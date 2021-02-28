Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: America First PAC

by | 12 Comments

When the white-supremacist dogwhistling at CPAC is just too subtle for its audience.

Second year of this creepshow, and so far it’s a one-day conclave. A mere Representative as its ‘surprise’ keynote speaker, backed up by an ex-Congressman best known for his vocal racism (and private grifting in office). But its organizers cherish big, big Lebensraum dreams…

    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Here is Gosar just 12 hours later

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/gosar-knocks-white-racism-after-speaking-at-far-right-conference-that-glorified-white-supremacy

      “I want to tell you, I denounce . . . white racism,” Gosar said during a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. “That’s not appropriate.”

      How does his head not just off and shatter like glass with the way he talks out of both sides of his mouth at once?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      About the Nick Fuentes thing, first of all, it’s just shocking that neo-Nazis are already going after a person in a wheelchair. I mean, who ever heard of such a thing?

      Also, since one can see that Fuentes spackled a veneer of humor over his attack, this is spot on:

      @elinemd
      Open mic night in hell.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Achrachno

      @RaflW: On Fuentes: is he being watched by law enforcement, as I’d hope? Are there other crimes where you can be involved and out advocating more and not get called in for questioning?

      Reply

