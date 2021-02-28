Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

We still have time to mess this up!

This is how realignments happen…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Han shot first.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Wetsuit optional.

The revolution will be supervised.

Too inconsequential to be sued

The math demands it!

Shocking, but not surprising

This blog will pay for itself.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The house always wins.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Keep A Sharp Eye on That Hawley Guy

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Keep A Sharp Eye on That Hawley Guy

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , ,

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Keep A Sharp Eye on That Hawley Guy

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Senior editor, National Review at CPAC, today:

On the other hand, Hawley didn’t score a place on the infamous CPAC straw poll (possibly because his name wasn’t included?), where Ted Cruz and Rand Paul each got 2%, and home-team fave Ron DeSantis got 21%. So, Firebrand Josh is maybe extremely popular with a subset of Death Cultists, but not so much the ‘leadership’ and/or the broader Base?…

To be fair, the NYTimes‘ new Trumpist whisperer thinks he’s fan-fekking-tastic (if you wanna trust the NYTimes)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bluehill
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • Chris T.
  • debbie
  • drylake
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • Hildebrand
  • J R in WV
  • Jeffro
  • Kelly
  • MazeDancer
  • Mo Salad
  • NotMax
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Subsole
  • sukabi
  • Sure Lurkalot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      One thing to worry about with the likes of Hawley or even Trump if he runs again in 2024 is that red states are looking at substantial voter suppression, even to the point of wanting legislatures to insert themselves into the process to decide election results. If this happens in swing states like PA, MI, or WI, then we’re potentially screwed and democracy as we know it will be dead. I think that’s why it’s vital to fill as many vacancies in the federal judiciary as possible as well as pass a voting rights protection act with real teeth before 2022

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gravenstone

      Gotta love a mob too brain damaged to suss out a simple “Josh” chant would have sufficed to convey their ardor for the Nazi du jour.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Just my take, but Hawley has no charisma or presence. DeSantis makes me want to take a shower. Despite their educations at our most prestigious institutions, they don’t register smart or pensive. In other words, shoe-ins.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Hawley’s advantage in the primary will be that Heil Hawley has a familiar ring to it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I think the one thing that amazes me, is how we got from so-called “freedom-loving”, “Shining City on a Hill” conservatives like Reagan and Thatcher, to “national conservatives” like Hawley and Le Pen. Reagan and Thatcher weren’t great people and their policies (along with Nixon) are a major reason we are in the place we are, but I think they still believed in free/fair elections and liberal democracy. People like Hawley and the modern Republican Party do not. Nor do the Nationalist Right in Europe. Cold War conservatives, they are not

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bluehill

      I was hoping to not have to worry about elections for a while. but no. Repubs seem to be accelerating towards authoritarianism rather than veering away after 2020. How are the mid-terms looking? I’ve read the senate is more favorable for dems. No idea about the house.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

       I think they still believed in free/fair elections and liberal democracy. People like Hawley and the modern Republican Party do not

       

      Clearly, the way to make Republicans believe in free and fair elections again is to hand them landslide wins.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chris T.

      Hawley has clearly studied history, and knows that the Führer didn’t make it to power after the Beer Hall Putsch, but rather, after the next one. He wants to be the guy in charge during the next putsch.

      As @sukabi: said, though, he doesn’t have the appeal. (I don’t see how Donald John Senior has the appeal, but somehow, he does. Not to me, but to all those crowds he rallied.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      It’s sad that Donny Jr. got 7% in that poll. I’m sure it chaps Cruz’s ass that the guy who accused his father of being the Zodiac Killer polls much higher than him, including his son; that his insane performance at CPAC didn’t net him many votes

      Reply
    19. 19.

      drylake

      Hawley looks exactly like the kind of guy the phrase “pencil-necked geek” was devised to describe, so his appeal should be profoundly limited for the MAGA machomacho men. Not just that (its opposite in fact): did anybody catch that he used “irregardless” in a speech a few weeks back? I imagine Yale law has been trying to reach him for some time now to ask for their diploma back.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      I’m glad Biden is president and that we have majorities in Congress (albeit slim ones) but I feel like this is only a pause…the republic is still in grave danger.

      go faster, be bolder, Dems!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MazeDancer

      So, apparently, the reason the Former Guy been laying low since Mr. Biden’s inauguration is he got plastic surgery.

      Just speculation from his sleekened, shiny face.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      J R in WV

      Wife, a grammarian writer, hates irregardless more than any other grammar mal-formed nullity. You guys should hear her explode when she hears someone who claims to be highly edumacated and well spoken use that not-a-word.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Subsole

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      It really does go back to Bubba C and Rush Deadboy.

      The Clintons terrified conservatopia. Because they pretty conclusively proved you could get all the good bits of conservatism without actually having to elect conservatives. (Which to some folks is a curse, but really they saved this country. Broke 12 years of GOP dominance and kept the left viable.)

      He essentially showed people that the GOP was America’s political appendix – it sits there not doing a damn thing useful, then it maybe kills you.

      Limbaugh and Newt and the rest was a reaction to that. “Pound the table, assholes. God, law and man have abandoned you.” kind of moment.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Subsole

      @bluehill: Midterms are never good for us.

      If we don’t make Manchin and Sinema give more of a fuck about “one person, one vote” than they do about bipartisan comity, it is going to be very very bad for us.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @Baud: ​
       

      To be second is a blessing! Just think what a loser Mo Salad is for being frist! He’s got no patience, you gotta time it just right to get 2nd!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​
       

      One thing to worry about with the likes of Hawley or even Trump if he runs again in 2024 is that red states are looking at substantial voter suppression, even to the point of wanting legislatures to insert themselves into the process to decide election results. If this happens in swing states like PA, MI, or WI, then we’re potentially screwed and democracy as we know it will be dead. I think that’s why it’s vital to fill as many vacancies in the federal judiciary as possible as well as pass a voting rights protection act with real teeth before 2022

      It needs to be the #1 thing after the pandemic.. we have less than two years to make this happen. We must hold on to power as much as we can against this scourge.

      Every ioita of energy needs to be towards defeating these assholes at the polls and keeping the polls open. Those rules about legislatures overruling an election only works for Republicans and Dems would never use that even if that option exists.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Clearly, the way to make Republicans believe in free and fair elections again is to hand them landslide wins.

      Clearly lol. That Georgia politician basically gave the game away when she said Republicans had to be given a chance to win (or something to that effect)

      @Chris T.:

      It’s a natural progression. It happens over and over again. Authoritarianism appeals to some group of people, and something clicks somehow. It doesn’t always take, so it can only be proven in retrospect.

      Hell, for a long time, the press refused to treat the Trump administration any different from other administrations. It took the gross mishandling of the pandemic, tear gassing peaceful protestors in front of a church so Trump could do a photo-op, and then refusing to accept losing an election and the subsequent Capitol insurrection for them to call a fascist a fascist. It was great when all the major news networks (except Fox I’m sure) to cut off his presidential address before the election was called when he tried to spread his BS about how he had “won”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.