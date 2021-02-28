Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Women: they get shit done

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Good luck with your asparagus.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Let there be snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – She Blinded Me With Science

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – She Blinded Me With Science

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about the intersection between art & science.

I’m just finishing a fabulous book called Now: The Physics of Time, by Richard A. Muller (Norton, 2016). As the title suggests, it’s about how physics describes the functioning of the universe, by offering clear explanations of relativity, entropy, entanglement, the Big Bang, and on and on. It often digresses to take up subjects explored in films and novels (time travel, in particular).

This got me wondering what notable intersections of art & science you’ve found most fascinating and enduring.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • BGinCHI
  • Central Planning
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • Haydnseek
  • James E Powell
  • JanieM
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • laura
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • patrick II
  • RSA
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • StevEagle
  • There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)
  • TomatoQueen
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      The physics book I mention in the post is fabulous on physics and math, and especially astrophysics.

      But it’s terrible on other ways of perceiving and explaining (philosophical, psychoanalytic, linguistic). Surprised at how myopic the guy is even though he’s incredibly smart and relatively aware, culturally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oatler.

      l like Magnus Pyke bellowing “Science!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      A few books:
      Black Holes and Warped Spacetime, William J. Kaufmann
      Guns, Germs, and Steel, Jared Diamond
      The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind, Julian Jaynes
      The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, Oliver Sacks
      .

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      @Scout211: both of those are awesome.

      Geekily, i love how there used to be (and maybe still is?) a college class on the philosophy behind The Matrix.

      Link – https://www.matrixfans.net/matrix-101-keanus-spectacular-blockbuster-is-now-being-taught-as-a-philosophy-course/

      Apparently it was at the University of Washington, in Seattle. And there are now various books out that tie the themes together.

      I also love the Good Place, again for philosophical reasons… Among others. 😊

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @NotMax: I love Sacks’s books. Such a great writer (and human being).

      Reminds me I need to read Michael Pollan’s book on psychedelics.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Haydnseek

      Book:  The Tao Of Physics

      If this guy can explain what quantum entanglement actually is and how it works, and by that I mean with peer reviewed research and not just spitballing, I’ll buy it in a heartbeat.  If he can do that to the satisfaction of an informed layman as well as the physics community he deserves every Nobel Prize in physics for the rest of his life.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      My daughter had to write an essay about the intersection of arts and science as part of her application to the UW Honors College.

      She wrote about our imagery of the Covid-19 virus and how nearly every single visual portrayal of the virus shows it as red.  Or with red coronas.  While in point of fact, the virus is actually smaller than the wavelength of visible light meaning that it, by definition, has no color, and cannot have a color.

      So why do we color the virus red?  No scientific reason, it’s actually unscientific to do so.  But in the arts we have lots of popular imagery of red as the color of danger going all the way back to the Odyssey.

      She will find out if she got in this coming March 12 so we shall see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TomatoQueen

      The Astronomer, Vermeer, 1668, safely in the Louvre since 1983
      The Parthenon, sitting on the Acropolis since 447 BC, and all its imitations later, still solving the column problem
      The Elements, Euclid, in which the language of measurement uses terms from the carpenter’s art

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RSA

      @NotMax: Great choices; I loved the Diamond and Sacks books.

      I’ll mention Gödel, Escher, Bach, by Douglas Hofstadter, though I run hot and cold on the ideas. I really enjoyed my first read of it, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MomSense

      I’m going with Baking.  Like everyone else, I got caught up in the sourdough craze.  I’m still a beginner baker scientist, but my son’s GF is advanced.  She’s making amazing things now and is keeping detailed notes about ingredients, hydration, etc.

      The book I’m following is Artisan Sourdough Made Simple by Emilie Raffa.

      We’re having waffles for dinner.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      I love the illustrations in Stephen Jay Gould’s essay collections and books such as Wonderful Life, especially where he reproduces sketches from the 19th century and earlier. It’s hard to improve on da Vinci.

      I also like Brian Greene’s The Elegant Universe, though it’s more “science porn” – lots of pretty computer-generated images of seventeen-dimensional string theory structures, but that may have nothing to do with reality.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      “Gödel, Escher, Bach: an Eternal Golden Braid” is a slog, but a worthwhile one.

