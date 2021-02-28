FDA Approves Heinz Vaccine pic.twitter.com/07aOUd0WYR — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 27, 2021





The US administered a record 2.4 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 72.8 million, or 21.9 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.65 million shots per day. 14.6% of Americans have received at least one shot; 7.1% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/nLS5ZHsisw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 28, 2021

The US had +64,320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.2 million. The 7-day average declined to under 71,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/zs7whEvNeB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 28, 2021

For clues to the future of out #COVID19 fight pay heed to #Sirael, which has vaccinated the >est % of its population of any country.

Can it achieve herd immunity & "return to normal"?

MOREhttps://t.co/3t3o5r4Clo — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 27, 2021

Israel/5

And as much as Israel would like to avoid Palestinian issues, the populations live side-by-side, and many Palestinians are part of Israel's workforce. #COVID19 #vaccination rates among them are near-zero.

MOREhttps://t.co/xZa0vKGYk3 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 27, 2021

Israel/6

There're big #COVID19 lessons, far beyond Israeli borders. Any dreams of "herd immunity" must tackle isolation, religious objections, animosities betwn populations, ethnic issues and #vaccine hesitancy — or the dreams will become nightmares.

Look in the mirror, America. pic.twitter.com/DvYr0Oc7T6 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 27, 2021

UK vaccine advisory panel urges an age-only approach as the UK plans for vaccinating Phase 2 — people under age 50. JCVI suggests calling people forward by decade (40s, then 30s, then 18-29). Targeting occupations too complex, they say. #Covid19 https://t.co/75KKlOJCm3 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 27, 2021

Covid vaccine: Germany urged to back AstraZeneca jab for over-65s https://t.co/p2dsxcH2ZL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 28, 2021

Russia on Sunday confirmed 11,359 new coronavirus cases and 379 deaths. The country has reported 4.25m cases since the start of the pandemic.https://t.co/FpIr4Y3UwV — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 28, 2021

Australia receives AstraZeneca vials as it ramps up vaccination drive https://t.co/QmpK6hHXJ6 pic.twitter.com/kEVFWosp79 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2021

Deaths from #COVID19 in Brazil passed 251,000 & the country saw its highest daily toll since the #coronavirus was 1st detected there a year ago. 1,582 Brazilians died from Covid-19 on Thursday as the country struggles with a slow vaccination rollout.https://t.co/DSBGRQ2U9c — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) February 27, 2021

Know what’s awesome about the Pfizer and Moderna #COVID19 vaccines? They demonstrated complete protection against Covid-related hospitalization & death. Know what’s awesome about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just authorized? It did the exact same. Get any vaccine you can! 🙏 https://t.co/sxxzsixSfn — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) February 28, 2021

This stuff should be included with every one of these damn articles. pic.twitter.com/PYbwPDUKlg — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) February 26, 2021

Covid: How this Indian firm is vaccinating the world https://t.co/8Slt6NrMtO — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) February 28, 2021

Pfizer/BioNTech plan to test a third 'tweaked' dose to target the S. African variant. The S. African variant is known as B.1.351 https://t.co/znECrC0kss — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 27, 2021

Since I’m seeing some (fearful) discussion about this: The study was done concerning health care workers’ uniforms, not ‘everyday’ masks. If you’re working with infected individuals, you should wear cotton/polyester or cotton materials — *not* polyester — and wash them with detergent in hot water (if your company won’t wash them for you).

University study finds Covid survives for up to three days on fabric https://t.co/YV0r9G4Q2k — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 24, 2021

Native Americans have been hit hard by the pandemic, and tribes without federal recognition say they have little support to help their members. Lacking that political tie means they don't directly get a slice of federal coronavirus relief funding. https://t.co/GIWQ3NVvm1 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2021

Communities across the U.S. are seeing plummeting demand for coronavirus testing. The drop comes as experts are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 is receding after killing more than 500,000 Americans. But experts are concerned about emerging variants. https://t.co/nI9Bbhsv6C — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2021

A small town in denial comes face to face with the virus https://t.co/qNCQYGD371 by @willenglund and @whitcurtisphoto — Washington Post Photo (@WashPostPhoto) February 26, 2021

This Florida official allegedly arranged a ‘VIP’ vaccine list for the 2 richest ZIP codes in her county pic.twitter.com/rld6b4l6Gl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2021

Stage 4 lung cancer didn’t make a woman eligible to get a vaccine in Nevada. But her job at an animal shelter did.@bylenasun @isaacstanbecker explain the inconsistent vaccine access for the medically vulnerable https://t.co/nymMXKk1pn — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) February 26, 2021

Xi’an Famous Foods has been closing early because of the rise in anti-Asian violence. https://t.co/3UdXZGJOED — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) February 27, 2021

