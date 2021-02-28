In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about the intersection between art & science.

I’m just finishing a fabulous book called Now: The Physics of Time, by Richard A. Muller (Norton, 2016). As the title suggests, it’s about how physics describes the functioning of the universe, by offering clear explanations of relativity, entropy, entanglement, the Big Bang, and on and on. It often digresses to take up subjects explored in films and novels (time travel, in particular).

This got me wondering what notable intersections of art & science you’ve found most fascinating and enduring.