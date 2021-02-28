Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus


Since I’m seeing some (fearful) discussion about this: The study was done concerning health care workers’ uniforms, not ‘everyday’ masks. If you’re working with infected individuals, you should wear cotton/polyester or cotton materials — *not* polyester — and wash them with detergent in hot water (if your company won’t wash them for you).

======

I read Wolf’s first book, The Beauty Myth, back when it came out in 1991. As I remember, it was organized around the author’s core philosophy: LOOKIT MEEEEEE!!! NO, ONLY MEEE! Nothing she has done since then has changed my opinion; it’s just harder for her to draw attention now, in our panoramic social-media age.


She made us LOOK!

      On 2/27 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 29 domestic confirmed cases (26 moderate and 3 mild) & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 3 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are 26 confirmed cases & 3 asymptomatic cases.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that there are currently 1 domestic confirmed (moderate) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, there is currently 1 domestic confirmed case there.
      • At Harbin, there are currently 2 asymptomatic cases there.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 9 domestic confirmed (1 severe, 4 moderate and 4 mild) cases there.:

      • At Tonghua, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 9 domestic confirmed cases in the city.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/27 China reported 6 new imported confirmed cases, 6 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Iraq; 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Iraq & 1 from Qatar
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & the Philippines
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Niger (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 suspect case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 18 confirmed cases recovered, 7 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 358 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 218 active confirmed cases in the country (162 imported), 1 is in critical/serious condition (none imported), 257 asymptomatic cases (249 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 4,294 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/28 Hong Kong reported 22 new cases, 5 imported & 17 domestic (4 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

