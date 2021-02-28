Here is Cong Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and ex-Cong Steve King (R-IA) proudly posing with white supremacist, Holocaust denier and Jan 6 insurrectionist Nick Fuentes at his white supremacist AFPAC event yesterday. @GOPLeader @HouseGOP pic.twitter.com/7Eti7yn9Ss — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) February 27, 2021

When the white-supremacist dogwhistling at CPAC is just too subtle for its audience.

Second year of this creepshow, and so far it’s a one-day conclave. A mere Representative as its ‘surprise’ keynote speaker, backed up by an ex-Congressman best known for his vocal racism (and private grifting in office). But its organizers cherish big, big Lebensraum dreams…



AFPAC, or the America First Political Action Conference, is an event organized by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who attended Unite the Right in 2017. It’s taking place concurrently with CPAC. — hannah gais (@hannahgais) February 27, 2021

Former GOP Rep. Steve King: "We can restore this country, and we can do it with OUR babies, and we can do it with OUR values! God Bless You All!" Crowd: "USA! USA! USA!" — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 27, 2021

At "America First" conference U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona just spoke at, host Nicholas Fuentes says to cheers that if America "loses its white demographic core and if it loses its faith in Jesus Christ, then this is not America any more." — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 27, 2021

The keynote by Nick Fuentes at AFPAC also included jokes about @CawthornforNC, Gosar’s colleague, who uses a wheelchair. Fuentes mocked how often Cawthorn says he’ll “take a stand.” “‘I’m gonna take a stand?’ How? How are you gonna do that?” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 27, 2021

Fuentes is now calling for further action like the Capitol attack on Jan 6th "To see the tables turned for once was a little bit refreshing." He adds that "to see that Capitol under siege… we need a little bit more of that." https://t.co/Mxy8yVsD6D — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) February 27, 2021

Fuentes says "Liz Cheney in Colorado" will be one of the vulnerable "RINOS" he plans to target Cheney represents Wyoming — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) February 27, 2021

NEW from LCRW: As AFPAC II farts along, we thought you should know about some of the college Republican "ghost skins" pushing Nick Fuentes's America First. Discord leaks for Culture War Criminal and Jaden McNeil included ;) https://t.co/wP6fxybYmd — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) February 27, 2021

Here's another bit from the Nick Fuentes speech at AFPAC, delivered right after Rep. Paul Gosar got off the stage. Gosar's speaking at CPAC in a couple hours. Fuentes joked that he'd get a call from his lawyer afterward. pic.twitter.com/N0nX0maXrZ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 27, 2021