Open Thread: Looking Ahead – Kids and the Pandemic

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

This is an open thread, but I wanted to call attention to what I think is a smart and insightful take:

Teresa Thayer Snyder: What Shall We Do About the Children After the Pandemic?

When the children return to school, they will have returned with a new history that we will need to help them identify and make sense of. When the children return to school, we will need to listen to them. Let their stories be told. They have endured a year that has no parallel in modern times. There is no assessment that applies to who they are or what they have learned.

Remember, their brains did not go into hibernation during this year. Their brains may not have been focused on traditional school material, but they did not stop either. Their brains may have been focused on where their next meal is coming from, or how to care for a younger sibling, or how to deal with missing grandma, or how it feels to have to surrender a beloved pet, or how to deal with death. Our job is to welcome them back and help them write that history.

I sincerely plead with my colleagues, to surrender the artificial constructs that measure achievement and greet the children where they are, not where we think they “should be.” Greet them with art supplies and writing materials, and music and dance and so many other avenues to help them express what has happened to them in their lives during this horrific year. Greet them with stories and books that will help them make sense of an upside-down world. They missed you. They did not miss the test prep. They did not miss the worksheets. They did not miss the reading groups. They did not miss the homework. They missed you.

Use this thread to talk about whatever you want, but I encourage you to read the whole thing when you get a chance. The article is only a few paragraphs, but it’s totally worth your time.

Open thread.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Here, they’re fighting over standardized testing. Adminstrators want to have testing this spring to find out how far behind the students are and then adjust teaching, but parents and others are loudly objecting. One more thing to fight about, on top of reopening schools.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: Her writeup was so good, I had trouble choosing what to include.  My impression was that she was talking about younger kids than college, but I suspect there is some truth to this for even college kids.  Everyone needs help processing this year.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Starfish

      Early on it was hardest on some of the kids who were old enough to realize their routine had changed but too young to understand why.

      This article is acting like schools closed everywhere, or they stayed closed everywhere. They did not.

      Learning at home was not working in areas with network connectivity issues so they were back in school quickly. Some people in remote areas that were not affected because people do not go there were back to normal fairly quickly.

      We chose to stay home this year. With Biden supporting the standardized test this year, our child was supposed to go into a physical building to sit for the test so we opted out this year. We are in an area with a big opt out culture that we normally oppose, but this seems really dumb.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt

      I sincerely plead with my colleagues, to surrender the artificial constructs that measure achievement and greet the children where they are, not where we think they “should be.”

      I think this is a good idea, and I think that’s exactly why we’re going to do the EXACT OPPOSITE.

      We’ve already seen folks trying to destroy teachers’ unions for refusing to go back until vaccinations happen; this crisis will be spun by the same people into an absolute tsunami of “OUR SKEWLS R FAILING” propaganda, with “all we need to do is hand more tax dollars over to the papist-kiddy-diddlers and the charter-vampires and our problems will vanish” at the heart of the message.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Starfish

      @debbie: Does the standardized testing involve going and sitting in classrooms for the test?

      Is there other district level testing that is also done? Do teachers do other student assessments in their districts beyond the state testing?

      Right now, students are getting over tested. They are doing regular assessments in the classroom, taking state assessments in the spring, and so on.

      The results of state assessment that is done in the spring usually do not come back soon enough for anyone to update their curriculum to do anything. Our department of education releases the results of the tests that are taken in the spring in August around the time school reopens so good luck tailoring curriculum after school has already started for the year.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      I read this when it was first published, and it is quite wise. It only makes sense to meet kids where they are and help them process their experiences, and not try to shove them through a compressed catch up period. Covid happened and is still happening; to people who haven’t been alive that long, this is a huge chunk of their lives.

      I read a book about the Spanish Flu pandemic and one of the things that struck me was how little it was talked about afterwards; it was so horrific that people just didn’t want to think about it anymore. Of course, the Great Depression hitting a decade later focused attention elsewhere too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Ah, good. I’ve thought this since the complaints about Zoom schooling started. Meet the kids where they are. Put them in classes of similar ability/achievement without regard to age. Be flexible about next year, too. Some kids will make up all they’ve missed and others may fall farther behind. Don’t expect a “normal” age cohort to graduate until around 2034. And maybe we’ll find that “age cohort” doesn’t mean a whole lot.

      I’ve waited for someone with expertise in the field to say it, though

      ETA: The Greatest Generation were kids during the 1918 flu pandemic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      @Starfish:

      They haven’t talked about how the testing would go and they’re not talking about conducting any other testing. This is mostly to get an idea of where students are right now.

      Teaching hasn’t been a total success. Learning is at best blended, with most still learning remotely. They’re expecting all schools to reopen by mid-March, and this is the first thing they’re hit with. 😢

      Reply

