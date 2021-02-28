Senior editor, National Review at CPAC, today:

Also, Hawley likes to use the phrase "in the name of the people." This is Marine Le Pen's slogan, of course: "Au nom du peuple." Hawley says "new nationalism," but what he's selling is very old. When demagogues claim to be acting "in the name of the people," watch out. 2/2 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) February 27, 2021

On the other hand, Hawley didn’t score a place on the infamous CPAC straw poll (possibly because his name wasn’t included?), where Ted Cruz and Rand Paul each got 2%, and home-team fave Ron DeSantis got 21%. So, Firebrand Josh is maybe extremely popular with a subset of Death Cultists, but not so much the ‘leadership’ and/or the broader Base?…



"That’s the fight of our time: to make the rule of the people an actual thing again, to restore the sovereignty of the American people." – a guy who tried to throw out Pennsylvania's electoral votes to pander to Trump supporters https://t.co/gBSRnLmn60 — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 26, 2021

Much of @HawleyMO CPAC speech self-advertised his suffering for the pro-Trump cause. Big mistake. For the pro-Trump movement, victimhood is not an end in itself. For them, their victimhood is a justification for abusing others. They don't want martyrs. They want righteous bullies — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 27, 2021

To be fair, the NYTimes‘ new Trumpist whisperer thinks he’s fan-fekking-tastic (if you wanna trust the NYTimes)…

Glad to know where CPAC stands. pic.twitter.com/OALwmK6J38 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 26, 2021

With the level of Tryhard Beta Male energy he omits we are obliged to call him “White Marco Rubio” in these Twitter parts https://t.co/ARrtWAEaZ6 — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) February 27, 2021

Still thinking Hawley is MAGA Elizabeth Warren: very appealing to the convention MAGA crowd (inverse of Netroots here) and "hits all the notes" but the average GOP primary voters wants the closest thing they can get to the previous President — staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) February 26, 2021