30/test is impractical for regular at-home use. I've been asking for answers since September. These tests need to be in the hands of Americans now! We are in the middle of the worst public health emergency in a century. We need to be flexible and nimble in our response. — Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) February 25, 2021

It’s worth stepping back and appreciating that this is the debate we’re now having rather than “how should we triage scarce ICU beds?” https://t.co/9zi8GaFZGM — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 28, 2021

Some Republican state lawmakers are using their platforms to promote false information about the coronavirus. That's raising tough questions about how aggressively to combat potentially dangerous misinformation from elected officials. @jcarrsmythhttps://t.co/fWZk2s3zKj — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2021

My worst pandemic take was that I thought people would remember Thom Tillis not wearing a mask so he’d fit in at Trump events, then getting covid, and that they would consider that bad enough to vote him out. Turns out “I didn’t wear a mask because peer pressure” was relatable! https://t.co/QBVDK2Ah2O — counterfactual (@counterfax) February 28, 2021

fine I will ask the other governors with the highest death rate https://t.co/nSuqf2slTh — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 28, 2021