      I see I am not Frist with this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      laura

      @NotMax: Yes, Yes, YES to the Julian Jaynes book. It left a deeply lasting impression on me all these many years. I’d add Connections and The Day the Universe Changed, the entirety of Ray Bradbury and the wish I knew of her sooner Octavia Butler. It’d be a crime to ignore Queen Guitarist and Sir Isaac Newton look alike Brian May who wrote his PhD thesis on the velocity of intersteller particles – proving that we are in fact star dust.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BGinCHI

      @MomSense: ​
        I’ve been thinking about sourdough, and have been close to taking the plunge. It’s weird that I do all the cooking in our house, and am very adventuresome, but have no desire to bake.

      I think it’s because I don’t like to follow recipes, and with baking you have to (at least at first).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      @Kent: ​
      UW women beat Colorado in soccer today. Might be helpful in case there’s a surprise sportsball quiz for applicants. :-)
      Pac 12 is really upended this season (technically the 2020 season) and defending all-galaxy champion Stanford has already lost while Cal has two wins. Bizarre.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      A Beginners Guide to Constructing the Universe by Michael Schneider. From the Fibonacci sequence in leaves and seashells, to the Golden Mean, to the Triangle, I saw math from nature to art in a seamless progression. My eyes opened wide.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      laura

      @BGinCHI: May and Roadie Brother the Younger have been tight since the Freddie Mercury tribute concert and thinks the world of him. His dad built his first guitar out of a metal bike rack, a still treasured possession. You’ve got to love a life long learner.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Kent:

      While in point of fact, the virus is actually smaller than the wavelength of visible light meaning that it, by definition, has no color, and cannot have a color.

      A correction, or perhaps a nitpick. Your ‘by definition’ isn’t actually true. It’s the whole wave-particle duality thing. Light of a certain color (and hence wavelength) can equally well be regarded as a stream of photons of a particular energy, and there’s no special reason why ‘thing that emits photons of a desired energy’ can’t  be smaller than the wavelength. If you’ve seen new TVs advertised as using ‘quantum dot color’ or similar, that’s what’s going on there, virus-sized or smaller particles grown to a specific size shape and composition to emit light of a certain color when you kick them in the right way. Cadmium selenide nanoparticles, for instance, emit in the visual despite being 10 or so nm  in size (an order of magnitude smaller than a typical virus).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MattF

      I’ll own up to mixed feelings about Art + Science. I thnk aesthetic experiences are about pleasure, and scientific experiences are about knowledge. It’s fundamental that one has to have both pleasure and knowledge for a full life and full understanding, but they are different.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      zhena gogolia

      Nabokov has a lot of great formulations about this: “the precision of poetry and the intuition of science” for example.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: You (and she) are right that the ends of the spikes aren’t really “red”, but color is a complex thing and the physics can get much richer than we commonly realize. E.g. OpticalEngineering:

      Abstract

      Gratings with periods smaller than visible wavelengths in ambient white light will exhibit enhanced colors if the profile is designed so that resonant light interaction occurs in the visible range. Resonances have a frequency-selective influence to the grating diffraction inducing colors in transmittance and reflectance, respectively. Apart from the well-known surface-plasmon polariton excitations and cavity resonances, newly discovered resonances in TE-polarization can be exploited for colorizing wire-gratings, when simply illuminated by unpolarized white light. Colors can be laterally tuned by varying the grating profile. The capability of generating images by sub-wavelength gratings is exemplified by a metallic wire grating embedded in a plastic foil with a lateral variable modulation depth. This method for producing colored images is predestined for industrial mass production and will have ever more practical applications such as for security features.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      Visual media:

      Not precisely science heavy but James Burke’s Connections was a helluva lot of fun to watch.
      Also not really entirely science-y, found The Real African Queen fascinating.
      Last Call for Titan!
      Dr. Erlich’s Magic Bullet takes some Hollywood liberties but is nonetheless worthwhile. Edward G. Robinson never disappoints.
      For something more offbeat, Nuts!
      .

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      Apart from the well-known surface-plasmon polariton excitations and cavity resonances, newly discovered resonances in TE-polarization can be exploited for colorizing wire-gratings, when simply illuminated by unpolarized white light.

      QFT.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Douglas Hofstadter: Gödel, Escher, Bach

      Thomas Levenson: Measure for Measure: A Musical History of Science

      Dorothy L. Sayers and Robert Eustace: The Documents in the Case

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BGinCHI

      I wish more films had science in them, like “The Martian” does. One of the cool things about “For All Mankind” is that it lingers on the how-to of being in space, solving problems, etc.

      I always wish for more technical stuff rather than when a team goes off to solve a problem and just comes back with the solution.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Three good science articles this week:

      Is ‘Avalanche’ the Answer to a 62-Year-Old Russian Mystery Over 9 Deaths?

      Nine hikers in remote Russian mountains were found dead in strange circumstances. It’s been a mystery on the order of UFOs in the US. The explanation of an avalanche seems persuasive to me.

      The Secret Life of a Coronavirus

      Are viruses alive? What does it mean to be alive?

      Mars Is a Hellhole

      This echoes my thinking, to a point where she uses the exact words I’ve thought. No plagiarism, I’ve never written them. Needless to say, she is being attacked online by the Elon Musk fanbois.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: I suspect that I’m one of the few here for whom the bolded text is accurate.

      The joy of the internet is anyone can instantly learn about any subject.

      (Googles “surface-plasmon polariton excitations and cavity resonances”. Scrolls looking for the Wikipedia article, doesn’t find it on the first page. Checks the second page despite well-known advice about that. Tries reading first article. Checks search was restricted to English.)

      So, how about AOC’s latest anti-Cruz tweet?  Sick burn, huh?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @BGinCHI:

      I always wish for more technical stuff rather than when a team goes off to solve a problem and just comes back with the solution.

      You could give a little credit to the Underpants Gnomes.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      StevEagle

      There’s a book called “The Science of Interstellar” by Kip Thorne, a theoretical physicist who was the science advisor for the film. It’s a lot of fun and really interesting because he divides everything in the movie into categories like “real science”, “plausible theory behind this idea”, “really stretching it but technically possible”; and “ok, this is fun but probably impossible”. He goes on to explain things like what the actual properties of the giant black hole would have to be for what happens in the movie to happen. It’s a lot of fun if you’re into that kind of thing! He also writes about how the CGI of the black hole and the wormhole were, at the time, the most detailed and realistic images based on theoretical ideas of those things! He also was the guy on set who wrote all the equations and whatnot on the chalkboard to make it as realistic as possible :)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geminid

      Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962) was one of the most influential science books ever written. I loved reading The Sea Around Us (1951) and its precurser, Under the Sea Wind (1941). Carson was an effective, evocative writer as well as a well grounded scientist, and The Sea Around Us was on best seller lists for 86 weeks. It’s success freed Carson to research and write full time. This freedom allowed Carson to produce Silent Spring, which has been credited with the rise of the modern environmental movement.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Central Planning

      I liked the book A Universe from Nothing: Why There Is Something Rather than Nothing by Lawrence Krauss.
      I also recently saw a video of a Timelapse of the Future that doubles the speed through time every 5 seconds. If seeing the end of the universe trillions of trillions of trillions of years from now wigs you out, this might not be for you.​​

      ETA: I also liked Asimov’s Foundation books and I’m looking forward to the series on AppleTV.​​​

      ETA ETA: the Text editor has hosed the breaks in my comment. Latest Firefox, Mac M1.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      JanieM

      @MattF:

      I thnk aesthetic experiences are about pleasure, and scientific experiences are about knowledge. It’s fundamental that one has to have both pleasure and knowledge for a full life and full understanding, but they are different.

      Your psyche must be much tidier than mine (which wouldn’t be hard, given how messy mine is). I’m sometimes under the impression that I’m taking pleasure in knowledge, for example. Then there’s stuff like the beauty of fractals, and the pleasure I take in the beauty that’s obvious whether you know the math behind them or not, and the overlapping pleasure in understanding a bit about the math.

      *****

      There are some great books mentioned in this thread — makes me especially want to go back and reread Wonderful Life, which I remember loving, but it was a long time ago.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Central Planning

      Just one more comment on my last one – I had to delete all the MCE fragments and add in some <p> to fix the formatting.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      RSA

      @BGinCHI:

      I always wish for more technical stuff rather than when a team goes off to solve a problem and just comes back with the solution.

      Me too! One of the challenges, though, is that a great deal of modern science doesn’t lend itself very well to drama. What’s the most important scientific result of 2021? I’d say it has to do with vaccines. I might be wrong, but I think zeroing in on a single small team of scientists to show their work wouldn’t really be accurate–there were thousands of critical contributions going back years.

      Also, I suspect most advances in science aren’t accompanied by some tough guy saying, “Forget the rules. Let’s do it.” :-)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      patrick II

      Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy which I read in the early 60’s. I grew up in a medium size town in Indiana. Small town in ideas. The trilogy introduced the ebb and flow of civilizations (and systems generally). The Mule was the black swan event, before people talked of black swan events, that almost thwarted Seldon’s plan to shorten the downward cycle. I think in terms of those cycles even now as I look at our country’s system creaking with age as it attempts to apply a 250 year old constitution to a changed world.​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.